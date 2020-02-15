Progeny of Longford bull thriving in Australia

A Longford farmer and owner of Trillick Hereford in Co Longford has spoken of his delight at seeing the progeny of his bull thriving on the other side of the planet.

Owner of Trillick Hereford, which was founded in the 194o's, JJ Farrell posted a picture of a heifer which comes from the bloodline of his bull Trillick Hotspur. The heifer was born into a herd in Cootamundra, Australia, belonging to Geoff Bush. Mr Bush described the introduction of Trillick genetics into his herd as ‘all very exciting’.

JJ explained to the Leader that Mr Bush first enquired about his bulls a couple of years ago.

He said: “Two years ago he wanted to buy three bulls from here. He liked my stock.

“I told them that Trillick Hotspur and Trillick Emmett were both doing well and they are both in AI.

“He then bought straws and he brought two of our sires to Australia, both Trillick Emmet and Trillick Hotspur.

“That particular heifer (pictured), they are hoping to bring to the Sydney show. She is pretty and is a big improvement on some of the Australian cattle types.”

JJ noted that farmer Geoff Bush had been keeping an eye on how the Trillick herd were performing through social media.

“He has been keeping an eye through Facebook and the sales. All breeders will keep an eye on how each other is doing, it doesn’t make a difference what countryyour in.” JJ explained.

“Geoff knows what is going on and he can see what sort of cattle we produce.

“The power of social media is just fantastic. It’s the way to go.”

JJ says the Australian pedigree breeder is delighted with the progeny produced from the Trillick straws, which are available for purchase through Eurogene AI.

He stated: “Geoff emailed me to say they are delighted.

“They are going to use a lot more of him (Trillick Hotspur) and Trillick Emmett.

“Hopefully, it will lead to more sires going out there.”

Although Mr Bush currently only has calves from Trillick Hotspur on the ground, so happy was he with the results, that he is going to use Trillick Emmett next time around.

JJ said: “They tried out Trillick Hotspur with the first batch of fifty heifers and they were very happy with them.

“There seems to be a lot of interest in them and they are very happy with them, so they are going to use Emmett too.

“It is unusual for two bulls to be picked out of here of all places, but we are delighted.

“We look forward to seeing more and in time, we might venture out there to see them. It is a good excuse to go.” he added.

What’s ahead for JJ and the team of Trillick Hereford, the hectic show season of course and JJ says they are all set with preparation well underway.

“We have a great line of calves coming up.” he said.

“It is part and parcel of your sales. We do all of the major shows.

“Longford is always a very good show for Hereford cattle.

“There is a great buzz when you can produce good animals. It is exciting to see them progress and the hard work paying off. It can be expensive but we all have different joys.”

