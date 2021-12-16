Deaths in Longford - Thursday, December 16, 2021

Kathleen Skelly (née Rodgers), Carrickedmond, Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Tuesday, December 14, of Kathleen Skelly (née Rodgers), Carrickedmond, Colehill, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jack and daughter Moira. Sadly missed by her loving sons Dessie and Tom, sisters, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

The funeral will leave Kelly's Funeral Home (Athlone Rd, Longford, N39 K381) this Saturday, December 18 and arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, via Curracreehan. Funeral Mass is at noon followed by burial in the local cemetery. Those attending the Mass are asked to observe social distancing guidelines. House private please.

Bernard Cotterell, ''Avoca'', The Belfry, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully and suddenly at home, on Wednesday, December 15, of Bernard Cotterell, ''Avoca'', The Belfry, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Nottingham, England. Predeceased by his son Paul and sister Amy. Bernard will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken wife Alice, daughter Claire, son-in-law Irfan, grandchildren Ela and Adem, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Bernard’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday, December 17 at 10.40am to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private please.

Thomas (Tommy) Farrell, Crossfield, Barry, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff at the Mullingar Hospital, on Monday, December 13, of Thomas (Tommy) Farrell, Crossfield, Barry, Ballymahon, Longford. Beloved husband of Agnes and much loved father to Anne Marie, Thomas and Helen, his grandchildren Maeve, Eve, Peter and Felim, his brother Jimmy and his sisters Betty and Eleanor, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, cousins and many good friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing privately. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 17 at 12 noon in the Church of The Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond will be for Family and friends only due to Covid restrictions. Burial in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. House private please.

Carol Cunningham, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Friday, December 10, of Carol Cunningham, Farneyhoogan, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased recently by her beloved mother Anna. Carol will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family , sister Angela ,brother Johnny , niece Sadie , nephews George and Jake , sister-in-law Jenny , cousins , relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Carol’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, December 16 at 12.40pm to arrive at St.Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm ,interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols .The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary O'Dea (née Kelly), Ardnacassa , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford / Tralee, Kerry



The death occurred on Saturday, December 11, of Mary O'Dea (née Kelly), Ardnacassa , Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Oughterard, Co Galway and Tralee, Co Kerry. Beloved wife of the late Kevin. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Maeve (USA), son Denis (USA), daughter-in-law Sheila, son-in-law Rick Meehan, grandchildren Dathalinn, Brigid and Norah O’Dea, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest In peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 15 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, December 16 in St Mel’s Cathedral, at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please Click here. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Watson (Arthur Watson) Mills, Main Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, December 14, of Arthur Watson Mills, Main Street, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. Predeceased by his only brother John. Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, Deirdre, Maeve, Timothy, Jonathan, Fiona, Kenneth, Colin, grand nieces and nephews, his cousins, carers Robert and Margaret Maguire, extended family, neighbours and friends.

For those who wish to pay their respects to Watson, he will be reposing in The Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy, on Thursday, December 16 at 6pm. Removal on Friday morning, December 17 at 11.30am from the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy to All Saints Church of Ireland,Church Avenue, Bellview. Mullingar, for funeral service at 12.30pm, Burial will take place afterwards in the graveyard of Kilbixy Church of Ireland (near Ballynacargy) at about 2pm.

Donations, if desired, to the charity of your choice. Watson always liked people to be safe, so please adhere to HSE guidelines regarding social distancing, hand shaking, hand sanitiser and mask wearing. Funeral service will be streamed live on "Midlands Funeral Live' YouTube' channel. "The Lord is my Shepherd"

Liam Ward, Knockmant, The Downs, Mullingar, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, in the loving care of his family, on Wednesday, December 15, of Liam Ward, Knockmant, The Downs, Mullingar and formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by his partner Gena, son Joe, daughters Christina and Natalie, brother Jimmy, sisters Gretta and Francie, friend Ann, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Taken too soon, a bright-hearted man with a passion for life. May Liam rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Michael (Mick) McGreevey, Clondalkin, Dublin / Four Mile House, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family in the wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital, on Sunday, December 12, of Michael (Mick) McGreevey, Clondalkin and late of Four Mile House, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Beloved husband of Angela and much loved father of Michelle, Alan and Breda, loving son of the late Patrick and Ann, loving brother of Jimmy, Mary, Martin, Tom, Ann, Vincent, Elizabeth, Patricia and the late John Joe and Eugene; sadly missed by his loving wife, children, son-in-law David, grandchildren Jamie, Aaron, Brandon and Dawson, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Mick rest in peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, December 15 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, December 16 at 11:30am in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin Village followed by burial in Newlands Cross Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Tallaght Hospital Foundation https://www.tuhf.ie/pages/donate

To view Mick’s Funeral Mass at 11:30am on Thursday please see link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/clondalkin-village-parish-church

Please Note: The links provided to live-stream the Funeral Mass is managed by independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts NO responsibility for its functionality or interruption to a live transmission.

