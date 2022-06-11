Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 11, 2022

David O'Ferrall, Sunny House, Summerhill, Meath / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 of David O'Ferrall, Sunny House, Summerhill, Meath / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his younger brother Brian. We deeply regret the sudden and unexpected passing of David. Sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchild, parents, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and extended family and friends.

Husband of Elizabeth, father of Céadagh, Tadhg, Cillian, Caoimhe and Niamh. Brother of Mark, Roderick, Charlotte and Suzanne, son of Rosie and Conal and grandfather to Rónan. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Our Lady's Manor Church, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford on Sunday, June 12 from 1.30pm. Funeral service afterwards at 3pm, followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. Flowers welcome or donations to the Injured Jockey Fund.

Michael Walsh, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne, in the loving care of his family on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 of Michael Walsh, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brother Tom and daughter Leonora. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, daughters Shellie and Julie, his sons Will, Ed and Emmet, adored grandchildren Cian, Evan, Sam, Jake, Oran, Eve, Olivia, Ellie and Joe, sisters Mary Keegan and Kathleen Leslie, brother Seamus, sons-in-law Derek and John, daughters-in-law Anne-Marie and Fiona, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose in Glennon's Funeral Home (Eircode N39 EC81) on Friday, June 10 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Michael's funeral cortege will leave the family home in Smear on Saturday morning, June 11 at 11.45am to arrive at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Michael J Dolan & Son Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private.

Maura Browne, Celbridge, Kildare / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at The Hermitage Clinic, Dublin, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 of Maura Browne, 4 Willowbrook Grove, Celbridge, Co Kildare and formerly of Clonee, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents and her brothers; Seán, Gerard and Padraig. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters; Micheál Browne, Gertie Geoghegan, Eillish McGovern, Bríd Keenan and Eamonn Browne, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May Maura Rest in Peace.

Maura will lie in repose at the residence of her sister and brother-in-law Malachy and Bríd Keenan, Clonagh, Maynooth, Co. Kildare (Eircode W23 A3Y1) on Sunday, June 12 from 3pm. Maura’s funeral service will take place on Monday, June 13 at Oliver Reilly’s Funeral Home Leinster Street, Maynooth, Co Kildare (Eircode W91 V993) at 1pm followed by burial to the old cemetery, Cloone, Co Leitrim, for burial at approximately 4.30pm.

The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this time.

Gerry McLoughlin, No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, in Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 of Gerry McLoughlin, No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline and daughter Laura, parents, brother John Joe, sisters Kay and Ita. Gerry will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, son Gavin and his partner Rachel, daughters Sinead and her husband Mark, Lisa and her partner Brian, Tracey and her partner Paul, his adored grandchildren Riaghan, Caolan, Fealagh and Caleigh, brothers Tommy, Peter and Val, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace Gerry.

Reposing at his home on Friday, June 10 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, June 11, at 10am in St.Patrick's Church, Mohill, followed with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St.James's Hospital Foundation, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors, Church St, Longford, or any family member.

Marie Flynn (née Caslin), Ballinteer, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the compassionate and kind care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Friday, June 3, 2022 of Marie Flynn (née Caslin), Kingston, Ballinteer and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Denis, Cherished mother of Denise, Louis and the late Karen, Much-loved sister of Muriel and the late Louis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Declan and Mark, daughter-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Shona, Rachael, Andrew, Daniel, Emma and Laura, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at JP Ward & Sons Funeral Home, Sandyford Village on Friday (June 10) from 6pm to 8pm. Marie’s Cortége will start from her residence on Saturday morning (June 11) and will depart at 09:40am proceeding to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Balllinteer arriving for 10am Mass, followed thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Click Here at 10am on Saturday morning to view live streaming of Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired In Memory of Marie to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross. Click Here to donate online or you can use the donation box which will be provided at church.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;