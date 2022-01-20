Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 20, 2022

Pat (Patrick) Costello, Briskill Cross Lower, Newtownforbes, Longford / Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully at home after a long illness in the care of his family, on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 of Pat (Patrick) Costello, Briskill Cross Lower, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Shannon Eighter, Bundoran Rd, Co Sligo and No 10 Teffia Park, Longford. He is predeceased by his wife Mary who died on (November 14, 2021), granddaughter Sarah, parents Willie-Joe and Kathleen, brothers Sean and Brian and sister Lilly. Pat will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, sons Edward, Patrick, Adrian, Derek, Andrew, Paul and Niall, daughters Sandra and Jackie daughters-in-law Madilen, Fiona, Philomena, Bernie and Deirdre, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Eamon (Sligo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Reunited with his beloved Mary. Rest in Peace.

Funeral cortege will leave his home at 10.35am on Saturday, January 22 to arrive to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, for funeral mass at 11am, followed with burial in local cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on Newtownforbes-Churchtv.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Family Carers Ireland / Home Help, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. To protect everyone at this difficult time, Pat's home will be private at all times please. Please practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Aidan Balfe, Annaly Gardens, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Aidan Balfe, Annaly Gardens, Longford and formerly of Dublin Road, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Winifred. Aidan will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sisters Linda Bishop (Texas, USA), Carmel Glancy (Drumsna, Co Leitrim), Miriam McCaffrey (Perth, Australia), brothers Martin (Stonepark, Longford) and Sean (Dublin), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Aidan’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, January 20 at 10.30am to arrive at St Anne’s Church, Curry for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Liam Egan, Cloontagh / Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Hospital, Dublin Rd, Longford, on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 of Liam Egan, Cloontagh / Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents James and Elizabeth, brothers and sisters Pat, Joe, James, Peggie Curtin, Beatrice O'Neill.

Liam will always be remembered with love by his family, sister Kathleen McAvey, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Liam.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, January 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, on Friday, January 21 for funeral mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local Cemetery. Please practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Anne Carmel (Carmel) Taylor (née Gill), Commons North, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Marie Curie Hospice, Liverpool, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 of Anne Carmel (Carmel) Taylor (nee Gill) of Druids Park, Calderstones, Liverpool, England and formerly of Commons North, Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, County Longford. Beloved wife of Duncan Taylor. Carmel will be deeply missed by her husband Duncan, sisters Margaret Bawle and Helen Farrell, brothers in law Michael Bawle and Peter Farrell, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Saturday, January 22, in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, followed by interment of Carmel’s ashes at Cashel Cemetery, Newtowncashel, Co Longford. Carmel’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here: https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be given to any members of Carmel’s extended family.

Kevin Dowd, Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Kevin Dowd, London and formerly of Loughduff, Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Sadly missed by his wife Breda, children; John, Sheena, Ciara and Kevin, grandchildren; Jack and Ava, daughter-in- law Katie, sons in law; Tim and Aaron, brother John, nieces, nephews and extended family. Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

Thomas Murphy, Leitrim / Roscommon / Sligo



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully at his home in Putney, on Saturday, December 18, 2021 of Thomas Murphy, Putney, London and late of Shrewane, Fenagh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Frances, sister Mae (Finneran), brothers Mick and Frankie and nephew Karl Galvin. Thomas will be sadly missed by his sisters Betty (New York), Jenny (Riverstown) and Patsy (Mohill), brother-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 21, at 12.15pm in st Augustine's Catholic Church, Hammersmith, London. Link to view funeral Mass will be available on https://clearmems.com/tom-murphy/ . Cremation will take place afterwards. Thomas' ashes will be interred in his native Fenagh, Co Leitrim at a later date. Thomas' family appreciate your kindness and support at this sad time.

