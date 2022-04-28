Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 28, 2022

Ken Davis, ‘Bellevista’, Aughafad, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Ken Davis, ‘Bellevista’, Aughafad, Longford town.

Beloved husband of Hazel and dearest father of Roy and Valerie (Davis-Mahon). He will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Hilary, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Lauren, Fred, Josh, Sam and Will, sister-in-law Diana, brother-in-law Robbie, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

Resting at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Friday, April 29 from 6pm until 8pm (walk through only). Funeral service in St John’s Church, Battery Road at 12 noon on Saturday, April 30 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice , c/o Glennon Directors or any family member. House private please.

Jimmy Rowan, Kiltaffrey, Kenagh, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 of Jimmy Rowan, Kiltaffrey, Kenagh, Co Longford.

Jimmy, predeceased by his parents Dan & Mary Anne and his sister Bridget. Beloved husband of Tess and dear father of Alan, Aidan, Donal, Maresa, James & John. Grandad to Matthew, Laura, Liam, Niamh, Sean, Mia, Robert, Maebh, David & Shane. Great Grandfather to Ella Rowan. Dearly missed by his brothers Fr John and Dan, sisters Kitty & Betty, brothers-in-law Fr Mattie & John Mollin, sisters-in-law Alacoque & Dolores. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law Paula, Anne, Lorraine & Morag, nieces, nephews, relatives and all of his neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home of John & Lorraine (N39E2N4) this Thursday afternoon, April 28 from 3pm-8pm. Funeral mass in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon this Friday, April 29 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcommock Cemetery, Kenagh, Co. Longford. Family flowers only please.

Bridie Gacquin (née Naughton), Curnalee, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 of Bridie Gacquin (nee Naughton), Curnalee, Curraghboy, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by brothers Martin and James. Bridie will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, family Padraic, Anne-Marie (Galway), Jimmy (Longford) and Yvonne, daughter-in-law Annabelle, son-in-law Cathal Jordan, Ger Murphy, grandchildren, Katie-Ann, Michael, Isobel and Ellen, her sister Sr. Mary Teresa (San Antonio, Texas), brothers Paddy (Aughrim), Mattie (Athlone), and Denis (Mullingar), sisters-in-law Teresa, Kathleen, May O’Sullivan, and Una Treacy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan on Thursday evening, April 28 from 5pm to 7pm. (walk through only please), followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Curraghboy. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, April 29 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Dysart Cemetery.

Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly and peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Johnny Rowley, Ussaun, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anna, his sisters Una and Mary Agnes and his brothers Eddie and Michael. He will be sadly missed by his brother Brian, sister-in-law Christine, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his great neighbours and many friends.May Johnny's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his nephew Patrick at Ussaun, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. House private please. Arriving for a Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill on Friday, April 29 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Johnny's' Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Walkthrough only please with no hand shaking and adhering to Covid Guidelines. The Rowley and McManus' family appreciate your kind support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please , donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Mattie Gorman, Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at his home on Monday, April 25, 2022 of Mattie Gorman, Ballinderry, Four-Mile-House, Roscommon and Carrick on Shannon.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena (née McCarron) and brother of the late Noel and Vincent. He will be very sadly missed by his sisters Helen (London) and Kathleen (Galway), brother Mel (Longford), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends. May Mattie rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, April 27 from 6pm until 7.30pm (walk through only please) followed by removal to St Brigid’s Church, Four-Mile-House. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, April 28 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. The Gorman family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that Mattie's Funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Thursday, April 28 at 11am by CLICKING HERE

