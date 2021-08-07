UPDATE: No injuries reported in Ballymahon four-vehicle collosion

No injuries have been reported in a collision which took place on the N55 earlier today.
Gardaí attended a four-car collision at Clonard, Ballymahon, shortly before 12.30pm.
Ambulance personnel also attended the scene of the collision but no injuries were reported.
Enquiries are ongoing.
