Deaths in Longford - Friday, January 14, 2022

Carmel Bridget Ayriss (née Clarke), Main Street, Kenagh, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully in her family home in Kenagh, on Sunday, January 9, 2022 of Carmel Bridget Ayriss (nee Clarke), Main Street, Kenagh, Co Longford and formerly of Perth Australia.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Ayriss, parents James and Bridget Clarke, and siblings Johnny, Maisy, Vincent, Peter, Tim and Michael. She is survived and remembered by her daughter Donna, niece Theresa, and nephews Chris and James. May you rest in peace Carmel.

Removal to St Dominic’s Catholic Church, Kenagh on Monday, January 17 for an 11am funeral mass followed by a private cremation at Lakelands Crematorium.

Maura Moore (née Lynch), Tinode, Streete, Co Westmeath / Aughnacliffe, Co Longford

The death occurred, away peacefully in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, January 12, of Maura Moore (nee Lynch), Tinode, Streete, Co Westmeath and formerly from Cleenrath, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Paddy. Maura will be sadly missed by her family, brother Seán, sisters Anna, Kathy and Ita, relatives, neighbours and friends. Suaimhneas síoraí dí.

Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Saturday, January 15 at 10.15am, to arrive to St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Please remember to wear a face covering and practice social distancing at all times.



Breda Bonner, Lower Dore, Gweedore, Donegal / Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Breda Bonner, Lower Dore, Gaoth Dobhair and formerly of Co Longford. Sadly missed by her husband Joe, her daughter Katrina, her sister Mary, brothers; Éamonn and T.J, her three grandsons; James, Shawn and Michael, her niece Emma, her nephew Johnny and all her extended family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence from 2pm on Friday, January 14. Funeral Mass will take place Sunday, January 16 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Wake will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Please adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking and the wearing of face masks both in the wake house and the church. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook Page and on the Teach Pobail Mhuire Webcam at https://www.belltron.com/en/belltron-streaming Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal.

Brian Donnelly, Castleknock, Dublin / Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Brian Donnelly, Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Glanmore, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and late of Automatic Amusements Ltd. Beloved husband of Eileen and dear father of Brian, Sean, Billy, Michael and Deborah. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, Norma, Matiba and all his carers, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday morning, January 15, to The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Brian’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below; https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/

You may also follow the committal service at Glasnevin Crematorium by following the link below; Chapel Webstream - Dublin Cemeteries Trust (dctrust.ie)

Please continue to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com . No flowers please. Donations, if desired, St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. https://www.sfh.ie/donate

Peter Farrelly, The Green, Kilminchy, Portlaoise, Laois / Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital, on Monday, January 10, 2022 of Peter Farrelly, Sue Ryder House, Portlaoise and late of Firmullagh, Moyne, Co Longford.

Peter, dearly loved husband to Delia. Loving brother to Rosaleen Leiva. Deeply regretted by his brother in law Mario, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brother Jimmy Farrelly (Birmingham) and sisters Philomena Egan and Mary-Brigid McDermott. (Roscommon). May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keegans Funeral Home on this Sunday evening, January 16 from 5pm with rosary at 6pm. On Monday, January 17 removal to SS Peter and Paul's Church to arrive for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment will follow in SS Peter and Paul's Cemetery, Portlaoise. May be viewed online at https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/. Please observe government Covid guidelines and observe social distancing. Condolences may be left in the condolence section on rip.ie. The family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Galligan (née Reilly), Kilnaleck, Cavan / Lisryan, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Mary Galligan (nee Reilly) Kill, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and formerly of Lisryan, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Annie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, husband Peter, daughters; Helen and Mary, sons; PJ, Michael, John Paul, Damian, Ciaran, Mark and Ronan and her adored 16 grandchildren, her sisters Kate and Carmel, brothers Paddy and Sean, daughters in law, sons in aw, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck on Thursday January 13 from 6pm to 8pm. Walk through only, please. Removal from the Family Home in Kill on Friday, January 14 at 12.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Crosserlough arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. Family Home private please for family, neighbours and close friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Palliative Care Cavan c/o Briody's Funeral Home or any family member.

John Connell, Robinstown, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 of John Connell, Robinstown, Granard, Longford and formerly Ballyboy, Abbeylara. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, sister Kathleen Moore, brothers Mickie, Hughie, and Edward.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Susan Boland (Laurence), Abbeylara, Kathleen McMahon (Lawrence), Connecticut, USA, loving grandson Christopher Boland, his brother Joe Connell (Longford Town), sisters Dina Smith (Abbeylara), Brigid Connell and Mary Connell (San Diego, California), Ann Butterfield, Shelia Swain and Bernie Gay (England). Brothers in law John Swain, Barry Gay, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard on Thursday, January 13 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday, January 14 from Smith's Funeral Home to St. Bernard's Church, Abbeylara for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by Christian Burial in adjoining cemetery.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home will be walk through only, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and covid19 regulations. Funeral cortège will travel via Killasonna leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.40am on route to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to St Bernard's National School Abbeylara. Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/664493481

Michael Kelly, Cashel Park, Castlerea, Roscommon / Tulsk, Roscommon



The death occurred, unexpectedly, after a short illness at Galway University Hospital., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Michael Kelly, Cashel Park, Castlerea and formerly of Trien, Castlerea, and Rathcroghan, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Delia, and brothers Kevin and Aidan. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Michael, daughters Anne (Casey, Newtownforbes) and Maura (Athlone), sisters Mairead, Delma and Eithne, grandchildren Kellyanne, Aoife, Emer, and Mike, son-in-law Tom, daughter-in-law Geraldine, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Gaynor’s Funeral Home, Castlerea from 5pm - 7pm on Friday evening, January 14 (walk through only, please). The funeral will be arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Castlerea for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday, January 15. Burial afterward in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. No flowers by request. House Strictly Private. Please adhere to all government Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing if attending Michael’s funeral.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in private through our website by clicking HERE. Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded to Gaynor's Funeral Directors, The Square, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon, or any family member.

Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Aras Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill.Co Leitrim, on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 of Margaret Bohan, Treanmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and her daughter Eleanor.Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughters Mairead, Trudy, Tina, son Padraig, sons-in-law John, Dermot, Tommy, Paul and daughter-in-law Gillian, her adored grandchildren and great grand children, sister-in-law Celine (UK), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Thursday, January 13 from 3pm to 7pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, Co Leitrim on Friday,January 14 at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Margaret's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, hand shaking and face-coverings. Margaret's's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Sr Mary Rose Creegan, formerly of Crott, Moyne, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Nazareth House, Los Angeles, on Thursday, December 16, 2021 of Sr Mary Rose Creegan, DMJ, Los Angeles and late of Crott, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents, Katie and James, twin brother James Joseph, sister Sarah O’Reilly, brothers Eugene, Michael, Seamus, Pat, Johnny, Oliver and PJ.

Sr Mary Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,by her sisters, Sr Mary Enda DMJ, Tess Crowe, Jean Taaffe, Eilish Reilly, Belinda Kirwan, Philomena Burke and Helena Molphy, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and by her International Congregation of The Daughters of Mary and Joseph especially in CA. and Uganda. May she rest in peace.

Mass of The Resurrection will take place in St Paul The Apostle Church, Westwood on Saturday, January 15 at 6pm (Irish Time), Followed by Graveside Services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://sp-apostle.org and follow the youtube link. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (née Shannon), Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Mayo / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, January 6, 2022 of Beatrice (Bea) Preissler (nee Shannon) Chicago and formerly of Greyfield, Kiltimagh, Co Mayo and Longford town. Predeceased by her parents Patrick (Corbit) and Mary Anne Shannon Kiltimagh, her husband Steven, daughters Gloria and Renee, son Paul Gerard, brothers Tony Shannon Chicago, Jack Shannon and PJ Shannon Kiltimagh, sisters Maura Kiltimagh, Kathleen, Annie May and Pauline Chicago.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her sons Steven, David, John and Kevin , daughters Anna, Mary and Joanna, brother Martin Shannon Longford, sisters Cora, Regina and Margaret Chicago, her adorable grandchildren and her great grandchildren, her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, her sisters-in-law Tess and Nancy Shannon Kiltimagh and Betty Shannon Longford, her extended family in Kiltimagh, Longford and Chicago and her wide circle of friends on both sides of the Atlantic. May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Curley’s Funeral Home, Chicago, for an Irish Wake on Friday, January 14 for family and close friends. Funeral Mass at 10am (Chicago time) on Saturday, January 15 at Our Lady of St Germaine Church, Oak Lawn, Illinois, with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery. Enquiries to John McHugh, Funeral Director, Kiltimagh.

Charles (Charlie) Fleming, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at The Lisdarn Home for the Elderly, on Friday, January 14, 2022 of Charles (Charlie) Fleming, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Rose. Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Maggie and brother John. Sadly missed by his nine children, Brid (Micheal), Madge (John), Doreen (Mel), Kathleen (Terry), Cathal (Brid), Martin (Rachel), Val (Alice), Paul (Nicole) and Michelle (Paudie), his 22 grandchildren, sister Teresa (Leeds, England), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in Peace.

Reposing at Briody's Funeral Home, The Green, Kilnaleck from 4pm - 6pm on Saturday, January 15. Removal from his home on Sunday, January 16 to arrive at St. Felim's Church, Ballinagh, Co Cavan for Funeral Mass at 2pm, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to The Lisdarn Home for the Elderly Patient Comfort Fund. In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, please adhere to social rules to wearing masks and no handshakes or hugs when sympathising. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route of family home to church on Sunday, January 16. House private on Sunday morning please.





John Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, Co Leitrim, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 of John Egan, Corrabeagh, Foxfield, Fenagh, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his parents Rose Ella and Patrick, his sister Marian and his brother Charles. John will be sadly missed by his brother Pat, his sisters-in-law Phil and Kay, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) this Saturday evening, January 15 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Sunday morning, January 16 from Smith’s to arrive at St Mary's Church, Foxfield for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lough Erril Nursing Home c/o Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings. The Egan homes will be private, please.

Bridie Murray (née Nagle), Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Mitchelstown, Cork



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 of Bridie Murray (nee Nagle), Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Corroghurm, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, her infant daughters Geraldine & Pauline, her brothers Mick & Denis, sisters Peg Neary, Mary Daly, Kit Blake & Alice O’Mahony. Bridie will be sadly missed by her daughters Theresa & Christina, her son-in-law Tommy Creaven, grandchildren Dean (Edel), Laura (Nathan) & Damien (Siobhán), her sisters Joan Burke, Helen Ryan & Ann McCarthy, her sisters-in-law Aggie McBrien, Pidgie Murray & Kathleen Loughnane, her brothers-in-law Tom Burke, Pat Murray, Mike Ryan & Mick McCarthy, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and close friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her residence on Saturday, January 15 at 12.30pm arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery, Aughnasheelin. House strictly private at all times please. Bridie’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;