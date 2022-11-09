Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Liam Furlong, Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford / Duncormick, Wexford



The death occurred, suddenly, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 of Liam Furlong, Aughamore, Lanesboro, County Longford and formerly Busherstown, Duncormick, County Wexford. Predeceased by his dear wife Ann, parents Patrick and Anastasia and his brothers and sisters, John, Margaret, Teresa, Mary, Danny, Thomas and Seamus. Sadly missed by his brothers Padge and Gussy, sisters Bridget, Isobel and Kitty, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and good neighbours and friends in both Longford and Wexford. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Aughamore, Lanesboro, (Eircode N39 XE82) on Wednesday, November 9 from 4pm until 9pm and Thursday, November 10 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 11 arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, for 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The Funeral will be streamed live, please click here, Lanesborough – ChurchTV

House Private on Friday morning, November 11 please.

Stella FitzGerald (née Moran), 'Lisroy', Viewmount, Dublin road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Stella FitzGerald (née Moran), 'Lisroy', Viewmount, Dublin road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Tommy, sisters June and Marion and by her brothers Syl and Eamon. Stella will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Dara and Grania, son-in-law Gerry, granddaughter Niamh, grandson Liam, sister Maeve (Los Angeles), brother Liam (San Francisco), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, November 9 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 10 at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live please click here

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Teresa Gilraine (née Connolly), Annaly Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her beloved family, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Teresa Gilraine (nee Connolly), Annaly Park, Longford town. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph and Kathleen.

Teresa will be forever missed and always remembered by her beloved husband Peter, her adored children Michael, Triny and Shane, Michael's partner Criselda and Shane's partner Dannielle, brother Micko, sisters Sandra, Mary, Rosario and Olga, nephews, nieces, relatives, her good neighbours and friends. As we look upon her picture, Sweet memories we recall, Of a face so full of sunshine, And a smile for one and all. Rest in Peace Teresa.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, N39 KN66, on Thursday, November 10 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Friday, November 11 traveling via Annaly Park, arriving to St Mel's Cathedral, for Funeral mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 1.30pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: click here

Family flowers only, please. Donations can be made, in Teresa's memory, to St Christopher's Services, Longford, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private, please.

Margaret McLoughlin (née Kenny), Kildordan, Moyvore, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her daughter's residence, Upper Ferefad, Longford, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Margaret McLoughlin (nee Kenny), Kildordan, Moyvore, Westmeath/ Longford town.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Brigid Whitlow (née Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, in her 93rd year, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Brigid Whitlow (nee Marlowe), 32 Chorley Road, West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, UK and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Leo, her sisters Dolly, Kitty and Lizzy and by her brother Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Gerard and John and her daughter-in-law Sally, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral taking place at a later date in West Wycombe.

Mary Conlon (née Slattery), Shrygarrow, Newtownforbes, Longford / Quin, Clare



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 of Mary Conlon (nee Slattery), Shrygarrow, Newtownforbes, Longford, formerly of Quin, Co Clare.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband John, daughter Bernadette, parents, brothers and sister. Mary will always be remembered with love by her family, son John, daughters Eileen and Lorraine, son-in-law David McVeigh, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Mathew, Thomas, Megan, James, Emma, Beth, Shannon and Abby, brothers Pat, John and Michael, sisters Kathleen Phylis and Breda, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, November 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes on Thursday, November 10 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family home private please.

Mary Keegan (née Walsh), Hazelwood, Shankill, Dublin / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of Wicklow Hospice, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 of Mary Keegan (née Walsh), late of Hazelwood, Shankill, Co Dublin and formerly of Kiltycreevagh, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Tom, dearly loved Mum of Marie, Brian and Sharon, much loved Nana of Seamus, Ruby, Toby and Oisín, lovingly remembered by her sons-in-law Kevin and Eddie, daughter-in-law Elaine, sister Kathleen, brother Seamus, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Predeceased by her brothers Tom and Michael.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Tuesday, November 8 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 9 at 11am in St Anne’s Church, Shankill followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery. Flowers are welcome, however donations, in memory of Mary, may also be made to the Wicklow Hospice. May she rest in peace.

Edward Reynolds, Foxwood, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home Rooskey, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Edward Reynolds, Foxwood, Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Elizabeth, his brother Tommy and sister Mary. Edward will be sadly missed by his loving sister Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown on Wednesday, November 9 from 5:30pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday, November 10 to St Brigid's Church, Dangan to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.

Frank Adamson, Marine View, Athlone, Westmeath / Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness (in his 99th year) in the tender care of the staff of Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Frank Adamson, Marine View, Athlone and formerly of Inchmore Island & Portlick, Glasson, Westmeath.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Tess. Much loved godfather of Liam Nolan (Killinure, Glasson) and his cousin Kathleen. Deeply mourned by the Nolan and Connaughton families. Sadly missed by his many relatives, neighbours, friends and dedicated home carers. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand on Tuesday evening, November, 8 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire arriving at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, November 9 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to South Westmeath Hospice. Frank's family greatly appreciates your support at this difficult time.

Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at St Michael’s Hospice, Bromyard, on Sunday, October 30, 2022, of Michael Gilhooly, Bromyard, Hereford, England and formerly Kilaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Michael James. Beloved husband of Hannah and loving stepfather to Abileen. Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Josephine, his sisters Geraldine & Margaret, his brothers-in-law James (Courtney) & Michael (Pidala), his niece Stephanie & nephew Michael Brendan, his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & his wide circle of friends & neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Canning (née Conway), Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Lisdarn Nursing Unit, Cavan, on Monday, November 7, 2022 of Mary Canning (nee Conway), Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Murthy. Deeply regretted by her son James, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Wednesday, November 9 from 7pm to 9pm. Removal from her home on Thursday morning, November 10 for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Irish Cancer Society. House private to neighbours and close friends please.



Tommy Gallogly, Sonnabeg, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, November 6, 2022 of Tommy Gallogly, Sonnabeg, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his son John and his sister Claire. Beloved husband of RoseMary and loving father of Aishling, Niall, Brian and AnneMarie. Much loved brother of Maura (US), Margaret (UK), and Frank (Dunshaughlin). Tommy will be sadly missed by his wife and family, his adored grandchildren; Thomas, Grace and Conor, son-in-law John Whitlow, Niall’s partner Sinead Beirne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Tommy will lie in repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim (Eircode N41 TD62) on Tuesday, November 8 from 6pm – 8pm. Remains to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas, on Wednesday, November 9 for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only, please. Tommy’s Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

House strictly private at all times, please. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

