Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 20, 2021

Bernadette Twaddle, Trillick-a-temple, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, December 19, of Bernadette Twaddle, Trillick-a-temple, Longford. Predeceased by her infant sister Rebecca and by her infant brother Jonathan. Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, father James, mother Marion, sisters Christine, Victoria and Charlotte, brothers James, Frank and Liam, sisters-in-law Julieanne, Bríd and Ola, adoring niece Abbie, adoring nephews Bobby and Jamie, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday evening, December 22 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 23 in St. Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Bernadette would have liked people attending to wear bright colours. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.W.A - Kenagh , c/o Glennon Funeral directors or any family member. House private please.

Brian McGinnity, Cartron Big, Longford



The death occurred, following an accident, on Friday, December 17, of Brian McGinnity, Cartron Big, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved mother Kathryn and by his grandparents Sean and Eileen Gallagher.

Brian will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, father Eoin, sisters Aileen, Katie and Jane, grandfather Eugene, grandmother Finola, aunt Lisa, uncles Colin and Stephen, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21 (walk through only) from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, December 22 in S Mel's Cathedral at 11am , interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

House private to family and friends please.

As a mark of respect Providers (Longford) Ltd will close on Tuesday, December 21 at 4pm and will reopen on Thursday, December 23 at 9am.

Michael (Mick) Hester, Cushlawn Park, Killinarden, Dublin / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght Hospital, on Friday, December 17, of Michael (Mick) Hester, Cushlawn Park, Killinarden and formerly of Lanesboro, Co Longford. Beloved partner of Rosie, much loved dad of Jenny, Sylvia, Sabrina and Lorna and adored grandad of Ellie-Rose, Corra, Callan, Jake, Noah and Lola. Sadly missed by his loving partner, daughters, grandchildren, brothers Eugene, Ian and Edmund, sister Sylvia, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, extended family and friends especially all his friends in Croí Ro Naofa GAA Club. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home. Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday afternoon, December 22 at 2.20pm in the Chapel at Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. https://olh.ie/fundraising/ and The Irish Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate/donate

To view Michael’s Cremation Service on Wednesday at 2.20pm please click on the following link; https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Please Note: The link provided to live-stream the Cremation Service is managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

Fr John F Brady, Knock, Mayo / Abbeylara, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the management and staff of The Queen of Peace Nursing Home in Knock, on Sunday, December 19, of Fr John F Brady, Knock, Co Mayo and late of Derragh, Abbeylara, Co Longford and Newcastle upon Tyne. Predeceased by his parents, brothers Eamon and Peter and sisters Maureen and Elizabeth. Deeply regretted by his sister Teresa Daly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, many friends. The Bishop and Priests of St Bead’s Parish, Washington, Newcastle upon Tyne and the diocese of Hexham, Newcastle upon Tyne, and his Priest colleagues in Knock Shrine. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Marian Funeral Home, Knock (F12 A726), Co Mayo, on Monday, December 20 from 6.30pm with removal at 8pm to The Church of St. John The Baptist, Knock, Co. Mayo. No hand shaking, please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Fr. Bradys' Funeral Mass can be streamed live on: http://www.facebook.com/murphyobrienfuneraldirectors or www.knockshrine.ie/live .

Social distancing to be observed at all times.Enquiries to Murphy & O'Brien Funeral Directors, Knock.

Ciaran Harte, Sandymount, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness at St Vincent’s University Hospital on Friday, December 17, of Ciaran Harte, Sandymount, Dublin and late of Longford. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Predeceased by his brothers Fr Pat, Matt and Mel. He will be deeply missed by his children Sara, Hugh and Rory, his sisters Kay, Mary Frances, Peggy and Deirdre, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday morning, December 23 to St Mary, Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, arriving at 9.50 am for Funeral Mass at 10am which may be viewed on the parish web cam https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-star-of-the-sea-sandymount/ followed by burial at Shanganagh Cemetery. No flowers, please.

William Isaiah Moxham, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at North West Hospice surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 17, of William Isaiah Moxham, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly of Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Dearly loved husband of Anne and father of Shona and Carol. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Don and James, extended family Isabel and Leslie, Christina, Karl, Stephen, Patricia and Linda and many friends. At Rest.

Service will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 12 noon in Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for family and close friends only. Burial will follow in Carrickedmond Churchyard, Co Longford.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 087 241 1114.

Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, Foxrock, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, after a difficult battle with cancer, on Wednesday, December 15, of Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, 1932-2021, of Foxrock, Dublin and Aughavas, Leitrim. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 60-years Brideen, his children Eamon, John, Sinead, Martin and Eileen, his grandchildren Amy, Gemma, Joe, Grace, Anna and Evvie, his great-grandson Oisin, his brother Martin, and many wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends from throughout his 89 years. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Joe will be resting at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Blackrock on Sunday, December 19 from 3pm to 5:30pm. Joe's Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock on Monday, December 20, at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to current restrictions can view the mass by clicking the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/ .

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence section please click https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notice/

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to Blackrock Hospice, who took such wonderful care of Joe in his final weeks. https://olh.ie/our-services/palliative-care/blackrock/

John Patrick (Jackie) Murtagh, Derrycrave, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, December 15, of John Patrick (Jackie) Murtagh, Derrycrave, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie and his sister Kathleen Joyce, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen, Ellen and his niece Arlene, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, on Sunday evening, December 19 from 6pm to 7.30. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Finea arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 20 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;