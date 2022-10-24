Deaths in Longford - Monday, October 24, 2022

Michael Donegan, Whiterock, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, October 22, 2022 of Michael Donegan, Whiterock, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his father Arthur, mother Annie and sister Angela (Angie). Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Patricia Ryan (Galway) and Mary Barry (New York), brother Thomas (Longford), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road (N39 EC81) on Tuesday, October 25 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, October 26 at 11am in St. Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Luke’s – www.friendsofstlukes.ie

House private, please.

Michael (Mike) Bawle, Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 of Michael (Mike) Bawle, Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Margaret, daughters Debbie, Liz and Michelle, son John, sons-in-law Karl, Stephen and Dermot, grandchildren, sisters Tess and Clare, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence (N39 W542) on Sunday, October 23 from 3pm until 9pm. Removal on Monday, October 24 to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtowncashel/

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eamon Gray, Friars Walk, Abbeyside, Waterford / Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Eamon Gray, Friars Walk, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford and formerly Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Dan, and deeply mourned and sadly missed by his husband Dr Maurice O'Sullivan, mother Mary Jo, sisters Geraldine and Deirdre, brothers Conor, Donal and James, brothers-in-law Ronnie and Kerry, sisters-in-law Pauline, Claire and Mia, uncles, nephews, nieces, Maurice's Children, Shane, Miriam, Laura and their families, extended family and and his wide circle of friends. May Eamon Rest In Peace.

Eamon will be reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan (X35 XN79) on Monday evening, October 24 from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning October 25 at 11am in St Augustine's Church, Abbeyside. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Waterford Hospice https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/donation and the Solas Centre https://solascentre.ie/donate/

A livestream of Eamon's Requiem Mass can be viewed from 10.55am on Tuesday morning at http.//www.abgparish.ie/live or on the Abbeyside/Ballinroad/Garranbane Parish Youtube Channel: https://m.youtube.com/channel/ UCM_q15eoN7Ss7DG49BMWVPA

Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 74 years, at LOROS, on Tuesday, October 16, 2022 of Maureen Reape (née Quinn), Wessex Drive, Leicester, England and late of Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co Longford. Maureen was a cherished mother to Philomena, Imelda and Paul, gran to Rebecca, Joseph, Joshua, Isaac, Ben, Sam and Jack, great-grandmother to Isabella, Eziyah and Gabriel. Sister to Pauline and Betty, a friend and relative to many.

Maureen's Requiem Mass will take place at the Mother of God Catholic Church, Greencoat Road, Leicester, LE3 6NZ, on Friday, October 28 at 1pm.

Family flowers only please, but donations may be made to LOROS, c/o Chris Meynell and Family Funeral Directors, 28 Wellington Street, Syston Leicestershire LE7 2LG Tel: 0116 2607954

James (Jim) Reilly, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness, in the care of the staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of James (Jim) Reilly, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Annie-Mary, sisters Mena and Rita, brothers-in-law and nephew Paddy. Jim will be forever missed by Rose his loving wife and soulmate of 60 years. Always remembered by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, and his many good friends and neighbours, who all loved him dearly. May He Rest In Peace.

House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later

James Mulvihill, Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of James Mulvihill, Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford. Beloved husband of Lily, dear father of Elaine, Joan, Hughie and Catherine. Much loved grandad of Eleanor & Louis Kiernan, James, Anna & Louise Mulvihill. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his family, daughter in law Maura, sons in law James & David, brothers Hugh & Dermot, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephew, his dear cousins and very good friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home, Terlicken (N39AX71) on Saturday & Sunday, October 22 & 23 from 3pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 24 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Sr Bridget (Biddy) O'Donohoe M.S.H.R., Dublin / Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Moate Nursing Home, Co. Westmeath in her 96th year, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Sr Bridget (Biddy) O'Donohoe M.S.H.R., Ireland, England, South Africa, Sierra Leone and Zambia) and formerly of Walderstown, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Biddy will be greatly missed by her sister Kathleen Martin and brother-in-law Brian (Killogenehan, Fardrum, Athlone) her sister-in-law Cora O’Donohoe (Walderstown, Athlone), her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, her extended family, The Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary and all her many relatives and friends. ‘May her gentle soul rest in peace’.

Funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, on Tuesday, October, 25 at 11am. followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on www.beechwoodparish.com. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to AWARE.

