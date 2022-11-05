Deaths in Longford - Saturday, November 5, 2022

Margaret (Rita) McKeon (née Murray), Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family, on Friday, November 4, 2022 of Margaret (Rita) McKeon (née Murray), Lissameen, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean and son James. Margaret (Rita) will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, son Fergal, daughter-in-law Margaret, her much loved grandchildren Ciara and Seán, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious they stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest in Peace Rita.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Sunday, November 6 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, on Monday, November 7, followed with burial Aughafin Cemetery. Family home private, please.

Frantisek Rajus, No 3 Great Water St, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in St James's Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Frantisek Rajus, No 3 Great Water St, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Slovakia. Frantisek will be dearly missed by his family, wife Olga - Makulova, his children, relatives and friends here in Longford and Slovakia. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Monday, November 7 from 4.30pm followed with removal to St. Mel's Cathrdral, Longford for prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Tuesday, November 8 followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Marie Mc Donnell (née Duffy), 'Mountain View', Faughts Lane, Calry, Sligo / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the exceptional care of Mowlam Healthcare, Sligo surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, November 4, 2022 of Marie McDonnell (née Duffy), 'Mountain View', Faughts Lane, Calry, Sligo and formerly of Augherea, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Kathleen Duffy, sister Betty (New York), brother Michael (Longford), brother-in-law Desmond and sister-in-law Eileen Donohue. Dearly loved wife of Frank and mother of Patricia, Ann, Teresa and Sheila. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sons-in-law Andrew Stinchon, Jeremy Pyne and Paul McNeill, cherished grandchildren Conor, Erin, Cian, Eoin and Ellen, brothers Patrick and Francis, sisters Kathleen Donoghue and Ann Mc Guinness, brothers-in-law Al, Jim, Seán and Paddy, sisters-in-law Martina, Kathleen, Mary, Breege, Teresa and Lilly, godchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Sunday, November 6 from 3pm until 4:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday November 7 in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, Sligo at 11am. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Burial will follow in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland or Family Carer’s Ireland via www.feehilys.ie/pay Family homes private please. Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 0872411114.

Mary Hagan (née Rodgers), Aughaboy, Killoe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Mary Hagan (nee Rodgers), Aughaboy, Killoe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom, brothers Tom, Bernard and Packie and by her sister Bridie. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Amanda Harte, son Tom, daughter-in-law Aoibhinne, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren Cormac, Sean, Caoimhe and Niamh, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the residence of her son Tom and daughter-in-law Aoibhinne, Aughaboy (N39 WD88) on Saturday, November 5 from 2pm until 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, November 6 at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs, interment afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here

House private on Sunday morning, November 6 please.

Annie Hurson (née Gill), Gaigue, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, County Roscommon, in her 91st year, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Annie Hurson (nee Gill), Ballinamuck, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her loving husband Johnny. Sadly missed by her Hurson nephews and nieces, Michael, John, Paddy, Maureen Molloy and Alice Doonan, Gill cousins, Fr Tony, Clara, Mairsile, Seamus, Eoin, Kevin and Robin, O’Reilly cousins John, Deirdre, Eilis, Emer, Donal and Conor, other cousins, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and the residents and staff of Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381, this Friday evening, November 4 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, November 5 to Saint Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Roosky, c/o Dillon & Shepherd Funeral Directors or any family member.

Toni Cassin (née Vaughan, formerly Sheridan), 44 St Francis, Mill Oak, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin, on November 1st, 2022, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Toni Cassin (née Vaughan, formerly Sheridan), 44 St Francis, Mill Oak, Drumlish, Longford and formerly of 26 Dublin Street, Longford and 16 Truma Road, Granard. Predeceased by her husband Tommy Sheridan, parents Frank and Florence, infant brother Joseph and sister Mary.

Toni will be forever remembered with love by her heartbroken family, husband John, son Niall, daughters Sonya and Antoinette, sons-in-law Manuel and Seamus, daughter-in-law Elaine, her adored grandchildren Zara and her husband James, Cian, Larissa, Kayla-May, Aaron, Finn, Keeva, Davin, Aoibheann, Joe, Luke, Grace and great-grandchild Kyara, brother Frankie, sisters Ann, Florrie and Helen, brother-in-law Arthur, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended Cassin, Sheridan and Vaughan families, her many dear friends and neighbours.

In life we loved her dearly, In death we love her still, In our hearts she will hold a place, That no one could ever fill. Rest in Peace Toni.

Toni will repose in her home, on Friday, November 4 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral cortege will arrive to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Saturday, November 5 for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed with burial in Drumlish New Cemetery. Family time on Saturday morning please. Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Family flowers only please, Donations can be made in Toni's memory, to Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Carole Reilly (née Humphrey), Ballinphuill, Tibohine, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness with her husband by her side at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Carole Reilly (nee Humphrey), Ballinphuill, Tibohine, Castlerea, Co Roscommon and late of Moydow, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Jimmy and Vera. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, brothers-in-law Hugh and Frank, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and her many friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Carole will lie in repose in The Kilgarriff Funeral Home Ballaghaderreen, Friday evening, November 4 from 6:30pm to conclude with evening prayer at 8pm. Removal from her home on Saturday morning, November 5 at 11:30am to arrive at The Cathedral of the Annunciation & St Nathy Ballaghaderreen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tibohine (New) Cemetery.

Michael Conroy, Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at University Hospital Galway, on Friday, May 3, 2019 of Michael Conroy, (Michel Patrick), late of Castle Street, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Sligo Road, Manorhamilton and Meelick, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Former teacher at Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim.

In accordance with Michael’s wishes, following his passing he was removed to NUIG donor programme to aid in silent teaching of medical students in University College Galway. Following the conclusion of the period of Michael’s silent teaching his mortal remains have been returned to his loving family.

A funeral Mass for Michael shall be held on Saturday November 5, 2022 at 11am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Rooskey, Co Roscommon followed by burial of his ashes afterwards at Kilbarry Cemetery, Kilbarry, Co Roscommon. May he Rest In Peace. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed online by clicking HERE.

Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Martin), Rowlandstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, in her 91st year, in the loving care of the doctors and staff of the Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 of Mary (Molly) Murtagh (née Martin), Rowlandstown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, son-in- law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham on Friday, November 4, from 5pm to 7pm with removal to St Matthew's Church, Milltown arriving at 7.45pm approximately. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 5, at 11am and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Owens, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Kilmore, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 of Seamus Owens, Carrick Road, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Kilmore, Carrick-on-Shannon, and the UK.

Predeceased by his parents Jimmy and Lily, his infant twin Dennis and his sister Marie. Sadly missed by his beloved wife, Stella, daughters Stephanie and Deirdre, son Damian, grandson Joe, son-in-law Jeremy, sisters Margaret, Kathleen and Loretto and brothers Tom and Peter, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Shivnans Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Sunday, November 6 from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, arriving for 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 7 at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;