Brendan Gormley, Arlington, Boston, Massachusetts and formerly of Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of Brendan Gormley, Arlington, Boston, Massachusetts and formerly of Pulladoey, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his parents, Margaret Ann (nee Gormley) and Patrick Gormley, and by his brothers and sisters Mick (Michael of Enaghan), Jim (Jimmy Joe of New Jersey), Pat (Patrick of Harrow, London), Anna (Christchurch, New Zealand), Maggie May (Cunnareen), Eugene (Pulladoey), Tom (Sheffield), John (Tipperary), Mel (Dublin & New Zealand), and Peadar (Pulladoey). Brendan will be very deeply missed by his loving wife Margaret (Nee Kiernan, formerly of Kilbracken and of Errew, Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim). Loving father of Deirdre Boulter and her husband Bobby, Hampstead, NH, Monica Sheedy and her husband Jim of Arlington, Tara MacDonald and her husband Jeff, Arlington, and Brendan Gormley and his wife Jessica, Arlington. Proud and treasured grandfather of Molli McNeil, Jeffrey and Gavin MacDonald, Nieve Boulter, Danny Sheedy, Maeve, Brendan John, and Quinn, Gormley. Brendan is survived by his brothers and sister, Colm Gormley (Garty Lough, Arvagh), Chris Hourican (Fostragh), and Fr Kevin Gormley, (Boonville, Missouri). Sadly missed by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends.

Brendan (G-man), passed peacefully on January 13, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born and raised one of 14 children in Pulladoey, Augnacliffe, County Longford, Ireland, Brendan worked in England with his brother Jim for a short period before immigrating to Vancouver in 1960. He then moved to San Francisco, and later to New York city where he met Margaret Kiernan, formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, who was born only 10 miles from Brendan’s birthplace. They settled down in Arlington, Massachusetts in 1965, where they raised their four kids in a very warm, welcoming and open home. A very dedicated and astute businessman, he owned a very successful plastering enterprise as well as many other ventures. Over the years he employed his son Brendan, his nephews Sean and Patrick, and his grandsons, among others, before retiring at the age of 70. His deep interest in family and in people in general, sociable personality, insightful worldly knowledge, respectful demeanour, sense of humour, and his supportive nature, made him a particularly special person to all who had the good fortune to spend any time in his company.

From family members beginning a new life in the Boston area, to neighbours, his children’s friends, and the many visitors from Ireland, “The G Pub” was always open. He was a true legend and will be sadly and deeply missed by his extended family and very wide circle of friends. May Christ, who called you, take you to himself; may angels lead you to the bosom of Abraham. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Brendan’s Wake will be held on Wednesday, January 19 from 4-7 pm, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, Arlington (masks are required). Relatives and friends are invited to visit. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Agnes' Church, 30 Medford Street, Arlington, on Thursday, January 20 at 11:30 am (masks are required).

The Mass will be livestreamed from the following Catholic Parishes of Arlington: www.cparl.org . Burial in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, https://www.lung.org/ . To send an online condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com

Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred on Sunday, January 2, 2022, of Anthony Dodd, Wembley, London and formerly of Liscahill, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Bridget. Anthony will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, son Anthony, daughters Fiona, Denise and Sharon, brother Rev. Michael, sister Christina Keenan (Ardagh), daughter-in-law Melanie, grandsons Steven, Aaron and Callum, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road on Thursday, January 20 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, January 21 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Maura Dolan, French Court, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, January 17, 2022 of Maura Dolan, French Court, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Retired Public Health Nurse. Predeceased by her parent's Paddy and Bridie, Cloonslanor, brother Buddy, sister-in-law Eileen and brother-in-law Jackie. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sister Teresa, brother John P., sister-in-law Mai, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the home of her nephew Brian and his wife Anna, Cloonslanor, on Wednesday, January 19 from 4pm until 8pm. Walk through only please. Removal on Thursday, January 20 to Strokestown Parish Church to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those attending Maura's Funeral are asked to continue to observe covid guidelines by maintaining social distancing, wearing face masks and refraining from shaking hands. Those wishing to view Maura's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

