Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 5, 2022

Mary Margaret (Peggy) Ham (née O'Meara), Drumming, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in her 96th year, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 of Mary Margaret (Peggy) Ham (née O'Meara), Drumming, Ardagh, Longford and formerly of Connaught Street, Athlone. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mervyn and grandson Tom. Sadly missed by her family Ray, Shena, Edel and Mervyn, her sisters Adeline and Sr. Grace, grandchildren Deirdre, Caroline, Kirsten, Darragh, great-grandchildren Lian, Ronan, Leo and Ruby, all the Ham and O'Meara families, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home Chapel, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, June 6 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, June 7 to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private, please.

Rose Reilly (née Corcoran), Gelshagh, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, of Rose Reilly (nee Corcoran) at her home in St Albans, Hertfordshire and formerly of Gelshagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by all her family, friends and work colleagues, in Ireland and the U.K. Rose's funeral Mass took place on Monday, May 16 2022 in St Alban and Stephen R.C. Church, St. Albans, Hertfordshire. Rest in Peace.

Burial in St Albans on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Bernard (Bertie) Dowler, ‘Avoca’ Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, June 3, 2022 of Bernard (Bertie) Dowler, ‘Avoca’ Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Longford. Predeceased by his sister Kathy Jordan and his brothers Jimmy and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, his sisters Mary McDonough and Margaret Byrne (Dublin), his brother Michael (London), nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Ballycloughan on Sunday, June 5 from 3pm until 5pm. Removal on Monday, June 6 to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery.

John Dunne, Streete, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in his 90th year, on Saturday, June 4, 2022 of John Dunne, Streete, Westmeath. Predeceased by his sisters Maeve and Angela. Sadly missed by his sisters Eithne and Joan, brothers Richard, Ambrose and Tom, aunts Chris and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, friends and good neighbours. Rest in Peace.

John is reposing at his home on Sunday evening, June 5 from 6pm until 9pm. Removal from his home on Monday, June 6 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Boherquill, for funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Streete church yard. Funeral Mass will be live streamed with link to follow.

Kathleen (Kate) Griffin (née Harney), Rooskey, Bealnamulla, Athlone, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Sonas Innis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her loving family, in her 91st year, on Friday, June 3, 2022 of Kathleen (Kate) Griffin (née Harney), Rooskey, Bealnamulla, Athlone, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Tom, brothers Dan, Peter and Johnny and sisters Maureen and Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Ann (Ballyleague), Margaret (Rooskey) and Helen (Loughrea), sons Tony (Mount Temple) and Mike (Rooskey), son in law Anthony, daughter in law Anne Marie, seventeen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and her many good friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Kathleen will repose at St Brigid's Funeral Home, Brideswell (N37 EK88) on Sunday evening, June 5 from 5pm with removal at 7pm to St Brigid's Church, Drum arriving at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Monday, June 6 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. The Griffin Family thank you for your support at this time.

