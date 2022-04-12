Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Sean Quinn, Raheny, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Sean (Alo) Quinn, late of Raheny, Dublin and formerly of Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Annie and Michael and his brother Martin; he will be very sadly missed by his brothers Frank and Tom, sisters-in-law Eileen and Betty, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May he Rest in Peace. Family flowers only please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Moyra Coady (née McKenna (Charley)), Ardagh, Co Longford / Emyvale, Monaghan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely borne, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 of Moyra Coady (nee McKenna (Charley)), Ardagh, Co Longford/ Emyvale, Monaghan.

Predeceased by her husband Gerry, her sister Bridie, her brother Benny and her great- granddaughter Alison. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, Anne Cooney (Athlone), Niall (Donegal), Pauline Belton (Longford), Gerard (London), Claire (Longford), Barry (Donegal) and Liam (Athlone), her sisters Cissie and Nancy (Emyvale), Susan and Roisin (Dublin), her brothers Eamonn (Dublin), Sean (Roscommon) and Pat (Emyvale), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, many relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford (N39 XE92), on Monday, April 11 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday, April 12 to St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family homes private please.

Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

Brenda Turner (née Moffett), Moneycass, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan / Longford / Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 of Brenda Turner (née Moffett), Moneycass, Tullyco, Cootehill, Cavan / Longford / Mayo. Beloved wife of the late Victor. Dearly missed by her daughters Linda Butler (Roy), Helen Coffey (David), Diane McConnell (Paul), Wanda O'Neill (Patsy), Glenda Sher (Brad), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Trevor and Ken, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Resting at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Cavan H12 RF78 on Monday evening, April 11 from 5pm until 8pm. Walk through only, wear masks and no hand shaking please. House private to family only please.

Funeral leaving the family home on Tuesday, April 12 at 1.30pm, arriving at Laragh Parish Church for funeral service at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. The Link to Brenda service https://vimeo.com/698017330

Save in the arms of Jesus

Bernard (Brian) Kane, Knockloughlin House, Knockloughlin, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Bernard (Brian) Kane, Knockloughlin House, Knockloughlin, Longford and formerly of Derawley, Drumlish, Co Longford. Brian is predeceased by his parents, brothers Alex, Michael and Jimmy, sisters Mary-Rose and his infant sister.

Brian will be forever missed and always remembered, by his loving wife Jocelyn, her son Richard & daughter Sharmaine, sons Joe and Martin and their mother Evelyn, sisters-in-law Eileen, Kathleen & Nellie (Ellie), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, April 10 and Monday, April 11 from 12 noon until 10pm on both days. Eircode is N39 H1R9.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, April 12 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Drumlish New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Casa Charity Shop Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Tom Wynne, Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Portiuncula University Hospital and previously the devoted care of Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 of Tom Wynne, Killeenboy, Kilteevan, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his parents Peter and Annie, brother John and sister Sr. Mary Raphael. He will be very sadly missed by his sister-in-law Bernadette, nieces Raphael, Antoinette and Elizabeth, nephew John, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tom rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, April 13 from 5pm until 6.30pm (walk through only please). Removal afterwards to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan (via Creevy) arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 7pm. Funeral Liturgy on Holy Thursday morning, April 14 at 11am with burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery. The Wynne family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that Tom’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Wednesday evening, April 13 at 7pm by CLICKING HERE

Richard Merriman, Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Virginia, Cavan



The death occurred, tragically, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 of Richard Merriman (age 36) of Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath residing in Knocktemple, Munterconnaught, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his Fiancée Jane Keogh, his parents Michael and Maria, brother Robert, sisters Lisa and Roseanna, the Keogh family, nephew, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Richard Rest in Peace.

Richard will repose at his family residence Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath (Eircode N91KW65), on Wednesday, April 13 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning, April 14 to St Feichin's Church, Fore for funeral mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to current Covid-19 advice in relation to mask wearing. Richard's funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

Fr Kevin Corrigan C.S.Sp., Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Westmeath



The death occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Fr Kevin Corrigan C.S.Sp. (Kimmage Manor and late of Tang, Ballymahon, Co Westmeath). Missionary in Kenya, USA and Ireland. Son of the late Annie (née Higgins) and Michael Corrigan. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Andrew, Fr. Colm, Fr. Frank, Fr. Matt and Seán, and his sisters Bessie Conlon and Mary Teresa Buckley. Sadly missed by his brother Al (Toronto) and his sister-in-law Phyllis (Banagher) , nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, Spiritan confrères and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street D02 R702 from 2.30 pm on Saturday, April 9 until 12 noon Monday, followed by removal to Kimmage Manor to repose with his Spiritan confrères and family.

Removal on Tuesday morning, April 12 to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor for Funeral Mass at 11 oc which may be viewed through the parish web camera at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception , Tang, Co Westmeath for prayers at 2pm with burial afterwards in Templeavally Cemetery.

Sarah Beirne (née Faughnan), Annaduff, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital in her 100th year, on Sunday, April 10, 2022 of Sarah Beirne (nee Faughnan), Annaduff, Drumsna, Co Leitrim.

Beloved wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by Marian, Teresa, Anne and their families, brother in law John, sisters in law Elizabeth, Kay and Margaret, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand niece, great grand nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sarah Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, April 12 from 4.30 until 6pm (walk through only) followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Drumsna to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass for Sarah will take place on Wednesday, April 13 at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery. Due to COVID -19 please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

The family is extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Bernadette Keaney (née Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at Galway University Hospital on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Bernadette Keaney (nee Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband John, son Mark and sister Eithne Smyth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachael (Carrick-on-Shannon), Ruth (Australia), sons Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), Karl (Claremorris) daughters-in-law Sheila and Orla, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren Katie, Conor, Paul, Thomas, Niall, Ellen, Brian and Sean, sisters Ita (Ballinrobe), Carmel (Ballinrobe), Stella (Galway) and Angela (Maynooth), brothers Aidan (Dublin) and Cyril (Drumshanbo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, April 12 from 3pm until 5pm (walk through only please) with removal at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, April 13 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link Bernadette's Funeral Mass

The Keaney family is very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private outside of reposing times please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;