Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 19, 2021

William Isaiah Moxham, Sligo / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at North West Hospice surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 17, of William Isaiah Moxham, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and formerly of Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Dearly loved husband of Anne and father of Shona and Carol. He will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law Don and James, extended family Isabel and Leslie, Christina, Karl, Stephen, Patricia and Linda and many friends. At Rest.

Service will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 12 noon in Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) for family and close friends only. Burial will follow in Carrickedmond Churchyard, Co Longford.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo via www.feehilys.ie/pay Those who wish to leave a condolence message may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner. All enquiries to Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on 0719159999 / 087 241 1114.

Bernadette Kiernan (née Ireland), Esker, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Wednesday, December 15, of Bernadette Kiernan (née Ireland), Esker, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly of Brianstown, Longford. Bernadette will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, her beloved husband Seamus, her cherished children James and Caroline, her parents James and Mary, brothers Kevin, James and John, father-in-law and mother-law Seamus and Monica,brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews,nieces, good friends and neighbours. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Saturday, December 18 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, December 19 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford at 2pm, followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on, https://www.churchservices.tv/killoe. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Counselling Services, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member.

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times, there will be no hand shaking and please wear a face covering. Family home private please.

May Healy (née Monahan), Rooskey, Leitrim / Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 89th year, on Wednesday, December 15, of May Healy (née Monahan), Killianiker, Rooskey, Co Leitrim / Longford / Rooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Rutledge and her sons Gerard and Noel. Sadly missed by her loving family Fr Tom, Paul, Liam, Audrey, Mark, daughters-in-law Fiona and Jane, son-in-law Denis, grandchildren Emma, Alannah, Ciara, Matthew, Billy, Cian and Jack, brothers Benny and Patsy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday, December 18 from 2pm until 6pm. Visitors are asked to comply with current health guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings. The family would like to express their appreciation for your understanding and support at this difficult time.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Sunday, December 19 in St. Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim. Burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery.

Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, Foxrock, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, after a difficult battle with cancer, on Wednesday, December 15, of Joe (Patrick Joseph, PJ) Kiernan, 1932-2021, of Foxrock, Dublin and Aughavas, Leitrim. He was much loved and will be greatly missed by his wife of 60-years Brideen, his children Eamon, John, Sinead, Martin and Eileen, his grandchildren Amy, Gemma, Joe, Grace, Anna and Evvie, his great-grandson Oisin, his brother Martin, and many wonderful relatives, neighbours and friends from throughout his 89 years. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines, Joe will be resting at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Blackrock on Sunday, December 19 from 3pm to 5:30pm. Joe's Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Foxrock on Monday, December 20, at 11am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Cemetery. Those who cannot attend the Funeral Mass due to current restrictions can view the mass by clicking the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/foxrock or alternatively on https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/ .

If you would like to leave a message of sympathy on our condolence section please click https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notice/

In lieu of flowers, the family is encouraging donations to Blackrock Hospice, who took such wonderful care of Joe in his final weeks. https://olh.ie/our-services/palliative-care/blackrock/

John Patrick (Jackie) Murtagh, Derrycrave, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, December 15, of John Patrick (Jackie) Murtagh, Derrycrave, Castletown, Finea, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents John and Annie and his sister Kathleen Joyce, U.S.A. Sadly missed by his sisters Maureen, Ellen and his niece Arlene, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, on Sunday evening, December 19 from 6pm to 7.30. followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Finea arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 20 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

