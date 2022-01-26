Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Patrick Dalton, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 3, 2022 of Patrick Dalton, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his father Jimmy and by his brother Seamus. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Kay (nee Connell), sisters Caroline and Geraldine, brother Kevin, girlfriend Annette, brothers-in-law Thomas and Stephen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 27 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 28 at 12noon in St James’ Church, Clonbroney, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – go to www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com

The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page - click here - The streaming is not provided or managed by The Funeral Home.

Noel Rock, St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Noel Rock, St Matthew's Park, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marian, daughter Lisa, son Patrick, sisters Marie and Ann, daughter-in-law Elaine, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-laws, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, January 26. Removal will be this Thursday, January 27 at 7pm in St. Matthew's Church, Ballymahon. Funeral Mass is at 12 noon on Friday, January 28 followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/St-Matthews-Church-Ballymahon-105348291110682/

Joseph Christopher Burns, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, at the Mater Hospital Dublin surrounded by his family, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Joseph Christopher Burns, Botanic Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin and formerly Aughnagarron, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Conor, mother Mary, brothers John and Con. Joseph is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, his daughters Sandra and Grace and their partners, his adoring grandchildren Sophia, Leah and Jack, brothers Harry and Seamus, sister Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford on Thursday, January 27 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 28 from Smith’s Funeral Home to St. Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in St. Columba’s Cemetery Mullinalaghta. Family flowers only, donations if desired to palliative care at the Mater Hospital Dublin.

Ann Cheevers (née Keogh), Circular Road Kells, Kells, Meath / Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan in her 94th year, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of Ann Cheevers (née Keogh), Circular Road Kells, Kells, Meath and formerly Ohill, Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Andrew. Ann will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Ann, Geraldine, Kathleen and Margaret Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerard, Pat and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. May Ann Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday, January 26 from 3pm to 8pm (A82 A3W7). House private at all other times please. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning, January 27 at 10:15am to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Kells for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ . Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Kells.

Ann’s family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady’s Hospital Navan for the loving care and kindness they showed to Ann in her final days.

Stephanie Hannon, Balally, Dublin / Gorey, Wexford / Longford



The death occurred on Friday, January 21, 2022 of Stephanie Hannon, Balally, Dublin / Gorey, Wexford / Longford. Predeceased by her father Donald. Beloved mother of Christopher. Stephanie will be sadly missed by her loving family, Christopher's dad Stefanos, her mother Sarah (Sally), her sisters Therese and Miranda, brothers John and Donald, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Stephanie Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Peter Massey Funerals, Balally Pastoral Centre, (Eircode D16 E032) on Wednesday, January 26 from 4pm - 7'pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, January 27 in the Church of the Ascension of the Lord, Balally at 11am followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. If you are unable to attend Stephanie's funeral service you may view online by CLICKING HERE. Family flowers only donations if desired to Irish Husky Rescue.

Jack Finn, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 of Jack Finn, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Carmel, his sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass for Jack will take place this Tuesday, January 25 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, at 12 noon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery.

Eugene (Janey) Brady, Camagh, Abbeylara, Longford, N39 PY58



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 of Eugene (Janey) Brady, Camagh, Abbeylara, Longford, N39 PY58. Predeceased by his mother Rose, father James, brothers Patrick and John and sister-in-law Helen. Devoted husband of Roseanne (Moran) and cherished dad to Helen, Theresa, James and John. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Vincent and Fintan, daughter-in-law Michelle, adoring grandchildren Ethan, Lauren, Aaron, Cormac, Leon, Adam and Jamie, brothers Michael, Jimmy and Joe, sisters Annie and Sr. Rose, nieces, nephews, relatives, many friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Janey will be reposing at his home in Camagh, Abbeylara (eircode N39PY58) on Monday, January 24 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal from Janey’s home to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, on Tuesday, January 25 arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Catherine Reilly Clarke, Sheepmoor Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin / Coolarty, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in St Francis Hospice, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, January 23, 2022 of Catherine Reilly Clarke, Sheepmoor Grove, Blanchardstown, Dublin and formerly of the Bog Rd, Leitrim, Coolarty, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her parents Michael and Kathleen and brother James. Catherine will be sadly missed by her family, sons Sean, Patrick and Adrian and their father Sean, brothers Anthony, Pauric, Peter and Meahal, daughter-in-law Catherine, partners Maria and Lynn, sister-in-law Vera, her beloved grandchildren Richard, Emily, Sarah and Seana-lynn, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends both in Dublin and Longford, also her work colleagues of 27 years in St Joseph's Hospital, Clonskilly, Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Catherine.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, January 25 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Wednesday, January 26 at 11am traveling via her home (Leitrim, Coolarty) en route to St Mary's Church, Granard, for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Granardkill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all who looked after Catherine during her illness, those who cared for her in her home, the staff of St Francis Hospice, St Luke's Hospital and the Irish Cancer Society.

Kathleen Tierney (née Cunningham), Sainte Therese, Broomfield East, Midleton, Cork / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, very peacefully, in the wonderful care of the doctors and staff of Ward 3B University Hospital Cork., on Saturday, January 22, 2022 of Kathleen Theresa Tierney (née Cunningham), Sainte Therese, Broomfield East, Midleton, Cork and formerly of Clooneen, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her cherished daughter Shirley Tierney Everatt and recently by her beloved husband Paddy J Tierney.

