Golden girl Kellie Harrington presents national award to Longford farm family

Longford farm family, the Fitzpatricks from Lisryan, were named as the Farm Development award winner at the 2021 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards ceremony at Moorepark Dairy Open Day.



Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington was the special guest and the overall winners were the McCarthy family, from Limerick and supplying Kerry Agribusiness.

Eugene Fitzpatrick farms in Lisryan, Co Longford, with his wife Deirdre and children, Ruth (7) and Conor (6).

Eugene is a second-generation farmer, and a first-generation dairy farmer as his father originally had a suckler farm.

Eugene took over the farm around 18 years ago, began the transition into dairy farming and has worked to expand the herd since.

Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said; “The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards are a unique way of celebrating what is truly special about Ireland. The passion and dedication of Irish family farms, together with our unique farming system, has helped build a strong reputation for Ireland as a high-quality, sustainable food producer.

“While we face significant challenges as an industry, it is important to celebrate our dairy farmers who are ambassadors for the industry, committed to maintaining exceptional standards in milk quality and sustainable farming.”

All twelve finalists underwent a detailed assessment by an expert judging panel including Professor Pat Wall from UCD, Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc and Dr Jack Kennedy, Deputy Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. They were judged on sustainable farming practices, milk quality, technical knowledge, and animal welfare on-farm practices.