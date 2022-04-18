Deaths in Longford - Monday, April 18, 2022

JP Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford, N39 Y048



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 of JP Kelly, Cullinmore, Dring, Longford, N39 Y048. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Maura, sister, Moira (USA), niece Kelly and her husband Harry, sister in law Sadie and her husband P.J., cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May JP Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence, N39Y048, on Monday, April 18 from 5 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 20 at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, N39EY17, with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery.

Livestream available on “Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta” Facebook page.

Catherine Foley, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, after an illness bravely borne, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Catherine Foley, late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly Kilbarrack Road. Catherine, much loved daughter of Mary, sister of Margaret, Con, John, Anne, Theresa, adored aunt of Michelle, Margaret, Francis, Maria, Anthony, Gary, Alison, Peter, Karen and Ellen, her 11 great nieces & nephews, brothers in-law Frank & Paul extended family, friends & neighbours. Also remembering at this time her beloved father John and sister in-law Antoinette.Catherine was an exceptional and loving carer for our parents and wider family and as such we would like to acknowledge this and show our appreciation for all she has done for us. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Frank Jennings Funeral Home on Greendale Road, Foxfield, Kilbarrack on Tuesday, April 19 from 3-5pm. Removal Wednesday, April 20 to Our Lady of Divine Church, Raheny, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. This will be live streamed on https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ , followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.



Patricia Gannon (née Keegan), Foynes Court, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff at Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Patricia Gannon (née Keegan), Foynes Court, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Clooncahir, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Hannah, brother Gabriel and her husband Michael. Patricia will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena (Cootehill, Co. Cavan), nieces Catherine and Fiona, grandnieces, grandnephews, close circle of friends and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Sunday, April 17 from 5pm with prayers at 6.30pm and removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Monday, April 18 at 11am with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Regional Hospital Mullingar Patient Comfort Fund c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private, please.

Seamus Walsh, Legan, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath / Cornamona, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, following an illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Seamus Walsh, Clygen, Legan, Co Longford, late of Kilmaglish, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Dooras, Co Galway

Predeceased by his wife Patricia and his son James. Seamus will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Nora, children Christina, Oliver and Sally, step-daughter Selina, sisters Mary (Browne), Sarah (Carey), brother Tom, his much loved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remembering his late sister Annie and late brothers Paddy, Johnny, Michael, Vincent and Noel. May Seamus Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home on Sunday, April 17 from 4pm concluding with evening prayers at 5.45pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, April 18 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Legan followed by burial in Taghmon Cemetery. House private please. Messages of condolence may be conveyed on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Seamus Kiernan, Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin / Gowna, Co Cavan / Dring, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 of Seamus Kiernan, 106 Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 and formerly of Cloonagh, Dring, Co. Longford.

Deeply regretted by his brothers; John (England) and Martin (Loch Gowna), sisters Maureen (Dublin), Lizzie (Loch Gowna), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Seamus rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, April 15 from 2 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 in St. Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, Co Longford, N39EY17 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. In keeping with government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, please refrain from handshaking and wear a face mask. Livestream available on ‘Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta’ Facebook page. Family flowers only and donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Edmund Burke, Moyvore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Edmund Burke, Moyvore, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Teresa and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 at 11am in St Patrick's Church Moyvore. Burial afterwards in Forgney Cemetery.

Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents; Cissie (Mary) and Joe (Joseph), his brother; Petie (Peter), his sister; May Donnelly née Quail and his brother-in-law; Jim Donnelly. Joe will be fondly remembered and missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Joe will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Easter Monday morning, April 18, 2022 from 10am – 11am (walk through only) with remains to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone, for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html . Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence in Aughavore, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 of James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and London.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, April 19 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 20 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Aidan Moffitt, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, tragically, at his home, on Monday, April 11, 2022 of Aidan Moffitt, Cartron Heights, Sligo and Hazelfort House, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Thomas (Tom) and his brother Anthony. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Kathleen, sister Sharon, brothers Christy and Gerard, niece Laura, nephews Keith and Daniel, sister-in-law Adrienne, brother-in-law Sean, uncle Junior, godmother Mary, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May Aidan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Aidan will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Sunday, April 17 from 4pm until 7pm. (walk through only). Removal from the funeral home on Monday, April 18 at 11.30am to Christ the King Church, Lisacul arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Aidan to The National Council for the Blind. Donate here:- https://www.ncbi.ie/supporting-us/donate-now/ or MS Ireland. Donate here:- https://www.ms-society.ie/donate .

