Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Mikey & Thelma Dennany, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Mikey & Thelma Dennany, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Predeceased by their grandfather Austin Dennany and by their grandmother Thelma Egar. Mikey and Thelma will be sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of the Angels.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81), on Wednesday, September 14 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Angels in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, on Thursday, September 15 at 11am with interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors, or any family member. House private please.

Paddy Williams, Two Mile Gate, Craglea, Killaloe, Clare / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co Tipperary, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 of Paddy Williams, Two Mile Gate, Craglea, Killaloe, Co Clare and formerly of Dublin Street, Longford Town.Predeceased by his brothers Barney, Mel and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pat; his sons Neil, Conor, Ciaran, and Ross; his daughters Karen and Laura; daughter - in - law Claudia, sons - in - law Glenn and Catha; his adored grandchildren Leon, Nicole, Elsie, Lewis, Calum, Cody, Dhara, Thea and Finnlea, extended family, relatives and friends.May Paddy's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13 at 6pm with removal to St Flannan's Church, Killaloe at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 14 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link : https://funeralslive.ie/paddy-williams/

If you wish to leave a personal message for Paddy's family, please do so in the condolence book below. This will be greatly appreciated by the Williams' family. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Native Woodland Trust, http://www.nativewoodlandandtrust.ie/

Maura Kelly (née McMahon), Douglas, Cork / Dublin / Longford / Cahersiveen, Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of her loving family and in the gentle care of the Palliative Team at University Hospital Waterford, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 of Maura Kelly (née McMahon), Douglas, Cork and late of Dublin / Longford / Cahersiveen, Kerry. Dearly loved wife of the late Sean and much loved mother of Myles, Brona, Sean, Clíodna, Bairbre and the late Conan. Sister of the late Una, Oliver, Gertie, and Betty.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters and brothers Mary, Carmel, Liam, Kathleen and Gerald, daughters-in-law Mary and Sejal, sons-in-law Andrew and Nick, grandchildren Molly, Hannah, Darragh, Ciara, Aoife, Shiv, Shaan, Greta and Astrid, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Turners Cross on Monday, September 12 from 5pm until 6pm. Reception into St Columba's Church, Douglas on Tuesday, September 13 for 12 noon Requiem Mass which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/douglas, Funeral afterwards to St John’s Cemetery, Ballinrea. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Waterford Hospice. https://www.waterfordhospice.ie/

Amanda Rowley, Hyde Street, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022 of Amanda Rowley, Loughtown House, Carrick on Shannon & formerly of Hyde Street Mohill & Cregg House, Sligo. Predeceased by her father Alf, mother Maureen & brother Cormac. Amanda will be forever missed by her heartbroken sisters Sandra, Aideen & Geraldine, brothers-in-law Kieran & Peter, sister-in-law Brenda, nephews Ciarán, Daragh, Rory, Niall, Odhrán, Tiarnán, Cillian, Rián & Conal, niece Laoise and the staff and residents of Loughtown House. May Amanda's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Amanda will be reposing at her sister Geraldine's home - Mullaghrigney, Mohill, Co Leitrim, N41 P840, on Monday, September 12, 2022, from 2pm to 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass to St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Tuesday, September 13 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Amanda's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, may be made, in lieu, to The North West Hospice, Co Sligo or c/o Rowleys, Mohill, Co. Leitrim.

For those attending the reposing of Amanda's remains, a one way system will be in operation, please enter from the Cloone Road side and exit via the Ballinamore road, please. Amanda's family wish to thank you for your kindness and understanding at this difficult time.

Pat (Padraic) McGowan, Grange, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Foxford, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and the caring staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 of Pat (Pádraic) McGowan, Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar and late of Grange, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath and formerly of Foxford, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his wife Maura, his parents Patrick and MaryEllen, brother Joe and sister Attracta; sadly missed by his loving family, sons Kevin and Brian, daughter Annmarie, grandchildren Róise, Eoin, Caomhán, Brian, Béibhinn, Ben, Alannah, Cerys and Eva, daughters-in-law Áine and Caitriona, son-in-law Kenneth, sister Teresa (USA), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Hospital mortuary Mullingar on Tuesday evening, September 13 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, September 14 at 11am in St. Michael's Church Sonna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Goretti Wallace (née Martin), Cloonmore, Whitehall, Roscommon / Caltra, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the dedicated staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 of Goretti Wallace, (née Martin) of Cloonmore, Whitehall, Co Roscommon and formerly of Caltra, Co Galway. Predeceased by her parents John & Mary Martin. Goretti will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Gillian, son Sean and adoring grandchildren Emily & Harry, her loving sister Monica Lennon (Athlone), son-in-law Michael, brother-in-law Gerry, niece, nephews, John Wallace and the Wallace family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Oratory, Longford, on Monday, September 12 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 13 in Whitehall Church N39 W625, at 12pm followed by burial in Scramogue Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

The mass can be viewed via https://www.churchservices.tv/tarmonbarry. Please note: Tully's funeral directors have no control over the live streaming of the funeral mass. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

