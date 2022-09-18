Deaths in Longford - Sunday, September 18, 2022

Brendan Scott, Drumroe, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 PX51



The death occurred, suddenly, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 of Brendan Scott, Drumroe, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 PX51. Sadly missed by his loving wife Doreen, his daughters Linda and Brenda, granddaughters Leanne and Aimee, grandson Andy, his sister Maeve (Mountmellick), brothers Liam (London) and Patsy (Ferefad), son-in-law James, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Drumroe on Monday, September 19 from 3pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, September 20 to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, arriving for cremation service at 2.45pm.

Sean Farrell, Aughanaspic, Moydow, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Saturday, September 17, 2022 of Sean Farrell, Aughanaspic, Moydow, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Anne, his brother Patsy and sister Von. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family daughter Darina, sons Ian, Gary, Enda and Karol, brothers Mel and Bob, sister Marie Cooney (Ballymahon), daughters-in-law Eithne, Mairead and Patrice, son-in-law Kurt, grandchildren Kieran, Sean, Aoife and Amy, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Quinn, Drimure, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 16, 2022 of Michael Quinn, Drimure, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Paddy Joe and Margaret, by his brother Joe, infant sister Margaret and by his beloved wife Frances. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Maeve, Elaine, Edel, Michelle and Mairead, son Niall, sons-in-law Jason, Damien and David, Mairead’s fiancé Kevin, Maeve’s partner Paul, Niall’s partner Margaret, grandchildren Saoirse, Conor and Lucy, brother Johnny, sisters Chrissie, Mary and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, September 19 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Michael’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday, September 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here House private, please.

Pat Corcoran, Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Thursday, September 15, 2022 of Pat Corcoran, Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford (Plumbing contractor). Predeceased by his parents Mary Anne and Michael, brother Michael and by his daughters Patricia and Sharon. Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Peggy, daughters Caroline, Tina and Mairead, sons Tony, Kevin and Patrick, grandchildren Shannen, Lauren, Sophie, Shauna, Patrick, Stephen, Mandy, Cody, Cian, Cora, Emma, Tara, Daniel, Michael, Leah, Katie, Aoife and Kevin Óg, sister Mary, sons-in-law Joe and Kevin, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Bonnie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Saturday, September 17 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday, September 18 in St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs (N39 AH01) at 2pm. Interment afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to Click here House private please

Rosemary O'Meara, Belfast, United Kingdom / Ballincurry, Longford



The untimely death occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022 of Rosemary O'Meara, Ballincurry, Longford, and Belfast, United Kingdom. Rosemary will be sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Sigrid and William, sisters Siobhan and Francine, fiancé Zach, her extended family and friends. To us you were someone special, Someone set apart, Your memory will live forever, Engraved within our hearts. May her soul rest in peace.

Rosemary will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 KN66), on Saturday, September 17 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Monday, September 19 in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan, (H12 RF78). Funeral mass can be viewed live: click here

Mary Jo Keenan (née Oates), Caramana, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Thursday, September 15, 2022 of Mary Jo Keenan (nee Oates), Caramana, Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret and by her brothers Des and Liam. May Jo will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, beloved husband Laurence, son Pauraic, daughters Martina and Rosetta, son-in-law Fergal, grandchildren Christopher, Darren, Brandon, Carla and Matthew, great-grandchildren Éala and Amelia, sister Ann, brother PJ, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Sunday, September 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, September 19 in St Brigid’s Church, Ardagh, at 11am, interment afterwards in Moydow Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here House private, please.



Anne Black (née Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly, Lanesboro, Longford / Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, England, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Anne Black (nee Gilmore), Manchester, England and formerly of Lanesboro, Longford, and Monaghan.

She is predeceased by her parents John and Kathleen, and her brother Enda (Andy). Anne will be forever remembered with love, by her family, husband Peter, son Gary, daughter Tracey, son-in-law Andy, daughter-in-law Hailie, her adored grandchildren Harry and Lacey, brothers Brendan (Longford), James (London), Tony (Lanesboro), Nicholas (Drumlish), Damian (Dublin) and Cosmos (Galway/ Brussels), sisters Teresa (Lanesboro), Colette (Manchester), Lorraine (Ballyleague) and Caroline (Manchester) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and her many dear friends in Manchester and here in Ireland. Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace Anne.

Removal will arrive at St Mary's Church, Elbow Street, Levenshulme, Manchester, on Thursday, September 22, 2022, for mass service at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, September 23 at 12.30pm, followed with burial at 2pm in Mill Lane Cemetery, Cheadle, Manchester.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

