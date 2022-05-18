Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Desmond (Des) Cooney, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, Dublin / Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred, at Our Lady's Hospice, Harold's Cross surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, May 16, 2022 of Desmond (Des) Cooney, Kingswood Heights, Tallaght, Dublin/ Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Larry and Bridie and his brothers Noel and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his wife Rose, sons Desmond and Laurence, daughters Kate, June and Ciara, his brothers Lar and Mike, sisters Breda (Lloyd) and Anne (Canavan), his beloved grandchildren, sons-in-law, Neil & John, daughters-in-law, Karen & Aimee, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Thursday, May 19 at 11am in St Killian's church Castleview followed by burial in Forgney cemetery Ballymahon at approximately 2.30pm. Family flowers only, if desired please make a donation in Des’s memory to Harolds Cross Hospice https://olh.ie/

Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brother Tom and his niece Anna. Sadly missed by his loving niece Yvonne (London), his nephews Francie (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Fitzpatrick, Lettergonnell, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Regional Hospital Mullingar, following a short illness in his 73rd year, surrounded by his family, on Monday, May 16, 2022 of John Fitzpatrick, Lettergonnell, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Bernard and Kate-Ann, his sister Kathleen and brother Terence.

John will be forever missed by his loving family, wife Ann, sons Sean and Alan, daughter Claire, son-in-law Sean, daughter-in-law Andrea, Sean's partner Aoife, grandchildren Lauren, Barry, Ethan and Erica, brothers Pat and Bernie, sisters Betty and Mary, brothers-in-law Jack, Flan and Mike, sisters-in-law Nuala, Nell and Josie, Maisie, Nora neighbours and friends.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest in Peace John.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral, Church St., Longford, on Wednesday, May 18 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal from Connell's Funeral Home, on Thursday, May 19 to St Patrick's Church, for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired (Friends of Mullingar Regional Hospital) c/o Connell's Funeral Directors or any family member. Family home private at all times please.

Nora Gallagher, Cloone, Co Leitrim / Falcarragh, Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully at Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill in the company of her daughter and son-in-law; Kathleen and Ben Kilgallon together with the staff and nurses of Aras Carolan Nursing Home, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 of Nora Gallagher, Aughakiltubrid, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Falcarragh, Co Donegal, in her 98th year.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary, her sister Kitty, brothers Charlie and Barnie, her lifelong neighbour and friend Hughie Gallagher and her granddaughter Suzanne Kilgannon. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Kathleen Kilgallon, son John Doherty, son-in-law Ben, daughter-in-law Caroline, grandchildren Kieran and his partner Lisa, Paul and his wife Martina, great-grandchildren Aimee, Nadia, Kathlyn, Jamie, Jack, Harry, Corey and Kayden, sisters Mary and Sheila (Falcarragh), Nellie (Manchester), brothers Michael and Paddy (Glasgow), brother-in-law Michael, sisters-in-law Margaret and Myra, nephews, nieces and especially Noras’s niece and lifelong friend Sheila Tardine and her many friends in Aras Carolan. May Nora Rest in Peace.

Nora will lie in repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Friday, May 20 from 10am – 11.15am with remains to arrive in St. Mary’s Church Cloone for funeral mass as 12 noon. Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations in lieu, if desired to Aras Carolan Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please adhere to no handshaking, wearing of masks and social distancing protocols. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Mary Ellen (Petchin) Reilly (née Reilly, Glasscarrick), Urble, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the tender care of the staff at Cavan General Hospital, on Monday, May 16, 2022 of Mary Ellen (Petchin) Reilly (nee Reilly, Glasscarrick), Urble, Carrigan, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late Eugene and much loved mother of Donal, Joe, Marie, Roseleen, Teresa and Bernie. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Philip and Peter, daughters-in-law, Karen and Rosie, her 10 adored grandchildren, nieces, nephew, relatives, and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody’s Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, Cavan on Tuesday, May 17 from 6pm to 8pm. Walk through only please. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 18 at St Mary’s Church, Bruskey at 11am followed by Christian burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. House private to family and close friends Please. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund at Cavan General Hospital c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Kelly Brady, 1 Barley fields, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and dedicated staff at Beaumont hospital Dublin aged 32, on Sunday, May 15, 2022 of Kelly Brady, 1 Barley Fields, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her father Thias mother Anna sister Laura, Tara and Sarah, aunts, uncles cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her Residence on Wednesday, May 18 from 4pm until 7pm and Thursday, May 19 from 4pm until 7pm. House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Friday morning, May 20 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrigallen for Requiem mass at 11am.

The Funeral mass may be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/ Followed by cremation at 1.30pm in lakelands Crematorium Cavan (Eircode H12RF78) http//:www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ Password is LFH

Family flowers only donations if desired to Neurofibromatosis association of Ireland C/o Gorby Funeral Directors Newtowngore or any family member.

Peggy O'Reilly (née McDonnell), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of Peggy O'Reilly (nee McDonnell), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford town.

Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Edward, son Eddie, sister Helen, daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren Fionn and Maebh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 19 in St.Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

James Grimes, Charlestown Road, Tubbercurry, Sligo / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully after a long and brave battle which he bore with strength and courage, surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, May 16, 2022 of James Grimes, Charlestown Road, Tubbercurry and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his loving wife Phyllis and his parents James & Mary. Loving father of Rachel, Mervyn and Ornaith. James will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Rían, Éabha, Caoimhe, Lauren, Matthew and Saorla and sadly missed by his loving family, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law Michael & Davitt, brothers Sean (Charlestown, Mayo), Frank (Templeogue, Dublin), Brendan (Carrigallen, Leitrim), Matt (Carrigallen, Leitrim) & Vincent (Drumreilly, Leitrim), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

James’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at the Church of St John the Evangelist, Tubbercurry, on this Wednesday evening, May 18 at 8pm. Requiem Mass will be on Thursday, May 19 at 12 noon with the funeral afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice, by clicking on the following link: https://galwayhospice.ie/donate/

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Tubbercurry Cloonacool webcam https://tubbercurrycloonacool.com/webcam

