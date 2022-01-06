Deaths in Longford - Thursday, January 6, 2022

Tom Tully, Longford Rd, Granard, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 of Tom Tully, Longford Rd, Granard, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Tom and Bridie and infant brother Vincent. Tom will be forever remembered with love by his heartbroken family and friends, his beloved wife Kay, son Gerry and his partner Hazel, daughter Caroline, brothers Brendan and Paddy and also by Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Soraya, Anna and Holly, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and good friends.

Loving you was easy, We did it every day, Missing you will be a heartache, That will never go away. Rest in Peace Tom.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, January 7 from 3.30pm to 5.30pm followed with removal to St Mary's Church, Granard, for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 8 at 12 noon, followed with burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard . Family flowers only please. Remember to practice Social distancing and wear a face covering at all times please.



Peter Clyne, Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully at home, on Tuesday, January 2, 2022 of Peter Clyne, late of Coultry Crescent, Ballymun, Dublin and formerly Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine, sons Noel, David, Peter, Patrick, Eamon, Joseph and Jonathan, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends. May Peter Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements are not available yet. Please check back on RIP.ie on Monday, January 10, for funeral arrangements. All enquiries to Murphy Funeral Directors, Edenmore 01-8484444.

Eileen Donnelly (née MacManus), St Brendans, Dublin Rd, Longford / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in Autumn Lodge, St Joseph, Longford, after a long illness bravely borne, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 of Eileen Donnelly (née MacManus), St Brendans, Dublin Rd, Longford and formerly Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. She is predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend James and father Terry.

Eileen will be remembered with love by her mother Annie, brothers Timmie (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joe (Aughnasheelin), sister Dymphna (Texas), nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends both in Longford and Leitrim. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Eileen.

Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, on Monday, January 10 at 10am traveling via Main Street, Longford, passing her late residence en route to St Patrick Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed with burial in the New Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Eilish Blessington, St Patrick's Terrace, Clonmel, Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Cottage Nursing Home, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 of Eilish Blessington, St Patrick’s Terrace, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and late of Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Anne. Eilish will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sisters Bridie O’Byrne, and Agnes McCormack, nieces Antoinette and Aisling, nephews Brendan and Kevin, grandnieces Iris, Laoise, Aoife and Rose, grandnephews Dylan and Hugh, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Eilish Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, on Thursday evening, January 6 from 6pm to 7pm. Eilish’s Funeral Cortège will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, at 11.50am on Friday, January 7 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Eilish’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, January 8 at 12 noon in St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford followed by burial in Purth Cemetery. In compliance with government guidelines and to ensure the safety of all please observe social distancing, face coverings and avoid hand shaking. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

Ann Cox, Leitrim, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 of Ann Cox, Leitrim, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Paddy Joe and her Aunt Bridget O’Rourke. Deeply regretted by her loving family, brothers Liam (Dublin), Paddy (Edgeworthstown) and Michael, sister Kathleen (Longford), sisters-in-law Marion, Marie and Betty, nieces, nephews, especially her great carer Shane, cousins, relatives, good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381. (Walk through only Please) on Thursday, January 6 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Friday morning, January 7 to Saint Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live, please go to Newtownforbes – ChurchTV and click on live stream.

In order to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. The Family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Patsy (Patricia) Murray (née Keena), Crookedwood, Mullingar, Westmeath / Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, after an illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 of Patsy (Patricia) Murray (nee Keena), Martinstown, Crookedwood, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and formerly Old Road, Ardagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by her husband Adrian, her father Sean, brother Tommy and her brother in law Larry Murray. Sadly missed by her mother Lizzie, daughters Susan and Laura (Bardon), sons Derek, Colin, Paul and Enda, brothers Laddy and James, sister Liz, son in law Malcolm, daughters in law Bernie and Laura and Colin's partner Siobhan, sisters in law, her eight adored grandchildren, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Patsy Rest in Peace.

Removal from her residence on Friday morning, January 7 arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Taughmon for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link http://taghmonturinparish.ie/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Please adhere to the current government guidelines which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands and to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. The family would like to thank you for your consideration at this sad time.

James Dooley, Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 of James Dooley, Ballinagee, Glasson, Athlone, Westmeath / Glasson, Westmeath. Predeceased by granddaughter Jean, parents John & Annie, brother, sister, nieces & nephew. Loving husband to Bridget (nee Killion) and loving father to daughter Sabrina (Fallon), sons George, Fergus and Enda. He will be sadly missed by his family, his son in law Adrian, daughters in law Joanne, Thérése and George's partner Áine, grandchildren Cormac, Sarah, Caoimhe, Katie, Áine, Anna, Maria, & Michael, twin brother George, brothers Séan, Kevin & Leonard, sisters Frances O'Hara, Mary O'Connor & Nuala Murray, sisters in law Bernie, Mary, Rose, Mary & Carmel, Carmel Kilmartin, Margaret Kearney & Olive Martin, brothers in law Michael, Val & Jim, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours & his many loyal friends. May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening, January 7 from 4pm to 8pm. Sympathising will be on a walk through basis. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning, January 8 to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclair, for Mass of the resurrection at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who wish to, may line the route as a mark of respect. James's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid -19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and refrain from handshaking & hugging. James's family are very grateful for your support at this difficult time. As a mark of respect Dooleys Florist, Magazine Road & Golden Island, & Dooleys Home Decor Albany will be closed on Saturday until 2pm.

