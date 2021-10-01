Search

02/10/2021

Stunning Carrigallen property goes viral

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

A fantastic house at Toome, Carrigallen has gone viral with tens of thousands viewing this stunning home which has been brought to the market by Gordon Hughes Estate Agents with a price tag of €299,000.

This magnificent A3 energy rated property with roof height glass door entrance comes to market offering the discerning buyer an opportunity to purchase a brand new home (circa 208 sq.m.) which is ready for immediate occupation.

Finished to an exceptionally high standard throughout the property boasts an endless amount of features & is conveniently situated only 4km from the nearby village of Carrigallen & 10km from the town of Ballinamore. Only recently completed it is ideally suited for use as a family home & is sited on approx. 0.70 acres (folio no:LM7634F) of landscaped grounds.

The accommodation in this property comprises of the following; Hallway, living room, office/playroom, kitchen/dining room, utility room, bathroom & No.4 bedrooms (2 en-suite). Some of the many features include; Steel hollow stairs & timber threads with stainless steel handrail & toughened glass, A3 energy rated family home (low energy bills), Integrated appliances in kitchen, curved breakfast seating area, dropped curved ceilings, detached garage with electric roller shutter door, paved patio area with outside lighting & imprinted concrete footpath, galvanised & powder coated sliding gate (wired for electric).

Viewing is must nd strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.

AMV: €299,000.

Features

Steel hollow stairs & timber threads with stainless steel handrail & toughened glass

A rated family home (low energy bills)

Roof height Glass door entrance

Integrated appliances in kitchen

Curved breakfast seating area & dropped curved ceilings in kitchen area

Detached garage with electric roller shutter door

Paved patio area with outside lighting

Sandstone coloured imprinted concrete footpath

Galvanised & powder coated sliding gate (wired for electric).

For more details contact:

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents

Main Street

Ballinamore

Co Leitrim N41 CX52

Tel: 00353 71964 5555

Email: Info@ghproperty.com

Web: www.ghproperty.com

