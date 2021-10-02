Prime farm land in midlands up for auction with guide price of €9,375 per acre
Prime farm land in the midlands is going up for auction with a guide price of €300,000 or €9,375 per acre.
Matt Dunne Auctioneer has been instructed by the representatives of the late Melvie O’Rourke to sell 32 acres of prime agricultural land at Ballydownan, Geashill.
This compact holding has extensive road frontage onto the Cloneygowan/ Portarlington road (R420) and would ideally suit a once off house subject to obtaining the necessary planning from Offaly County Council. Mains water and electricity are close by.
The land is currently divided into two fields of cereals and grass. The land is being sold by public auction on Tuesday, October 12 at 3pm in the Heritage Hotel, Killenard.
BREAKING: Two held as man allegedly stabbed in face in Longford town
Two men have been arrested after a man was allegedly stabbed in the face during a violent row in Longford last night.
The guide price is €300,000 or €9,375 per acre. All interested parties must register with the Auctioneers office beforehand.
A teenager seriously injured in a road traffic accident outside Granard last night has been transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda
Gardai have launched an investigation after three men sustained serious injuries in a road accident in north Longford last night
Communities throughout County Longford are being called upon to celebrate the people that make a difference through volunteering.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.