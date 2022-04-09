Deaths in Longford - Saturday, April 9, 2022

Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and, Moatefarrell, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in London, on Friday, March 18, 2022 of Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Lisameen, Moatefarrell, Co Longford.

She was predeceased by her parents James and Helen, brothers Eugene, Jim and John, and nephew Jimmy (New Jersey). Veronica will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Enda (New Jersey), sister Ann King (Dublin), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends in London and longford. You will always be in our thoughts, and forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Veronica.

Funeral Service will take place in St Augustines Church, Hammersmith, London, on Wednesday, April 6 at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 9 in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Co Longford at 11am, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/parishofClonbroney/

Fr Kevin Corrigan C.S.Sp., Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Westmeath



The death occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Fr Kevin Corrigan C.S.Sp. (Kimmage Manor and late of Tang, Ballymahon, Co Westmeath). Missionary in Kenya, USA and Ireland. Son of the late Annie (née Higgins) and Michael Corrigan. Predeceased by his brothers Joe, Andrew, Fr. Colm, Fr. Frank, Fr. Matt and Seán, and his sisters Bessie Conlon and Mary Teresa Buckley. Sadly missed by his brother Al (Toronto) and his sister-in-law Phyllis (Banagher) , nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, Spiritan confrères and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Aungier Street D02 R702 from 2.30 pm on Saturday, April 9 until 12 noon Monday, followed by removal to Kimmage Manor to repose with his Spiritan confrères and family.

Removal on Tuesday morning, April 12 to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Kimmage Manor for Funeral Mass at 11 oc which may be viewed through the parish web camera at: https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage followed by removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception , Tang, Co Westmeath for prayers at 2pm with burial afterwards in Templeavally Cemetery.

Mary (Mai) Carroll, Kilnalossett, Curraghroe, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Mary (Mai) Carroll, Kilnalossett, Curraghroe, Roscommon. Predeceased by her parents Peggy and James J, her brother Jimmy and her sisters Catherine Lipson and Joan McHugh (USA). Mai will be dearly missed by her sisters Imelda Carberry (Cloontuskert) and Patricia O’Connor (USA), all of her nieces and nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews both in Ireland and America, brothers-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Mai rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Sunday evening, April 10 from 4.30pm until 6pm (walk through only with face masks please) followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Ballagh (via Ballyleague and Curraghroe). Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 11 at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Derrane Cemetery The Carroll family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 1pm on Monday by CLICKING HERE.

Roderick (Roddy) O'Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Roscommon / Walkinstown, Dublin



The death occurred, very peacefully, with family at his daughter’s home in Dublin after a long illness, of Roderick (Roddy) O'Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Roscommon and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin. Beloved husband of the late Patricia O’Connor and formerly of Clondalkin Paper Mills and John Player and Sons.Deeply missed by his heartbroken daughter Jennifer, son in law Damian, granddaughter Katie, great-grandsons Max and Cayson, along with his extended family of sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Roddy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Kilglass on Sunday, April 10 from 3pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass Monday, April11 at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, with burial afterwards Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross, Dublin or Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Cox's Funeral Directors, Rooskey.

Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and formerly in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her sister; Margaret and her brothers; Eamonn and Pat. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband; Dermot, daughter; Siobhán, sons; Diarmuid, Niall and Seán, daughter-in-law; Elizabeth, Seán’s partner; Maria, her adoring grandchildren, her sister; Helen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law and her extended family neighbours and friends. May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Kathleen will repose at St Patrick’s Hospital Church, Carrick-on-Shannon (walk through only) on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas on Saturday morning, April 9 for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial to the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Hospital Comfort Fund c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

House private please. Please adhere to mask wearing, social distancing protocols and no hand shaking please. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Teresa Fallon (née Casey), Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Roscommon / Crossmaglen, Armagh



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital and previously the wonderful care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Teresa Fallon (née Casey) Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Tessie and by her son Baby Pearse. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Niall (Cootehall), Frank (Ardagh, Longford), David (Roscommon) and Patrick (Cloverhill), daughter Aisling McLoughlin (Strokestown), brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine, Kirsten, Niamh and Margaret, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin, Rachel, Seán, Odin, Etain, Pearse, Oisín, Jack, Cillian, Doireann, Emily Louise and Dáithí, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Teresa rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballagh (Eircode F42 Y240) on Sunday afternoon, April 10 from 3pm until 6pm. Removal from her home on Monday morning, April 11 at 10.30am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Croí (DONATE HERE). The Fallon family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 11am on Monday by CLICKING HERE.

Johnny Murphy, 'Coole House’, Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Johnny Murphy, 'Coole House', Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford/ Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Philomena & Natalie and dearly loved grandfather of Gabriel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nephew David, niece Angela, grandniece Erin, son-in-law Pa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Crosbie’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Sunday, April 10 from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, April 11 at 10am in St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy followed by Burial in Enniscorthy Cemetery.

