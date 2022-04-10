Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 10, 2022

Bernard (Brian) Kane, Knockloughlin House, Knockloughlin, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family in the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Bernard (Brian) Kane, Knockloughlin House, Knockloughlin, Longford and formerly of Derawley, Drumlish, Co Longford. Brian is predeceased by his parents, brothers Alex, Michael and Jimmy, sisters Mary-Rose and his infant sister.

Brian will be forever missed and always remembered, by his loving wife Jocelyn, her son Richard & daughter Sharmaine, sons Joe and Martin and their mother Evelyn, sisters-in-law Eileen, Kathleen & Nellie (Ellie), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Sunday, April 10 and Monday, April 11 from 12 noon until 10pm on both days. Eircode is N39 H1R9.

Funeral mass on Tuesday, April 12 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial in Drumlish New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society or Casa Charity Shop Longford c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.



Patrick (Paddy) McLynn, Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his home in the presence and care of his loving wife Philomena and son Séan, on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Patrick (Paddy) McLynn, Portanure, Newtowncashel, Longford and formerly Darogue, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Phil, his sons Séan and David, Séan's partner Lily, David's wife Caroline and his grandchildren, Brandy and Freya. Dear brother of Johnny (Ballymahon), Nancy Mortell (Mullingar), Cathleen Feeney (Mullingar), Peggy Coplen (Mullingar) and Liz Hanley (Newtowncashel). May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately for family and friends please. Funeral mass on Monday morning, April 11 at 11am in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel, followed by a cremation service in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan (H12 RF78) at 1.45pm. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Newtowncashel Church TV.



Karen McGonigle (née Willis), Hillview House, Killeen, Legan, Longford, N39 XF90



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Friday, April 8, 2022 of Karen McGonigle (née Willis), Hillview House, Killeen, Legan, Longford, N39 XF90. Predeceased by her father Dave. Sadly missed by her loving husband Noel, her mother Edna and brother David, special nephew Ben, sisters-in-law Nicola, Ann, Violet and Caroline, brothers-in-law Bob, Raymond and Dessie, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home in Killeen on Sunday, April 10 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday, April 11 to St John's Church, Edgeworthstown, arriving for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery. Peace, perfect peace.

Richard Merriman, Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath / Virginia, Cavan



The death occurred, tragically, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 of Richard Merriman (age 36) of Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath residing in Knocktemple, Munterconnaught, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his Fiancée Jane Keogh, his parents Michael and Maria, brother Robert, sisters Lisa and Roseanna, the Keogh family, nephew, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Richard Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Fr Kevin Corrigan C.S.Sp., Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Westmeath



The death occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Fr Kevin Corrigan C.S.Sp. (Kimmage Manor and late of Tang, Ballymahon, Co Westmeath). Missionary in Kenya, USA and Ireland. Son of the late Annie (née Higgins) and Michael Corrigan. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Andrew, Fr. Colm, Fr. Frank, Fr. Matt and Seán, and his sisters Bessie Conlon and Mary Teresa Buckley. Sadly missed by his brother Al (Toronto) and his sister-in-law Phyllis (Banagher) , nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, Spiritan confrères and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street D02 R702 from 2.30 pm on Saturday, April 9 until 12 noon Monday, followed by removal to Kimmage Manor to repose with his Spiritan confrères and family.

Removal on Tuesday morning, April 12 to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor for Funeral Mass at 11 oc which may be viewed through the parish web camera at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception , Tang, Co Westmeath for prayers at 2pm with burial afterwards in Templeavally Cemetery.

Mary (Mai) Carroll, Kilnalossett, Curraghroe, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Mary (Mai) Carroll, Kilnalossett, Curraghroe, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Peggy and James J, her brother Jimmy and her sisters Catherine Lipson and Joan McHugh (USA). Mai will be dearly missed by her sisters Imelda Carberry (Cloontuskert) and Patricia O’Connor (USA), all of her nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews both in Ireland and America, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mai rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening, April 10 from 4.30pm until 6pm (walk through only with face masks please) followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh (via Ballyleague and Curraghroe). Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 11 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Derrane Cemetery The Carroll family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 1pm on Monday by CLICKING HERE.

Roderick (Roddy) O'Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Roscommon / Walkinstown, Dublin



The death occurred, very peacefully, with family at his daughter’s home in Dublin after a long illness, of Roderick (Roddy) O'Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Roscommon and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Patricia O’Connor and formerly of Clondalkin Paper Mills and John Player and Sons.Deeply missed by his heartbroken daughter Jennifer, son in law Damian, granddaughter Katie, great-grandsons Max and Cayson, along with his extended family of sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Roddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kilglass on Sunday, April 10 from 3pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass Monday, April11 at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, with burial afterwards Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross, Dublin or Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Cox's Funeral Directors, Rooskey.

Teresa Fallon (née Casey), Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Roscommon / Crossmaglen, Armagh



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital and previously the wonderful care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Teresa Fallon (née Casey) Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Tessie and by her son Baby Pearse. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Niall (Cootehall), Frank (Ardagh, Longford), David (Roscommon) and Patrick (Cloverhill), daughter Aisling McLoughlin (Strokestown), brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine, Kirsten, Niamh and Margaret, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin, Rachel, Seán, Odin, Etain, Pearse, Oisín, Jack, Cillian, Doireann, Emily Louise and Dáithí, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Teresa rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballagh (Eircode F42 Y240) on Sunday afternoon, April 10 from 3pm until 6pm. Removal from her home on Monday morning, April 11 at 10.30am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Croí (DONATE HERE). The Fallon family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 11am on Monday by CLICKING HERE.

Johnny Murphy, 'Coole House’, Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Johnny Murphy, 'Coole House', Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford/ Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Philomena & Natalie and dearly loved grandfather of Gabriel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nephew David, niece Angela, grandniece Erin, son-in-law Pa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Crosbie’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Sunday, April 10 from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 11 at 10am in St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy followed by Burial in Enniscorthy Cemetery.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;