Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 13, 2022

Peggy O'Reilly (née McDonnell), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of Peggy O'Reilly (nee McDonnell), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford town.

Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Edward, son Eddie, sister Helen, daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren Fionn and Maebh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 19 in St.Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

Mary Lennon, Breanrisk, Drumlish, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 of Mary Lennon, Breanrisk, Drumlish, Co Longford, formerly of Rego Park, Queens, New York.

Predeceased by her parents James and Ellen, brother Patrick (Patsy). Deeply regretted by her brothers John and James. Sadly missed by her adored nieces Jackie, Marie, Helen and Ellen, nephews John and Éamonn, grandnieces Hannah, Jennifer, Rosie and Aoife, grandnephews James, Simon, Adam, Lucas and Mateo, cousins and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Mary will repose in Glennon's Funeral Home on Sunday evening, May 15 from 7pm to 8pm. Remains will be removed on Monday afternoon, May 16 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin, or c/o Whitneys Undertakers.

William Breslin, Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Tullamore Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of William Breslin, Esker, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved Dad to Pauline. He will be very sadly missed by his daughter, son-in-law Thomas Lynch (Four Roads, Roscommon), brothers Daniel (Danny) and Patrick, his grandchildren Mary Frances, Kathleen Ann and Thomas William, niece, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May William rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, May 12 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only please). Removal from the Funeral Home on Friday morning, May 13 at 10.45am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ennybegs, Co Longford for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on rip.ie. The Breslin and Lynch family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Friday, May 13 at 12 noon by CLICKING HERE

Kevin Skelly, Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, May 9, 2022 of Kevin Skelly, Carrickboy, Longford. Predeceased by his father Joe. Deeply regretted by his wife Catherine, children Joseph, Sarah, John and Ruth, mother Imelda, sisters Helen and Maria, sister in law, brothers in law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday and Friday, May 12 and 13 from 5pm until 8pm. House strictly private at all other times. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 14 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Patient Comfort Fund in Beaumont Hospital c/o Gogan Funeral Directors or any family member. The family appreciates your support and consideration at this sad time.

Annie Lee (née Allen), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 of Annie Lee, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband, Owen, Deeply regretted by her daughter, Margaret, son-in-law, Joe, grandchildren, Darren, Michael and Laura Dale, and her adored ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Eileen McNaboe, Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of Eileen McNaboe, Mulrick, Loch Gowna, Co. Cavan.

Predeceased by her dear husband Michael and her daughter Mary. Cherished and deeply regretted by her sons; Gerry, Eugene, Michael, Seamus, John, Noel and Raymond, daughters; Teresa, Eveleen, and Gilliesa, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, her foster sister Margaret Harper, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, close neighbours and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium Cavan, on Thursday, May 12 from 4-6pm with removal to the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, to arrive for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, May 13 at 12pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Faith White (née Howe), Westmeath

The death occurred, passed away in her treasured leafy lakeshore garden in her 89th year, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 of Faith White (née Howe), County Westmeath, formerly Baily.

Beloved by her children, Shane and Roxanne, son-in-law Karim, relatives and many friends. The funeral and burial will take place in St Michael's Church of Ireland Church in Castlepollard at 3pm on Friday, May 13. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream on https://www.facebook.com/Rjpdolan.378 .

Instead of bringing flowers, please plant some flowers or a tree in your favourite place. The family are very mindful of the risk of Covid-19, and those attending the funeral service are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands.

Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at their residences, on Monday, May 2, 2022 of Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Coventry, England.

Mick was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, brothers John, Jim, Patsy, and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Caroline, daughter-in- law Claire, son-in-law Tim, sister Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Trevor will be missed by his heartbroken wife Claire, daughter Siobhan, son Ryan, sister Caroline, brother-in-law Tim, aunt Bernie, nieces, nephews and cousins. May they rest in Peace.

A memorial mass will be held for both Mick and Trevor in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, May 8 at 09:30am. Funeral Arrangements Later.

