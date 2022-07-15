Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 15, 2022

Rose McCormack (née Gannon), Lisawarriff, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Our lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of Rose McCormack (nee Gannon), Lisawarriff, Carrickboy, Longford.

Predeceased by her husband James and sons Bernard and Hubert. Sadly missed by her daughter Marell, sister, Brigeen (Barry), son-in-law Ian, daughter-in-law Patricia, grandchildren, Kieran, Clare, Declan, Michael and Daniel, nieces, nephews, many friends and neighbours, especially Emelda and family. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Chapel on Saturday afternoon, July 16 from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral on Sunday, July 17 after 11am Mass in St Mary's Church, Legan, followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery.

JJ Keegan, Barry, Longford, N39 DK83



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 of JJ Keegan, Barry, Longford, N39 DK83. Predeceased by his mother Bridget, father Mike, brothers Pat, Jim and Noel, sisters Kathleen, Maureen and Betty. JJ will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Nellie, daughters Evelyn and Dympna, son Jonathan, grandchildren Freya and Alfie, treasured nieces Catherine and Pauline, son-in-law Barry, Jonathan’s partner Anne, sisters Nan and Nuala, brothers Mickey and Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home in Barry (N39 DK83) on Thursday, July 14 from 3pm to 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral mass on Friday, July 15 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.



Elish (Elizabeth) Gray (née Lynch), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 of Elish (Elizabeth) Gray (née Lynch), The Green, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly Roscommon Town, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Lynn and much loved mother to Caroline and Tracy. She will be very sadly missed by her family, her son-in-law Micheal, grandchildren Jason, Melissa, Connor and Shane, great-grandchildren Caera, Órin and Maeve, sister Dossie Burke (England), extended family, neighbours and friends. May Elish rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon, on Friday evening, July 15 from 5.30pm until 7pm (walk through only, please). Removal arriving at St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro on Saturday, July 16 for Mass of the Resurrection at TBC. Burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. The Gray family very much appreciates your support at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland DONATE HERE.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Saturday by CLICKING HERE

House private please.

Una McKeniry (née Heneghan), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon / Geesala, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 of Una McKeniry (nee Heneghan), Kildallogue, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Doolough.

Predeceased by her beloved husband John and her baby son John Kevin. Loving mother of Mairead, Fiona, Una and Róisín and dear grandmother of Cían, Shane, Jack, Adam, Alanna and Ryan. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, extended family John, Robert and Siobhan, sister Kay, brothers Martin, Saoirse and Sean, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Friday evening, July 15 from 6pm until 8pm. (Walk through only please). Removal on Saturday, July 16 to St Joseph's Church, Valleymount, Co Wicklow to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Baltyboys Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of if desired to Sligo General Hospital.

Owing to Covid-19, those attending Una's funeral are advised to continue good practice by refraining from hand shaking. Thank you for your cooperation. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and all the staff at Sligo General Hospital for their loving and excellent care of Una.

Seamus Hughes, Newport Road, Westport, Mayo



The death occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 of Seamus Hughes, Newport Road, Westport, Co Mayo. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maria, sons Colin, Emmet and Donal, daughter Sarah, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence this Thursday evening, July 14 from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon, July 15 at 3.30pm in St Mary's Church, Westport with burial afterwards in Aughagower Cemetery. House private at all other times please. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/westport

Walk through sympathising only at residence and at Church. No hand shaking by request. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo/Roscommon Hospice foundation c/o Moran Funeral Directors, Aughagower.

Gertrude (Gertie) Casey (née Browne), Annamonan, Aughavas, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 of Gertrude (Gertie) Casey (née Browne) Annamonan, Aughavas Co. Leitrim. Wife of the late Michael Casey.

Predeceased by her husband, her brothers Jim, Willie, and Jack her sisters Kathleen (Babby), Eileen and Jodie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons John, Joe, Peter and Willie, daughters-in-law Carla, Paula and Aoife, Willie's partner Tracey, her brother Cathal (Mohill), her sister; Jenny (London), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Gertie's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Gertie will lie in repose at her residence on Thursday, July 14 (Eircode N41 NA07) from 4pm to 8pm (walk through only please). Remains to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas on Friday, July 15 at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, July 16 at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gertie's Mass will be streamed live on https://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in London surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Nancy Clinnick (née McEnerney), Ashtead, Surrey, London and formerly Moynagh Lower, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Ken. Nancy will be sadly missed by her loving family; son Paul, daughters, Sharon and Anita, sons-in-law Greg and Matthew, daughter-in-law Jo, grandchildren James, Ella, Oliver and Jack, sister Maura Plunkett, brothers Hughie (Maureen), Michael (Pauline) and Patsy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place on July 19 at St Michael’s RC Church, 25a Woodfield Lane, Ashtead KT212BQ and committal at Randalls Park Crematorium, Randalls Road, Leatherhead KT22 OAG. Funeral will be streamed live : www.stmichaelsashtead.org.uk (time to follow) A mass to celebrate Nancy’s life, will take place at a later date in St Mary's Church, Carrick.

Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly Maughera, Finea, Cavan / Finea, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in Manchester, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 of Felix Harten, Manchester, England and formerly of Maughera, Finea, Cavan and Moydristan, Ballyheelan, Kilnaleck.

Sadly missed by his family; John, Colin, Joan (Kevin) Padraig (Louise), their mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral will take place in Manchester. Funeral Arrangements Later

