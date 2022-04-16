Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 16, 2022

Catherine Foley, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, after an illness bravely borne, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Catherine Foley, late of Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly Kilbarrack Road. Catherine, much loved daughter of Mary, sister of Margaret, Con, John, Anne, Theresa, adored aunt of Michelle, Margaret, Francis, Maria, Anthony, Gary, Alison, Peter, Karen and Ellen, her 11 great nieces & nephews, brothers in-law Frank & Paul extended family, friends & neighbours. Also remembering at this time her beloved father John and sister in-law Antoinette.Catherine was an exceptional and loving carer for our parents and wider family and as such we would like to acknowledge this and show our appreciation for all she has done for us. May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Frank Jennings Funeral Home on Greendale Road, Foxfield, Kilbarrack on Tuesday, April 19 from 3-5pm. Removal Wednesday, April 20 to Our Lady of Divine Church, Raheny, arriving at 9.50am for 10am Funeral Mass. This will be live streamed on https://rahenyparish.ie/watch-us-live/ , followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.



Patricia Gannon (née Keegan), Foynes Court, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the care of the staff at Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Patricia Gannon (née Keegan), Foynes Court, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Clooncahir, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Hannah, brother Gabriel and her husband Michael. Patricia will be sadly missed by her sister Philomena (Cootehill, Co. Cavan), nieces Catherine and Fiona, grandnieces, grandnephews, close circle of friends and extended family. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Sunday, April 17 from 5pm with prayers at 6.30pm and removal at 6.45pm to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place on Monday, April 18 at 11am with interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Regional Hospital Mullingar Patient Comfort Fund c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private, please.

Brigid Lyons, Glen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in Glen, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of her family and carers, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Brigid Lyons, Glen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and late of Foxhall, Legan.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her son Peter. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Angela and Carmel, her sons Frank and Padraic, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Angela and Pat Kelly, Glen, on Saturday, April 16 from 3pm until 6pm. Removal on Easter Sunday, April 17 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Seamus Walsh, Legan, Longford / Mullingar, Westmeath / Cornamona, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, following an illness bravely borne, on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Seamus Walsh, Clygen, Legan, Co Longford, late of Kilmaglish, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and Dooras, Co Galway

Predeceased by his wife Patricia and his son James. Seamus will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his partner Nora, children Christina, Oliver and Sally, step-daughter Selina, sisters Mary (Browne), Sarah (Carey), brother Tom, his much loved grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remembering his late sister Annie and late brothers Paddy, Johnny, Michael, Vincent and Noel. May Seamus Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home on Sunday, April 17 from 4pm concluding with evening prayers at 5.45pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Legan followed by burial in Taghmon Cemetery. House private please. Messages of condolence may be conveyed on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Tim O'Connor, 41 The Green, Lanesboro, Longford / Mallow, Cork



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of Midlands Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Tim O'Connor, 41 The Green, Lanesboro Co Longford and formerly of Mallow Co Cork, in his 95th year. Predeceased by his wife Mary. He will be sadly missed by his sons Terry (Cork) and Kevin (Clare), daughters Anne Brennan (Scramogue), Patricia Foran (Athenry), Madeleine Ginty (Lanesboro) and Mary Lannon (Ballagh), his sister Noreen, brother in law Joe, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters in law, sons in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Farrell's Funeral Home (N39E761) on Friday, April 15 from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Removal from his home on Saturday morning, April 16 to St Mary's Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Saturday morning please. To view Funeral Mass please use the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough

Seamus Kiernan, Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin / Gowna, Co Cavan / Dring, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 of Seamus Kiernan, 106 Claremont Court, Glasnevin, Dublin 11 and formerly of Cloonagh, Dring, Co. Longford.

Deeply regretted by his brothers; John (England) and Martin (Loch Gowna), sisters Maureen (Dublin), Lizzie (Loch Gowna), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Seamus rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday, April 15 from 2 pm until 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 in St. Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, Co Longford, N39EY17 at 12 noon with burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. In keeping with government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, please refrain from handshaking and wear a face mask. Livestream available on ‘Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta’ Facebook page. Family flowers only and donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

Edmund Burke, Moyvore, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Thursday, April 14, 2022 of Edmund Burke, Moyvore, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Teresa and Ann, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, April 18 at 11am in St Patrick's Church Moyvore. Burial afterwards in Forgney Cemetery.

Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Joe McCabe, Esker, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents; Cissie (Mary) and Joe (Joseph), his brother; Petie (Peter), his sister; May Donnelly née Quail and his brother-in-law; Jim Donnelly. Joe will be fondly remembered and missed by his cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

Joe will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (Eircode N41 TD62) on Easter Monday morning, April 18, 2022 from 10am – 11am (walk through only) with remains to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Cloone, for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html . Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

James (Jimmy) Murray, Aughavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence in Aughavore, on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 of James (Jimmy) Murray, Augavore, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and London.

Deeply regretted by his daughter Carmel, sons Darryl and Gary, son-in-law Damien, grandchildren, great-grandson Caleb, his brothers John, Joe, Terry, Bernard, Vincent and Peter, extended family and many friends in England and Ireland. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (eircode N41TD62) on Tuesday evening, April 19 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Drumeela, Carrigallen at 12 noon on Wednesday, April 20 followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Aidan Moffitt, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Sligo Town, Sligo



The death occurred, tragically, at his home, on Monday, April 11, 2022 of Aidan Moffitt, Cartron Heights, Sligo and Hazelfort House, Currohoguile, Lisacul, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Thomas (Tom) and his brother Anthony. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family, mother Kathleen, sister Sharon, brothers Christy and Gerard, niece Laura, nephews Keith and Daniel, sister-in-law Adrienne, brother-in-law Sean, uncle Junior, godmother Mary, relatives, neighbours, colleagues and a large circle of friends.

May Aidan’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Aidan will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Sunday, April 17 from 4pm until 7pm. (walk through only). Removal from the funeral home on Monday at 11.30am to Christ the King Church, Lisacul arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 12noon, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in memory of Aidan to The National Council for the Blind. Donate here:- https://www.ncbi.ie/supporting-us/donate-now/ or MS Ireland. Donate here:- https://www.ms-society.ie/donate .

Aidan’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/SharkeyFuneralDirectors

In light of the ongoing dangers associated with Covid 19, it is respectfully requested that all those attending the funeral would adhere to social distancing guidelines, wear a face mask and avoid shaking hands.

Condolences can be left in private here:- https://sharkeyfuneraldirectors.ie/amoffitt

Eamon Clifford, Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Eamon Clifford, Cloonglassney, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Ann, and his brother Martin. Beloved husband of Maureen and much loved father of Patrick and Mairead. Fond brother of Liam, John, Joseph, Seamus, Mary, Sarah, Ann, Carmel, Geraldine, Teresa, Bernadette, Fidelma and Dolores. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home in Cloonglassney (eircode: F42FT88) on Easter Sunday, April 17 from 1pm until 8pm (walk through only please.) Removal on Monday, April 18 to the Half Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Kilmore Cemetery.

Owing to covid-19 those attending Eamon's Funeral are advised to continue good practice by wearing face-masks and refraining from hand shaking.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;