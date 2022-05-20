Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 20, 2022

Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brother Tom and his niece Anna. Sadly missed by his loving niece Yvonne (London), his nephews Francie (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Paddy McDermott, Rathmore, Four Mile House, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home Roscommon, in his 92nd year, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 of Paddy McDermott, Rathmore, Four Mile House, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his brother Frank and sister Mary Jane. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Mick (Birmingham), John (Rathmore), Jim (New York), Ned (Birmingham), his sisters Nancy Wood (Birmingham) and Bridgie Keely (Castleplunkett), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Friday, May 20 from 6pm (walk through only please), followed by removal at 7:30pm to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma Tulsk, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. Owing to Covid-19, those attending Paddy's funeral are advised to continue good practice by wearing face masks and refraining from hand shaking. Those wishing to view the funeral mass online may do so on our Facebook page by clicking HERE.

Nora Gallagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Falcarragh, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in the company of her daughter and son-in-law; Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon together with the staff and nurses of Aras Carolan Nursing Home, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 of Nora Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Falcarragh, Co Donegal, in her 98th year.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary, her sister Kitty, brothers Charlie and Barnie, her lifelong neighbour and friend Hughie Gallagher and her granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Kathleen Kilgallon, son John Doherty, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Kieran and his partner Lisa, Paul and his wife Martina, great-grandchildren Aimee, Nadia, Kathlyn, Jamie, Jack, Harry, Corey and Kayden, sisters Mary and Sheila (Falcarragh), Nellie (Manchester), brothers Michael and Paddy (Glasgow), brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret and Myra, nephews, nieces and especially Noras’s niece and lifelong friend Sheila Tardine and her many friends in Aras Carolan. May Nora Rest in Peace.

Nora will lie in repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Friday, May 20 from 10am – 11.15am with remains to arrive in St Mary’s Church Cloone for funeral mass as 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Kelly Brady, 1 Barley fields, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and dedicated staff at Beaumont hospital Dublin aged 32, on Sunday, May 15, 2022 of Kelly Brady, 1 Barley Fields, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her father Thias mother Anna sister Laura, Tara and Sarah, aunts, uncles cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her Residence on Wednesday, May 18 from 4pm until 7pm and Thursday, May 19 from 4pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Friday morning, May 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen for Requiem mass at 11am.

The Funeral mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/ Followed by cremation at 1.30pm in lakelands Crematorium Cavan (Eircode H12RF78) http//:www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ Password is LFH

Family flowers only donations if desired to Neurofibromatosis association of Ireland C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore or any family member.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;