Jonathan Logan, 5 Charlotte's Row, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Jonathan Logan, 5 Charlotte's Row, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

He is predeceased by his beloved parents Sean and Josie. Jonathan will be remembered forever with love by his family, brothers Michael, Joe and Anthony, sisters Geraldine, Laura, and Jacinta, brothers-in-law Tony, Aidan and Stephen, sisters-in-law Jacinta and Claire, uncle Jim Kelly, aunts Nancy (UK) and Pat, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, good neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Jonathan will repose in his (sister and brother-in-law) Laura and Aidan's home in Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, Eircode N39 YR65, on Sunday, October 23 from 1pm until 7pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, October 24 for Funeral mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation can be made in Jonathan's memory to Martha's Hostel, Knockashaw, Dublin Rd, Longford, C/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Annamarie (Ann) Nolan (née Coffey), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford / Tralee, Kerry

The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in the presence of her family and the loving care of the staff, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of AnnaMarie (Ann) Nolan (nee Coffey), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Upper Strand Street, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Tommie and sister Deirdre. Sadly missed by her brother James and niece Fiona and Trena, sisters-in-law, Moira, Ann and Helen, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, October 22 from 4pm with prayers at 6.15pm. Followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 23 at 11am. Burial on Monday, October 24 in Rath Cemetery, Tralee to arrive at 2.30pm approximately.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown

Mary McKeon (née Slane), Glebe Street, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 of Mary McKeon, (nee Slane), Glebe Street, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Beloved wife of John James and dear mother to Mary Ellen Walpole, Colleen O’Connell, Fionnuala O’Donnell, Edel Magaud, Madeline Murphy, Clare Keville and John, sadly missed by her husband and family, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, sisters, her fourteen grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Removal arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Tuesday evening, October 25 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 26 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery, Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Lung Fibrosis Association (via link https://ilfa.ie/donate/) or c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House Private please. Those attending Mary’s removal and funeral are asked to follow best practice in relation to Covid 19. No handshaking, please. Mary’s family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, at her residence, on Saturday, October 22, 2022 of Mary Dillon (née O'Rourke), Drumconney, Mohill, Co Leitrim. May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Arthur Potts, Aughoo, Ballinamore, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Ballinamore Nursing Unit, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Mr Arthur Potts, Aughoo, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his late wife; Clair. Devoted father of Elaine and George, dearly loved grandfather and father in law. Deeply regretted by his loving family, neighbours and friends. May Arthur Rest in Peace.

Remains arriving to St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore, at 12 noon on Tuesday, October 25, for requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Francis Rynn, Leixlip, Kildare / Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Frank Rynn, Leixlip and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Maria née Whelan, and dear father of Joe and Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter and his sister Mary O’Connor. Adored grandchildren Khalid, Yasmin and Killian, sister- in-law, nieces and nephews, close family friends and neighbours.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday, October 24 at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 25 at 11 am interment afterwards in Confey Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

Bruno Gaffney, No. 2 Glenview Heights, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Bruno Gaffney, no. 2 Glenview Heights, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his father Jack and mother Maureen. Survived by his loving wife Pauline, brother Pat, sisters Helen, Margaret and Mary-Ann, step brothers Oliver and Sean, step son Matthew, uncle Jimmy, aunts Margaret, Olive and Tess, cousins, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Bruno Rest in Peace.

Reposed at Mullingar Regional Hospital, Mortuary Chapel, on Sunday, October 23 from 4pm until 5.45pm, removal thereafter to St. Michael's Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 6.30pm. Funeral Mass Monday, October 24 at 11am, burial afterwards in Killafree Cemetery. The family would like to thank Dr Emma O'Hara and staff, Marcus Melligan and staff at Green Street pharmacy, Dr Noel Cogan, Nurses and staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital for all their care and support of Bruno over the years.

Eamon McManus, Glenellen, Cloonamahon, Collooney, Sligo / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and dedicated staff at Sligo University Hospital, on Sunday, October 23, 2022 of Eamon McManus, Glenellen, Cloonamahon, Collooney, Ballincar, Co Sligo and formerly Beaghamore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his beloved brothers Michael Francis, Seamus, sister Mona, sister-in-law Kathleen, sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandniece and special friends at Cloonamahon and neighbours at Beaghamore. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Monday evening, October 24 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from the family home on Tuesday, October 25 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Carrigallen, for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.

The funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link http://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/

Aidan Carroll, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the Staff of St Joseph's Lisdarn, Cavan, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Aidan Carroll, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan and formerly of Curracloe, Co Wexford. Beloved husband and best friend of Bernie (nee Cullen), loving father of Jason and Natasha. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Sarah, and son-in-law John, his adored grandchildren Owen, Isabel, Nathan, Kathleen, Dylan and Grace, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Aidan rest in peace.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral; Home Farnham Rd. Cavan H12C821 on Sunday evening, October 23 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, October 24 to arrive St Mary's Church Bruskey for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. House strictly private at all times. No flowers by request, donations welcome to Lisdarn Palliative Care. Current Covid regulations will apply.

