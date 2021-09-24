Search

24/09/2021

Golden girl Kellie Harrington presents national award to Longford farm family

Golden girl Kellie Harrington presents national award to Longford farm family

Eugene Fitzpatrick, his wife Deirdre & children, Ruth (7) & Conor (6), Farm Development award winners at the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. They are with Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford farm family, the Fitzpatricks from Lisryan, were named as the Farm Development award winner at the 2021 NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards ceremony at Moorepark Dairy Open Day.

Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington was the special guest and the overall winners were the McCarthy family, from Limerick and supplying Kerry Agribusiness.

Down Memory Lane | Recognise anyone you know from this gallery of Longford graduation photos from 2015?

Longford model Maura Higgins reveals she has 'some really exciting projects in the pipeline'

Eugene Fitzpatrick farms in Lisryan, Co Longford, with his wife Deirdre and children, Ruth (7) and Conor (6).

Eugene is a second-generation farmer, and a first-generation dairy farmer as his father originally had a suckler farm.

Eugene took over the farm around 18 years ago, began the transition into dairy farming and has worked to expand the herd since.

Minister for Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Charlie McConalogue said; “The NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards are a unique way of celebrating what is truly special about Ireland. The passion and dedication of Irish family farms, together with our unique farming system, has helped build a strong reputation for Ireland as a high-quality, sustainable food producer.

“While we face significant challenges as an industry, it is important to celebrate our dairy farmers who are ambassadors for the industry, committed to maintaining exceptional standards in milk quality and sustainable farming.”

All twelve finalists underwent a detailed assessment by an expert judging panel including Professor Pat Wall from UCD, Dr David Gleeson from Teagasc and Dr Jack Kennedy, Deputy Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal. They were judged on sustainable farming practices, milk quality, technical knowledge, and animal welfare on-farm practices.

Longford business announced as finalist in prestigious Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards

Longford businesses receive €112,848 through Online Retail Scheme

Longford Leader signs agreement with Google to bring Google Showcase to our readers

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media