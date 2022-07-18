Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 18, 2022

Liam Tuite, Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown after a short illness bravely borne, on Sunday, July 17, 2022 of Liam Tuite, Bracklin Road, Edgeworthstown and formerly of Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Richard (Dick) and mother Nellie (nee Gray), brothers Finbarr and Dick.

Sadly missed by his sister Yvonne and brother Andrew, nephew, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, sister-in-law Susan, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, July 18 from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 19 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady's Manor Patient Comfort Fund. House private please. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Madeline Conroy (née Murphy), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully at her home, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of Madeline Conroy (nee Murphy), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford town.

Predeceased by her mother Helen (Nellie) and by her infant brother Patrick. Madeline will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Declan, sons Nathan and Darragh, father Paudge, sisters Mary (Devlin) and Jennifer, brothers Raymond and John, grandchild Ava, Nathan’s partner Eimhear, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Madeline will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, July 17 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, July 18 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, in Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 of Hugh Brady, Drumany Beirne, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Eugene & Michael, his sisters Bernadette (Melvin) Ballina, Rene (Gillespie) Birmingham, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Wednesday evening, July 20 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Foxfield on Thursday, July 21 at 12 noon followed by private cremation at the Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Eithne McPartland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim / Arigna, Roscommon



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at Sligo University Hospital, previously in the loving care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick-on Shannon, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 of Eithne McPartland (née Gallagher), Disternan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick, brothers Michael and Pat, sisters Mary and Josie. Eithne will sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Breege, Patricia and Martina, sons-in-law Seamus, Anthony, Thomas and Tom, grandchildren, Lorraine, Jason, Keith, Darragh, Patrick, Teresa, Aisling, Niamh and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon, on Monday evening, July 18 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo, arriving at 8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 19 at 11am. Interment afterwards in Arigna Cemetery. House strictly private, please. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Due to the resurgence of the Covid virus, please keep everyone safe, mask wearing is advisable, refrain from handshaking and be mindful of social distancing protocols. The family thanks you for your cooperation, sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Bridget Bailey (née Purtel), Ardsallagh Woods, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Dublin 12, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff of Sonas Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of Bridget Bailey (née Purtel) Ardsallagh Woods, Roscommon and formerly of Limekiln Close, Manor Estate, Dublin 12.

Beloved wife of the late Christopher and much loved mother to Connie, Barbara, Ciaran, Sean, Brian and the late Eoin. She will be very sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 13 grandchildren, her great-granddaughter Valentina, sister-in-law Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of good friends. Rest in Peace Bridget.

Reposing at the home of her son Sean, Hyde Court, Roscommon on Friday evening, July 15 from 6pm and again on Saturday, July 16. Removal on Monday morning, July 18 at 9am to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 9.30am. Burial afterwards in Bohernabreena Cemetery, Dublin at 1pm approx. The Bailey family very much appreciate your support at this time. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Western Alzheimer’s Association. DONATE HERE

Please note, the funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also be viewed live on Monday, July 18 at 9.30am by CLICKING HERE

Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in London surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Ken. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family; son Paul, daughters, Sharon and Anita, sons-in-law Greg and Matthew, daughter-in-law Jo, grandchildren James, Ella, Oliver and Jack, sister Maura Plunkett, brothers Hughie (Maureen), Michael (Pauline) and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place on July 19 at St Michael’s RC Church, 25a Woodfield Lane, Ashtead KT212BQ and committal at Randalls Park Crematorium, Randalls Road, Leatherhead KT22 OAG. Funeral will be streamed live : www.stmichaelsashtead.org.uk (time to follow) A mass to celebrate Nancy’s life, will take place at a later date in St Mary's Church, Carrick.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

