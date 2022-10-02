Deaths in Longford - Sunday, October 2, 2022

TP Smith, Barrack Street, Granard, Longford



The death occurred peacefully at home surrounded by his family, in his 90th year, on Friday, September 30, 2022 of TP Smith, Barrack Street, Granard, Longford. Funeral Director Granard.

T.P. will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Bernard and Tomás, daughters Breda, Geraldine and Elaine, adoring grandchildren Ashling, Thomas, Michael, Kayla, Colm, Darren, Eimear, Mark, Ciara, Eoin, Brian, Emma, James, Ellen and Conor, brother Noel (New Zealand) sister-in-law Lena Reynolds, daughters-in-law Anne and Aileen, sons-in-law Shane and Martin, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Sunday, October 2 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 6.45pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 3 at 12 noon followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Reposing will be walk through only, please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Miriam (Annie) Humphrys (née Clabby), Kilbarrack, Dublin / Clondra, Longford



The death occurred peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 of Miriam (Annie) Humphrys (née Clabby), Kilbarrack, Dublin and formerly of Clondra, Co Longford. Loving and caring mother to Julie, Trudy and Tracey. Sadly missed by her children, son-in-law John, grandchildren Leah, Christopher, Claire, Jonathan, Dylan and Rachael, great grandchildren, brother Raymond, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May her sweet soul rest in peace.

Reposal at her family home on Monday, October 3 from 4pm onwards. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 4 at 10am in St Benedict’s Church, Kilbarrack, Dublin 5, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot please click on the following link to view the Mass live https://www.churchservices.tv/grangepark

Maureen McCrory (née O'Neill), formerly Clones, Co Monaghan. Recently Cluain Dearg, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred suddenly at the Mater Private Hospital, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 of Maureen McCrory (nee O'Neill), formerly Clones, Co Monaghan and recently Cluain Dearg, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her sister Frances (Quigley) and brothers Teddy, Hugh, Jim and Austin. Deeply mourned by her loving husband Arthur, brothers Rory and Martin, sisters-in-law Georgette, Moira, Ina and Celine, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence from Saturday afternoon, October 1. House private please. Funeral Mass this Sunday, October 2 at 1pm in St Mary's Church, Tang, followed by interment in Shrule Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the Tang Parish Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064811526382.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation or St Luke's, Rathgar.

Patricia Moran (née Robinson), Corrydonlon, Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, September 30, 2022 of Patricia Moran (née Robinson), Corrydonlon, Rathowen, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Brendan and daughter-in-law Bernadette. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons Stephen and Gerry, daughter Concepta, her sister Maureen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law David, brother-in-law Peter (P), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Sunday evening, October 2 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 3 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Russagh Cemetery.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

