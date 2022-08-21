Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 21, 2022

Pat Joe Farrell, Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his family, on Saturday, August 20, 2022 of Pat Joe Farrell, Brucklagh, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brothers John (UK) and Thomas Anthony and by his sisters Mary Ellen (UK), Anna Rose (UK), Kathleen (UK), Margaret (UK) and Patricia (Ballinalee). Pat Joe will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family; sisters Elizabeth (UK) and Veronica (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, on Monday, August 22 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Pat Joe's funeral cortege will leave his home on Tuesday morning, August 23 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church Drumlish for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon, interment afterwards in Drumlish Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please Click here

House strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to the Palliative care unit, Mullingar Regional Hospital c/o Michael J Dolan and Son Funeral Directors or any family member.

Phil Gallogly (née Garrahan), Creenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of Phil Gallogly (née Garrahan), Creenagh, Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary, sister-in-law Mary and nephew Patrick.

Phil will be loving remembered by her family, husband Padraic, sons Paul and Brian, daughter Elaine, daughters-in-law Aoife and Lisa, her adored grandchildren Rowan, Faye and Caelan, brothers Michael and Noel, sisters Kay (twin sister), Margaret and Teresa, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her many good neighbours. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Phil.

Phil will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, (N39 P0E8) on Sunday, August 21 from 3pm concluding with prayers at 5pm.Removal from her residence on Monday, August 22 at 12.45 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed with burial in local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live: Newtownforbes – ChurchTV Family flowers only please, donations if desired to, Longford Hospice Home Care, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private at all times please.



PJ Trappe, Kilnacarrow, Ballinalee, Longford / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of PJ Trappe, Kilnacarrow, Ballinalee, Longford / Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Maura and James, sister Mary (Charters) and brother Thomas. Deeply regretted by his loving sister and best friend Helen (Reynolds), brother in law Liam, nieces Edel, Anne, Nora and Elaine, nephew John, aunt in law Eileen, relatives, friends and all his kind neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road. Longford Eircode N39K381, on Sunday evening August 21 from 6pm to 7.30pm, with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Church Ballinalee on Monday, August 22 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St James Cemetery, Clonbroney.

Seamus Grehan, Croshea, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in St Joseph's Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of Seamus Grehan, Croshea, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Kieran and Anne, brothers Sean and Kevin. Sadly missed by his son Colin, daughters Linda and Lorraine and their mother Marie, brother Joe, grandchildren, the partners of his son and daughter Paul and Aija, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Sunday evening, August 21 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, August 22 in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh at 11am, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Maureen McLaughlin (née Higgins), Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving husband and family, on Friday, August 19, 2022 of Maureen McLaughlin (née Higgins), Cavan Road, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly and dearly missed by her beloved husband Tony, sons and daughters, Regina, Catriona, John, Gerard and Padraig, son in law Laurence, daughters in law Rosie, Lucinda and Stephanie, her cherished grandchildren Aaron, Conor, Lauren, Ryan, Jonathan, Caolán, Eleanor & Sadbh her brother Joe, sister Bridie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and wide circle of friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Saturday, August 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm and on Sunday, August 21 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm.House private to family and friends at all other times. In the interest of keeping everybody safe from Covid 19 this will be walk through only please.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 22 at 12 noon in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, followed by burial in the New Cemetery, Ballinagh. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Palliative Care, Cavan, care of any family member.

Seamus Keogan, Drumbrucklis, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, H12 H273



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, August 18, 2022 of Seamus Keogan, Drumbrucklis, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Katherine, sisters Nancy, Maureen, Eileen and Sheila. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ita, children Catherine (Tommy), Fiona (Rory),Gabriel (Denise), Emer (Gavan), Gráinne (Deva),Neil (Edel) and Seamus (Lucia), his adored grandchildren Rory, Dylan, Lucy, Martha, Fergal, Oliver, Emma, Éanna, Ciara, Asha, Hugh, Kate, Sita, Fiona, Grace, Tara, James, John and Anna, his sister Kathleen McCahill, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (H12H273) on Friday, August 19 from 4pm to 8pm for family and close friends. House private at all other times Please. Reposing at Lakeland’s Funeral Home, Cavan on Saturday, August 20 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. In the interest of keeping everybody safe from Covid 19 this will be walk through only please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 21 at St Mary’s Church, Bruskey at 11am followed by Christian burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t please leave a message in the condolence section on rip.ie which will be very much appreciated by the family.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