Aidan’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors

In light of the ongoing dangers associated with Covid 19, it is respectfully requested that all those attending the funeral would adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask and avoid shaking hands.

Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/amoffitt

Eamon Clifford, Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Eamon Clifford, Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Ann, and his brother Martin. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Patrick and Mairead. Fond brother of Liam, John, Joseph, Seamus, Mary, Sarah, Ann, Carmel, Geraldine, Teresa, Bernadette, Fidelma and Dolores. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Cloonglassney (eircode: F42FT88) on Easter Sunday, April 17 from 1pm until 8pm (walk through only please.) Removal on Monday, April 18 to the Half Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Owing to covid-19 those attending Eamon's Funeral are advised to continue good practice by wearing face-masks and refraining from hand shaking.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Olive O'Sullivan (née Gilsenan), Mooretown, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 of Olive O'Sullivan (née Gilsenan), Mooretown, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her husband Dan. Olive will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, sisters in law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and close friends. May Olive Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael Reynolds, Carrick, Finea, Co Westmeath / Finea, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the General Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 of Michael Reynolds, Carrick, Finea, Co Westmeath/ Finea, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and John, his daughter Margaret, sister Mary and brother Eoin. Sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, son John, daughter Roisin, daughter in law Jane, Roisin's partner Tony, grandsons MJ, Kevin and Luke, sisters Annie and Margaret, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Michael rest in peace.

Removal from his home on Monday evening, April 18 arriving to St Mary's Church, Carrick (N91TH22) at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 19 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only.

Dympna Mullan (née Gibbons), 24 Forest View, Boyle, Co Roscommon / Milford, Donegal



The death occurred, peacefully, at home after a brief illness, in her 100th year, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Dympna Mullan (nee Gibbons), 24 Forest View, Boyle, Co Roscommon/ Milford, Donegal.

Predeceased by her loving husband Harry. Survived by her devoted family, daughters Geraldine, Helen (UK), Anne and son Harry (USA), son-in-law Andrew, grandsons Jordan, David and Aiden, grand-daughter-in-law Ellen, step great grand-daughter Ella, extended family of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, neighbours, wide circle of friends and her carers. May She Rest In Eternal Peace.

Dympna will lie in repose at the family home (Eircode F52 H004) on Monday, April 18 from 3pm to 6pm. House private on Tuesday morning, April 19 please. Her funeral cortège will leave the family home on Tuesday, April 19 at 11.15am to arrive at Saint Joseph’s Parish Church, Boyle, at 11.30am for Mass of the Resurrection.

Interment afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Mask wearing and social distancing to be observed at all times please. Mass cards or condolences can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com .

Family flowers only, please. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on the parish webcam at www.boyleparish.ie



Thomas Murphy, Shrewane, Fenagh, Co Leitrim / Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home in Putney, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 of Thomas Murphy, Putney, London and late of Shrewane, Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Frances, sister Mae (Finneran), brothers Mick and Frankie, brothers-in-law Liam and Gerry, and nephew Karl Galvin. Thomas will be sadly missed by his sisters Betty (New York), Jenny (Riverstown) and Patsy (Mohill), brother-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 in St Mary's Church, Foxfield at 12 noon. Interment of ashes afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://m.facebook.com/bradysfuneraldirectorselphin/

The Murphy family are grateful for your sympathy and support at this sad time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;