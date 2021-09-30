Search

01/10/2021

Longford farm fetches over €1 million in online auction

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

A Longford farm has been sold for over €1 million in an online auction.

The 70-acre farm, featuring a derelict residence and excellent quality land, situated at Granardkill, Granard, Co Longford, sold for €1,055,000.

The auction, held on Friday, September 24, was conducted by Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros. 

Mr Murtagh explained, "The property was in three individual lots, with the entire property also offered as an option, generating a lot of interest in the build up. This resulted in a very fast flowing and competitive auction."

He added, "After a run through of all lots, it was decided by the vendor to sell the property in one entire lot. The property went on the market at €1,025,000 and the final bid achieved was €1,055,000."

Lot 1: Balnagall: Derelict residence with farmyard on c. 7.5 acres - The property consists of a derelict 2 storey period residence with farm buildings surrounded by well sheltered good quality agricultural land.

The farmyard consists of a modern 4 bay slatted house, 4 bay round roof haybarn together with a range of smaller outhouses and cattle crush. The lands adjoin Granard Town & Beechwood Park Housing Estate and are zoned for development under the Longford County Development Plan. Mains services are adjacent to the property.

Lot 2: Granardkill - The property consists of c. 47 acres of elevated lands in 7 divisions with no waste and excellent road frontage suitable for any farming enterprise.

Lot 3: Gallid - The property consists of c. 16 acres with no waste and excellent road frontage.

Lot 4: encompassed the entire property

