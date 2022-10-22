Deaths in Longford - Saturday, October 22, 2022

James Mulvihill, Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at St. Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of James Mulvihill, Terlicken, Ballymahon, Longford. Beloved husband of Lily, dear father of Elaine, Joan, Hughie and Catherine. Much loved grandad of Eleanor & Louis Kiernan, James, Anna & Louise Mulvihill. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his family, daughter in law Maura, sons in law James & David, brothers Hugh & Dermot, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces and nephew, his dear cousins and very good friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home, Terlicken (N39AX71) on Saturday & Sunday, October 22 & 23 from 3pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 24 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.



Sr Bridget (Biddy) O'Donohoe M.S.H.R., Dublin / Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Moate Nursing Home, Co. Westmeath in her 96th year, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Sr Bridget (Biddy) O'Donohoe M.S.H.R., Ireland, England, South Africa, Sierra Leone and Zambia) and formerly of Walderstown, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Biddy will be greatly missed by her sister Kathleen Martin and brother-in-law Brian (Killogenehan, Fardrum, Athlone) her sister-in-law Cora O’Donohoe (Walderstown, Athlone), her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, her extended family, The Missionary Sisters of the Holy Rosary and all her many relatives and friends. ‘May her gentle soul rest in peace’.

Funeral Mass will take place at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, Dublin 6, on Tuesday, October, 25 at 11am. followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed on www.beechwoodparish.com. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to AWARE.

Jonathan Logan, 5 Charlotte's Row, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Jonathan Logan, 5 Charlotte's Row, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of 34 Devine Crescent, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford.

He is predeceased by his beloved parents Sean and Josie. Jonathan will be remembered forever with love by his family, brothers Michael, Joe and Anthony, sisters Geraldine, Laura, and Jacinta, brothers-in-law Tony, Aidan and Stephen, sisters-in-law Jacinta and Claire, uncle Jim Kelly, aunts Nancy (UK) and Pat, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, good neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Jonathan will repose in his (sister and brother-in-law) Laura and Aidan's home in Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, Eircode N39 YR65, on Sunday, October 23 from 1pm until 7pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, October 24 for Funeral mass at 12 noon, followed with burial in Aughafin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donation can be made in Jonathan's memory to Martha's Hostel, Knockashaw, Dublin Rd, Longford, C/o Connell Funeral Directors.

Mary Guckian, Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Mary Guckian, Currycramp, Dromod, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her daughter Pamela, son-in-law Joseph and grandson Nathan, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces & nephews-in-law, family, neighbours and friends. May Mary's gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence Currycramp (N41 FX01), on Saturday, October 22 from 3pm until 9pm. Removal Sunday, October 23 to St Michael's Church, Bornacoola, Dromod, Co Leitrim, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm, the cortege will travel to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for cremation at 3.30pm (live stream here). Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, may be made, in lieu, to The North West Hospice, Co Sligo or c/o Rowleys, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. The family would thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Annamarie (Ann) Nolan (née Coffey), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford / Tralee, Kerry

The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown in the presence of her family and the loving care of the staff, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of AnnaMarie (Ann) Nolan (nee Coffey), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Upper Strand Street, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Predeceased by her husband Tommie and sister Deirdre. Sadly missed by her brother James and niece Fiona and Trena, sisters-in-law, Moira, Ann and Helen, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel, Edgeworthstown on Saturday, October 22 from 4pm with prayers at 6.15pm. Followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown. Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 23 at 11am. Burial on Monday, October 24 in Rath Cemetery, Tralee to arrive at 2.30pm approximately.

The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown

James (Jim) Reilly, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford

The death occurred on Friday, October 21, 2022 of James (Jim) Reilly, Ballymorris, Granard, Longford.

