31 Oct 2022

Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 31, 2022

Longford Leader Reporter

31 Oct 2022 12:44 PM

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford


The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends, on Thursday, October 27, 2022 of  Lynsey Bennett, Killeter, Killoe, Co Longford and late of Fortfield House, Carton Big, Longford.
Predeceased by her beloved mother Lesley. Lynsey will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, darling daughters Zoë and Hailee, father Coote, sisters Averyl and Kelley, brother-in-law Craig, nieces Bella and Fiadh, uncle Cecil and his wife Irene, aunts, uncles, cousins Rachael, Jessica and Joe, relatives and a wide circle of friends.
Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Sunday, October 30 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Service in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 12 noon on Monday, October 31 interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.
Family flowers only donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice and LARCC Centre, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

