Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Edward (Ned) Timlin, Lynn Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Moydow, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the devoted care of the staff and nurses of Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Friday, June 24, 2022 of Edward (Ned) Timlin, Lynn Road, Mullingar and formerly of St. Mel's Road Longford.

Best friend for 50 years and beloved husband of Catherine, adored father of Martin, Cathy and Ciara, Ned will be deeply missed by his wife and family, brothers Neal and Roger, cherished grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends and former colleagues of the Bank Of Ireland. May Ned rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 1, at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King, followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The family are very conscious of the fact that Covid is still present and would appreciate social distancing, the wearing of face masks and no hand-shaking to take place at the church and graveyard. Ned's Mass can be seen on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

Patrick (Paddy) Tighe, Rath, Streete, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving and excellent care of staff of Mullingar General Hospital, on Monday, June 27, 2022 of Patrick (Paddy) Tighe, Rath, Streete, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his parents Tom & Bridget, his children Patricia and Willie, and great-granddaughter Rubi. Paddy will be sadly missed by his wife Nancy, sons Tommy, Martin, Tony and John, daughters Mary and Ita, brothers Jack, Tommy and Noel, sisters Kitty and Bridie, grandchildren and great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, June 29 from 6pm with prayers at 7.45 pm followed by removal to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, to arrive at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 30 at 11 o'clock. Burial in St Fintan's Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be live streamed via the following link CLICK HERE

Seamus Tierney, Percy French Park, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home, on Monday, June 27, 2022 of Seamus Tierney, Percy French Park, Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan and formerly Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by his parents, son Martin, brother Thomas and sister May. Deeply regretted by his wife Breege, daughter Marie, sons TJ, Tony and Michael, sister Betty, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandson, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, on Tuesday evening, June 28 from 6pm to 8pm (Walk through only, please). Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 29 in St. Joseph's Church, Ballyjamesduff at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery Mullahoran.

Funeral Mass can be viewed at www.churchtv.ie/ballyjamesduff

House private please

Patrick Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, following a long illness, in the presence of his loving family and in the gentle care of the staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, June 25, 2022 of Patrick Conefrey, Corrawallen, Carrigallen, Leitrim (ex NT). Predeceased by his beloved brother Tom and brother-in-law Micháel Heeran.

Pat will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Rose; their children: Jacinta, Jarlath, Damien, Fergal and Edel (McCartin); his sister, Mary Heeran; brother Willie; son-in-law John; daughters-in-law: Louise, Martina and Marianne and his adored grandchildren: Lee, Ben, Elle, Faye, Oisín, Olwyn, Éabha, Doireann, John (McCartin Jr), Tiarnan, John Conefrey, Ciaran and Grace; his nieces and nephews and a wide circle of valued neighbours and friends, Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, June 28, from 3pm to 8pm. House strictly private on Monday, June 27. Removal from his home on Wednesday, June 29 to St. Mary's Church, Drumlea (Eircode H12XY92) for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The funeral will be livestreamed at the following link: link to follow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Please continue to comply with Government guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings and refrain from handshaking.

Hugh Masterson (Benny), West Haven, Connecticut, USA / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and following an illness borne with great dignity and courage in Yale University Hospital, Connecticut, U.S.A, on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022 of Hugh Masterson (Benny), aged 57, of West Haven, CT and formerly, Moyne, Co Longford.

Born on January 6, 1965 in Co Longford. He was the son of the late Peter & Catherine Masterson. He is predeceased by his sisters Kathleen and Alice. Hugh is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 31 years, Donna Studdard, his stepchildren Brian, Fred, Patrick, his grandchildren whom he cherished, Logan, Natalie, Julian, Simona, beloved siblings, Michael, Peter, Emily, John Joe, Ann, Patrick, Diarmuid, several (16) very special nieces and nephews and 17 grand nieces and nephews, and aunt Nan Masterson (95).

Hugh's Funeral Cortege will leave his residence at Firmullagh Moyne on Sunday, July 3 at 10.30am via Moyne Cross to arrive at St Mary's Church Legga for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Legga Cemetery. Hugh's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/legga/

Please adhere to covid prevention measures and follow the guidance of the stewards. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Longford Pallative Care c/o Dillon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time.

Mary Paul (Molly) Fitzpatrick, Annagh, Cornafean, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by family, ten days before her 98th birthday, on Thursday, June 16, 2022 of Mary Paul (Molly) Fitzpatrick. She was born on June 26, 1924 in Annagh, Cornafean, Co. Cavan to Charles and Margaret Fitzpatrick. She was the youngest child and cherished by her two brothers, Jamsie (RIP) and William (RIP) and her sister Kathleen (RIP).

At the age of 19, in the midst of WWII Molly boarded a ship for a short but adventurous trip to England. On her return to Ireland she started her career as a butter maker at Killeshandra Creamery and for the next few years not only did she make great butter, but also lifelong friends.

In 1955 she joined her brother William and sister Kathleen in San Francisco where she worked as a lithographer.

Molly’s greatest joys in life were her family and friends. She was a devoted aunt to her 15 nieces and nephews both Jamsie’s family from Annagh Cornafean: Mairead Mcgee (John), Ronie O’Donnell (John), Cathal Fitzpatrick (Alva), Noel Fitzpatrick, Mary Duffy (Joe RIP), Ciaran Fitzpatrick (Jacqueline), Liam Fitzpatrick (Cathroine), Kate Hassett and William's family from San Francisco and Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan: Peggy O’Donnell (Dennis), Kathleen Reilly (Eamon), Billy Fitzpatrick (Petra), Helen Dolan (Frankie), John Fitzpatrick (Margaret), Timmy Fitzpatrick (Deirdre), Joan Fitzpatrick (Paul). Also, her numerous grand nieces and nephews.

She was a favourite babysitter/childminder and made sure to spoil them whenever she had the opportunity. She was a friend to many. Kathleen and Molly had an open door policy and their home was always welcoming to anyone with an Irish connection that needed a place to stay or just a cup of tea and chat.

Molly was blessed with wonderful friends and neighbors, her lifetime friend, Breda McEntee and wonderful neighbors, Carlotta, Rich and Ellen Eberle were always there for her if she needed anything.

Molly was a lifetime member of the United Irish Cultural Center and Ladies Auxillary, where she served a term as Vice President.

Special thanks to Tirisa Ksibau Matanisiga and Orla O’Malley Daly who took wonderful care of Molly for the last few years. It was because of them that Molly was able to remain in the comfort of her own home with her beloved dog, Lucy. Also, thanks to Jeff RN, Sara RN and the staff at ANX Hospice under the direction of Thomas Allan Rocas III. They provided exemplary care to Molly during her last few months.

A Funeral Service was held at Corpus Christi Church, 62 Santa Rosa Ave., SF. 94112 on Monday June 27, 2022. Mary's remains will be returning to Ireland and will arrive to St Patrick's Church, Drumcor, in her native Co Cavan on Friday morning, July 1, 2022 for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial will take place after Mass in the family plot in the adjoining cemetery. May she rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;