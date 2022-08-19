Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 19, 2022

Teresa Farrell (née McGee), Curryline, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 of Teresa Farrell (née McGee), Curryline, Newtownforbes, Longford and late of Demesne, Longford.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas, predeceased by her brothers Pat and Danny. Deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Tommy, daughter Pauline (Murphy), son-in-law PJ, daughters-in-law Marie and Betty, sisters Rose and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren John, Cíara, Declan, Rachel and Daniel, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her sister Agnes' house (N39 VW71) this Friday evening, August 19 from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, August 20 at 3pm in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes followed by burial in Drumlish Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice.

The mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes and click on live stream.

Bernadette Sherwin (née Bodkin), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the compassionate care of all the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, August 18, 2022 of Bernadette Sherwin (née Bodkin), Mullagh, Rooskey, Roscommon / Newtownforbes, Longford. Beloved wife of the late Tom Joe, sister of the late Florie, Kathleen, Ita, Chrissie, P.J. and Marion. She will be forever loved and missed by her children Mary, Martina and Triona, her son-in-law Justin, her four grandchildren James & Kieran Walsh and Mollie & Declan Doocey, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in the Oratory at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home on Friday, August 19 from 5pm until prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, August 20 to the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, to arrive at 11.30 for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery. Donations in-lieu of flowers to St. Christopher's, Longford. Those attending Bernadette's Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Edward (Ned) Dervan, Ballygarvie, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the Bon Secours Hospital, Glasnevin, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Edward (Ned) Dervan, Ballygarvie, Killoe, Longford and formerly of The Dervan Inn, Ballymahon Street, Longford. Predeceased by his parents and brothers Vincent (Galway) and Patrick.

Edward will be sadly missed and remembered by his loving family; wife Patricia (Smith), daughter Marie (Cork) and son Edward (Dublin), grandchildren Peter, Felim and Jack, brothers Tommy (Limerick), Denis, Jimmy (Galway), Liam, Michael and sister Mary (Sligo), son-in-law Des, daughter-in-law Helen, brother-in-law Eamonn (Sligo), sisters-in-law Stasia (Limerick), Joan, Mary (Galway) and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends.May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday, August 19 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Edward's funeral cortege will leave his home on Saturday morning, August 20 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

House strictly private except to close family and friends please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the patient comfort fund, Bon Secours Hospital, Glasnevin c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Gregg (née McCormack), Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 HH60

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Hazelwood Unit, Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 of Mary Gregg (née McCormack), Prucklish, Newtownforbes, Longford, N39 HH60. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy. Deeply regretted by her loving son Richard, nephews, niece, relatives, friends and good neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel on Thursday evening, August 18 from 5pm until 6:30pm. Removal from Laurel Lodge on Friday morning, August 19 to Saint Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes and click on live stream. House Private Please.

Paschall Reilly, Darogue, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 of Paschall Reilly, Darogue, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his sister Ann and brothers Thomas and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nance, nieces Mary and Bernie, nephews Paraic and David, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, August 18 from 5pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 19 at 2pm in St Mary's Church, Tang. Burial will take place in Forgney Cemetery.

Mary (Maymie) Barden (née McCarthy), Cloonagh, Legan, Co Longford



The death occurred in the UK on Sunday, July 31, 2022 of Mary (Maymie) Barden (nee McCarthy), Hertfordshire, UK and formerly of Cloonagh, Legan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents, brothers and sisters. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family; husband Tom, sons Damian (U.K.) and Thomas (U.K.), sister Nancy (Larkin), daughter-in-law Heidi and Damian's partner Aga, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Thursday, August 18, 2022 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mary's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday morning, August 19 at 11.20am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legan for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by interment afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Centre for Independent Living c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ita (Marguerita) McManus (nee Bohan), McLoughra, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, of Ita (Marguerita) McManus (née Bohan) McLoughra, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Frank, Son Francie, and her sisters Lily Bohan (USA) & Annie Lowe (Carrick on Shannon). Ita will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Maurice & Cormac, daughter Laura, daughter-in -law Barbara, grandchildren Frankie, Tom, Joely & Bobby, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. May Ita’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Ita will be reposing at her residence at McLoughra, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Thursday, August 18, from 2pm followed by removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, August 19, at 11am in St Patrick's Church, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Ita's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Ita’s family wish to thank you for your understanding and kindness at this enormously difficult time.

Mary Farrell (née Duke), Russagh, Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at her home, on Monday, August 15, 2022 of Mary Farrell (née Duke), Russagh, Rathowen, Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband Billy and loving parents Michael and Alice Duke. Mary will be sadly missed by her daughter Bernadette, sons Michael and Patrick, son-in-law Jayson, daughter-in-law Clair and her three grandchildren Alexander, Alannah and Eilse, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown on Friday, August 19 from 3.30pm with prayers at 5.15pm. Removal to St Mary's Church, Rathowen to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 20 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Rathaspic cemetery.

Seamus Keogan, Drumbrucklis, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, H12 H273



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, August 18, 2022 of Seamus Keogan, Drumbrucklis, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Katherine, sisters Nancy, Maureen, Eileen and Sheila. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Ita, children Catherine (Tommy), Fiona (Rory),Gabriel (Denise), Emer (Gavan), Gráinne (Deva),Neil (Edel) and Seamus (Lucia), his adored grandchildren Rory, Dylan, Lucy, Martha, Fergal, Oliver, Emma, Éanna, Ciara, Asha, Hugh, Kate, Sita, Fiona, Grace, Tara, James, John and Anna, his sister Kathleen McCahill, nieces, nephews, relatives, and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (H12H273) on Friday, August 19 from 4pm to 8pm for family and close friends. House private at all other times Please. Reposing at Lakeland’s Funeral Home, Cavan on Saturday, August 20 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. In the interest of keeping everybody safe from Covid 19 this will be walk through only please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, August 21 at St Mary’s Church, Bruskey at 11am followed by Christian burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t please leave a message in the condolence section on rip.ie which will be very much appreciated by the family.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