Thomas Moffatt, Mofatt's Corner, Farnaught, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, December 24, 2021 of Thomas Moffatt, Mofatt's Corner, Farnaught, Gortletteragh, Mohill, Co. Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by nephew Gerard Carey and Family, extended family and a wide circle of neighbours and friends. May Thomas Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, January 8, 2022, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Gortletteragh, followed by burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Due to ongoing advice regarding public gatherings, we would please ask that everyone wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Ciaran McDonnell, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, tragically, following a road traffic accident, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Ciaran McDonnell, Longford Town, Longford. Ciaran will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents William and Patricia, brothers, sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, girlfriend Mandy, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's funeral home on Wednesday, January 5 from 4pm-5pm with removal to St Mel's Cathedral arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Sr Mary Norbert Sorohan, Burnley, England / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 90 years in the loving care of her Community in the Franciscan Convent, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Sr Mary Norbert, Franciscan Convent, Burnley, England. Formerly Phyllis Sorohan, Dillagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Kate, brother Seamus, and sister Monica.

Sadly missed by her Franciscan Community, her brothers Pat, (Moynehall), John (Garrymore) and Joe (Dillagh), sisters Peggy Kenrick (Cork), Cora Gleeson (London), Brigid Kane (Dingins, Cavan), Rose McCahill (Dublin), Kathleen Enright (London), Pauline Donohoe (Oghill), Olive Maguire (Mullingar) and Ita Brennan (Dublin), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family. May she rest in Peace.

Sr Mary Norbert's Funeral will take place in Burnley at a later date.

Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brother Joey. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Trisha, loving father David, brothers Luke, Bryan, Peter, sister Emma. Grandparents Johnny, Maureen, George and Imelda, uncles, aunts, extended family, The Hurling community and a wide circle of friends. May Shane's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, January 5 from 4pm until 8pm. In order to comply with current guidelines hand shaking is not advised this is walk by only. House strictly private thereafter. Removal on Thursday, January 6 to St Michael's Church for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions, which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands, to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary.

Shane's Funeral Mass may be viewed on the link below https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/

Michael Dolan, Sunnylawn, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred on Monday, January 3, of Michael Dolan, Sunnylawn, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Mary and his brother Caimin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughters Sylvia & Ann (Kiernan), sons Miceal, Damien & Adrian, daughters-in-law Chinna, Rosa & Michelle, son-in-law Finbarr, his adored grandchildren Cristina, Mark, Martin, Adrian, Sinead, Fionn, Rónán, Clara, Eva, Fiachra, Oisín, Peadar, Caimin, Ruairí & Fionnuala; brothers Pat Joe (Ballinamore) & Edmund (Carrigallen), sisters Maura (Greystones), Dympna (Dublin) & Bernadette (Doogarry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Thursday evening, January 6 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home in Stradermot on Friday, January 7 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Michael's Funeral Mass will be available to view online at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings. House Private to family and close friends please.

Rose McGirl (née McCabe), Well Road, Ratoath, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully under the loving care of Newpark Care Centre, the Ward, Co. Dublin, on Sunday, January 2, of Rose McGirl (née McCabe) of Well Road, Ratoath and Finglas, Dublin and Cloone, Co Leitrim. Devoted wife of Leo and dearly loved mother of Aine and Fergal and grandmother of Kate. Predeceased by her sister Janie. Rose will be deeply mourned by her family, her sisters Bea and Annie and brothers Mick, Packie and Jim and her son-in-law Joe and daughter-in-law Michelle. Her vitality and generous spirit will be lovingly remembered by all of her family and her extended circle of neighbours and friends. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal. May Rose Rest in Peace.

Rose's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, January 6 at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Live streaming of the funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 12 noon by clicking on the following link https://live.ratoathparish.ie/

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Capuchin Day Centre by clicking here.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support over the last few years. Please observe all Covid guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.



Michael Costello, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, January 3, of Michael Costello, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughters Annemarie (Maguire), Brenda and Claire, son Michael (Jacquelyn), son-in-law James, grandchildren Olivia and Cillian, sister Margaret Raftery, (Drumshanbo), nieces Michelle, Dee and Sandra, nephews Paul and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41TD62 on Wednesday, January 5 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal from his home on Thursday, January 6 for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church Ballinamore at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines with regard to handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

