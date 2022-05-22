Deaths in Longford - Sunday, May 22, 2022

John Slowey, Kinard, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his family, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 of John Slowey, Kinard, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by his parents James and Mary, by his sisters Nellie Murphy and Mary Kelleher and by his beloved wife Philomena.

John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Martina, Sharon, Helen and Noelle, son John, sisters Kathleen Shannon, Maxi, Anne Crossan, Frances and Noeleen, brother Jimmy, sons-in-law Steve, Gerry and Ollie, adored grandchildren Jake, Clara, Joseph, Poppy and Lucas, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Monday, May 23 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, May 24 in St Mary’s Church, Legan at 12 noon, with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Nancy (Ann) Finn (née Foxe), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, May 19, 2022 of Nancy (Ann) Finn (nee Foxe), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her loving husband Mick. Sadly missed by her daughters Caroline, Michelle, Aisling and Mary, sons Gerard, Patrick, Aidan, Michael and Emmet, brothers Tommy and Mícheál, sisters Nuala and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home this Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 12pm in St Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang, followed by her burial afterwards in Temple-a-Valley Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private on Sunday morning, May 22 please.

Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brother Tom and his niece Anna. Sadly missed by his loving niece Yvonne (London), his nephews Francie (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in the Nursing Home Chapel on Monday, May 23 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 24 to St Ann's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery

