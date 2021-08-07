Ram sells for a record €44,000

The seven-month-old Suffolk ram came from a farm in Ballybofey
A farmer from Donegal has sold a ram for €44,000 - the largest amount ever paid for a male sheep at a sale in Ireland.
The seven-month-old Suffolk ram was sold by Richard Thompson, a farmer from Ballybofey.
The largest amount paid for a ram previously at a sale here was €38,000.
A consortium led by Dennis Taylor, a farmer from Coleraine in Northern Ireland, paid the record price.
Urgent appeal to Longfordians living in Gran Canaria to come to aid of stricken Longford man
A public appeal has tonight been made for ex pats residing in Gran Canaria to provide urgent assistance to a Longford man who remains in hospital after falling ill last month.