House private please. Funeral Arrangements Later

Eillen Barber (née O'Neill), Kilcogy Village, Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hosoital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Eillen Barber (née O'Neill), Kilcogy Village, Kilcogy, Cavan / Longford. Predeceased by her father Eddie and sister Rosie. Sadly missed by her loving family daughter Andrea (Jimmy) son Michael (Noleen) her mother Margaret sister Jackie, grandchildren Hannah, Liam, Lorna, Sophie and Connor, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home Kilcogy Village (N39W1D6) on Friday evening, October 21 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Saturday, October 22 from the Funeral Home arriving Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for cremation at 1pm (live stream link to follow). No flowers please. Donations in lieu to the Palliative care unit, The Regional Hospital, Mullingar c/o The undertaker or any family member.

Teresa Heffernan (née Gannon), Monkstown, Dublin / Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of all the staff in the ICU at Blackrock Clinic, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Teresa Heffernan (née Gannon), Monkstown, Co Dublin and formerly of Kenagh, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Declan and loving daughters Martina and Edel, sons-in-law Barry and Ger, grandchildren Sophie, Brian and Charlie; Ella and Max, sisters Margaret, Mary, Ann and Kitty, extended family and many friends, especially those in St. Patrick’s Church Choir, Monkstown. Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Ann, sister Nuala and her nephews Patrick and Donal. May she rest in peace.

Reposing on Friday, October 21 from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown, A94 XK28. Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 22 at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, D6W. For those that cannot attend, the Mass can be viewed online using this link: https://www.churchservices.tv/monkstown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, online only to the Peter McVerry Trust (www.pmvtrust.ie/donate/).

Dympna McDonnell (née Farrell), Glen, Ardagh, Longford, N39 X9N1 / Rathfarnham, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, following a battle bravely fought, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Dympna McDonnell (née Farrell), Boden Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin and Glen, Ardagh, Longford, N39 X9N1. Beloved wife of Gerry and dear mother to Alma and Edel. Predeceased by her parents and her sister Moira, Dympna will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her husband and daughters, by her brothers Brendan (Maynooth), Pat (Carnan, Ardagh), Vincent (Castleknock) and by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, her extended family and many dear neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Dympna will repose at her home in Glen, Ardagh, on Friday, October 21 from 4pm until 8pm. Her remains will arrive at St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, on Saturday, October 22 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross, or the Irish Cancer Society, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, or any family member. Family time on Saturday morning, please. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

Thomas Reynolds, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at the Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice, Farnham, Surrey, on Friday, October 7, 2022 of Thomas Reynolds, West End, Surrey, UK and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Mary Kate (née Bannon), and his brothers Brendan, Sean and Jim. Thomas is survived by his brother Fr. Kevin MHM (Castlerea), sisters Rosemary (Mullingar), Eileen (New York, USA), Ann (Cappamore, Limerick) and Theresa (Watford, UK), his brothers-in-law John, Tom and Malcolm, sisters-in-law Rita, Mary and Ita, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

A Remembrance Mass will take place on Saturday, October 22 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Castlerea. The mass can be viewed by clicking HERE. A private family funeral will take place at a later date.

Condolences: Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Paddy (little Paddy) Lynch, Glasscarrick, Loughduff, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Paddy (little Paddy) Lynch, Glasscarrick, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Bartley and Bridie.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Breda children Pauric (Aine) Laura (Peter) Sinead (Darren) sister Kathleen Philips, brothers Bart, Sean, James and Gerry, his adored grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Reilly's Funeral Home Kilcogy Village (N39W1D6) on Saturday evening, October 22 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning, October 23 arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. No flowers by request. Donations in lieu to Beaumont Hospital c/o the undertaker.

Aidan Carroll, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and the Staff of St Joseph's Lisdarn, Cavan, on Friday, October 21, 2022 of Aidan Carroll, Corduff, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband and best friend of Bernie (nee Cullen), loving father of Jason and Natasha. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Sarah, and son-in-law John, his adored grandchildren Owen, Isabel, Nathan, Kathleen, Dylan,and Grace, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Aidan rest in peace.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral; Home Farnham Rd. Cavan H12C821 on Sunday evening, October 23 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning, October 24 to arrive St Mary's Church Bruskey for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. House strictly private at all times. No flowers by request, donations welcome to Lisdarn Palliative Care. Current Covid regulations will apply.