Heartbroken and missed by her wonderful daughter Brenda and her ever loving son Mervyn. Also missed by her sister Breda Flood and her husband Pat (New Jersey), Sisters in law Rose and Beatrice Cunningham (Granard), Mary Tierney (Butlersbridge, Cavan), brother in law Vincent Tierney (Kettering, UK), his wife Elizabeth, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Eileen, nieces, nephews, in-laws and her many friends, particularly her best friend Sue Perrott who visited, supported and helped her twice weekly for the past number of years.

A huge thank you must also go to Brenda for her wonderful Home Caring 24/7 for Mam for the past 3 and a half years and also for Dad for the first 1 and a half years of a 3 year period. Practically single-handedly she ensured that both their final wishes were brought to fruition with immense dignity and grace. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Prayers will take place on Monday, January 24 at 5pm in O'Farrell's Funeral Home, Riversideway, Midleton, for immediate family. Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave her home on Tuesday, January 25 at 10.30am en route to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary Midleton for 11am funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery to be reunited with her loved ones. The Funeral Mass will be available to view on Parish T.V. http://midletonparish.ie

Because of Covid-19 and the lifting of restrictions and the remaining uncertainty with regard to the high numbers, Brenda and Mervyn wish to express that nobody should be obligated to travel and that everybody can remain safe in their own homes and view Kathleen's Mass on Parish T.V. Remaining safe is essential. House strictly private.

Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Friday, January 21, 2022 of Marian Griffin (née Dunleavy), Clooncumber, Mohill, Leitrim / Longford. Beloved wife of Dominic and dear mother to Karen. Sadly missed by her loving husband and daughter, son in law Ollie, brothers Michael and JJ, sisters Pauline and Rita, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Marion Rest in Peace.

Marion will repose at her home Tuesday, January 25 from 4pm to 8pm (walk through only). Marion’s funeral cortege will leave her home at 11.30am on Wednesday, January 26 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Please refrain from hand shaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser.

Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 96th year at the Queen of Peace Centre, Rathgar, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 of Katie (Kathleen) Brady (née Donohoe), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Gortermone, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and loving Mam of Tony, Mary, Catherine and Thérèse; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Jimmy, sisters-in-law Ethna and Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Tuesday afternoon, January 25 from 3pm-6pm at the Larry Massey Funeral Home, the Eden Centre, Grange Road, Rathfarnham. Removal on Wednesday afternoon, January 26 to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan arriving for 1.30pm Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. (Face masks must be worn in the Funeral Home and church).

To view Katie's funeral Mass please click on the following link on Wednesday at 1.30pm Funeral Service - Katie Brady

The Brady family would like to thank all the Nurses and staff of the Queen of Peace Nursing Home for the wonderful care shown to Katie over the last few years.

Bridget Farrell (née Donnellan), Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the staff at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 of Bridget Farrell (née Donnellan), Belville, Ballinagh, Cavan and and formerly Blackhills, Bailieboro, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Tom Farrell and devoted Mother of Linda McSherry. Bridget will be very sadly missed by her loving daughter, son in law Charles, her adored grandchildren Emma and her husband Owen, Paul and his wife Anne-Marie, her great grandchildren Ella, Charlie, Thomas and Robin, sister Patricia Gilsenan and her husband Raymond, Baileboro, brother Philip Donnellan and his wife Agnes, Ballyjamesduff, all her extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Monday evening, January 24 from 6pm until 8pm. As we are still affected by Covid, masks must be worn at the Funeral Home with no hand shakes and walk through, please. Funeral will arrive at St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh, on Tuesday morning, January 25 for Requiem Mass at 11am. Following Mass, the cortege will proceed to the new cemetery, Crossdoney Road, for committal prayers and burial in the family plot. The family would like to thank each of you for your understanding, co-operation and support.

John (Jackie) Blacoe, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at St. Camillus Nursing Centre, Killucan, on Monday, January 24, 2022 of John (Jackie) Blacoe, Church Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Son of the late John and Mary Blacoe. Predeceased by his brother James and sister Mai.Deeply regretted by his sister Eilish, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Jackie Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Brendan Ennis' Funeral Home, Killucan (N91 NN12) on Tuesday, January 25 from 4.30 followed by removal at 6pm arriving in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard at 7pm.Funeral Mass on Wednesday, January 26 at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Michael's cemetery Castlepollard.

The family would like to sincerely thank Dr Emma O'Hara, the staff at St Camillus Nursing Centre and the Palliative Care Team. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to Palliative Care or St Camillus Nursing centre. Funeral mass can be viewed on the following link; https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/

Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at Hillingdon Hospital, London, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Francis Anthony (Tony) Carolan, formerly of Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. He will be sadly missed by his three children Fiona, Annette, Anthony, his grandchildren Frankie, Christopher, Kerrie, Alfie, Grace, Hannah, great grandchildren, brothers, sister, relatives and many friends. He was loved by many, May he Rest in Peace.

The funeral will be arriving at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hayes, for mass at 12 noon on Friday, February 18. Burial afterwards will be at Kensal Green Cemetery, 2pm.

Kevin Quinn, England / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, in England, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Kevin Quinn, England and formerly of Kilnashee, Longford, and 6 Castle Gardens, Newtownforbes, Co Longford.

He is predeceased by his father Henry and brother Conny. Kevin will be forever missed by his family, wife Susan, mother Nan, brothers Michael, Sean and Henry, sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and England. Close to our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. Rest in Peace Kevin.

Cremation Service will take place on February 18, 2022 in England. A Memorial Service will take place in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, at a later date.

Kevin Dowd, Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Kevin Dowd, London and formerly of Loughduff, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, children; John, Sheena, Ciara and Kevin, grandchildren; Jack and Ava, daughter-in- law Katie, sons in law; Tim and Aaron, brother John, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

