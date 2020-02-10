Quad lambs born on Lanesboro farm

The Hanly family from Lanesboro had a reason to celebrate in recent times, as one of their ewes gave birth to quadruplets.

The quad lambs were the first quads born on the Hanly family farm, which is located in Lehery, Lanesboro, for a very long time. The chances of a ewe having quad lambs stands one in 400. Not a bad day's work for the Hanly clan!

Pictured above are Diarmuid and Maitiu Hanley, hard at work looking after the fab four, who are doing very well.