Catherine McTigue (née McPartlin), Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, at University College Hospital, Galway, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 of Catherine McTigue (nee McPartlin), Stradrina, Ballinaglera, Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Packie Joe, her parents Michael & Anne, her brothers Michael & John and sister Bea. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Pauric (Ballinaglera) and Micky (Drumshanbo), brother Tom (Dowra) and sister Mary (USA), Daughters in law Teresa and Josephine, grandchildren Seamus, Clare, Darren, Ciara and Alan, nieces, nephews, neighbours and wide circle of friends. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, October 20 from 8pm to 10pm, and Friday, October 21 from 3pm to 8pm. House private on Saturday morning, October 22 please. Funeral procession will leave her residence on Saturday, October 22 to arrive at St Hugh’s Church, Ballinaglera for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Fahy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a donation to North West Hospice would be most gratefully appreciated. Please see link for Funeral Mass.

Teresa (Tess) Giles (née Glennon), Rathbawn, Kinnegad, Westmeath, N91 N7F3



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving and caring family, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Teresa (Tess) Giles (nee Glennon), Rathbawn, Kinnegad, Westmeath.

Recently predeceased by her husband Joe, brother Sean. Deeply regretted by her daughters Geraldine and Sheila and her sons Joe and Kevin. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Jacqui and Karen, her much adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Rían and Noah, her sister Sheila Garvey (Drumsna), sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (N91 N7F3) on Saturday, October 22 evening from 4pm until 7pm. Concluding with prayers. Tess's funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Kinnegad on Sunday, October 23 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Finian's Cemetery, Clonard. House private Sunday morning please.



Vincent (Gabriel) Devine, Corryard, Drumshanbo, Leitrim / Omagh, Tyrone / Teemore, Fermanagh

The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Vincent (Gabriel) Devine, Corryard, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and a native of Teemore and Omagh.

Predeceased by his sister, Gemma, and brother, Gerard. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Ita, son, Paul, daughters, Sinéad and Fiona, sister, Enda, brother, John, son-in-law, Duncan, grandchildren, Molly, Abi and Alexandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Vincent will be reposing at his residence on Thursday, October 20 for family and close friends. House open on Friday, October 21 from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday, October 22 for Funeral Mass at 1pm in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo. Burial afterwards in the Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.



Timmy MacManus, Lis Cara, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his home after a short illness, in the presence of his family and the wonderful care of the North West Hospice Palliative Team, on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 of Timmy MacManus, Lia Cara,Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly Aughakilbarrick, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his sister Eileen and his father Terry. He will be sadly missed by his son Andrew, mother Annie, brother Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dympna (Texas) and his nephews, also by Raj & Brenda, his extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 TD62 this Friday evening, October 21 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, October 22 in St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo at 11am followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Drumshanbo. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo and on the Drumshanbo Parish Facebook Page. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.



Lena McSharry, Main Street, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Áras Mac Suibhne Nursing Home, Laghey Barr, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, October 20, 2022 of Lena McSharry, Main Street, Kinlough, Co Leitrim.

Remains reposing at the residence of her son Charlie and daughter-in-law Mary, Cloone (High Road), Kinlough, on Friday, October 21 from 3pm until 10pm (F91 ED66). Removal of remains on Saturday morning, October 22 to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church for 11am funeral Mass with burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery. House Private on the morning of the funeral. Lena’s passing will be a cause of great sadness to her son Charlie and daughter Nora, her daughter-in-law Mary and son-in-law Paul, her grandchildren Ciara, Cathal, Sean, Katie, Ben and Rory, her nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Predeceased by her husband Bartley and daughter Margaret. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu of flowers, to Áras Mac Suibhne Nursing Home Patient Comfort Fund c/o any family member. During visitation time, a one-way traffic system will be in operation. Entry via Kinlough and exit via Rossinver Road.

Lena’s funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough Glenade Parish Facebook page. Enquiries to Gilmartin and Carty funeral services.

