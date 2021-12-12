Deaths in Longford - Sunday, December 12, 2021

Frank McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, following a very short illness, surrounded by his heartbroken family, on Saturday, December 11, of Frank McKiernan, Lacken Lower, Ballinagh, Cavan. Beloved husband and best friend of Margaret and loving and devoted father of Shane, Éirinn, Áine, Eimear, Eadaoin, Muire, Nevan and his beautiful little Grace (deceased). He will be sadly missed by his brothers Fr Tom, Sean, Eamon, Kevin, Pat and Declan, his adored grandchildren Ódhran, Shannah, Caolá, Ashton, Frank, Freya, Mai, Rian, Bobby-Ray and Rhys, his daughter in law, Linda, Nevan’s fiancé Vanessa, his sons in law Ray, Dara, Gillen and Finbar, Uncle Fr John Clarke, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and many friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at McMahon's Funeral Home, Cavan, on Sunday, December 12 from 4pm – 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 13 at 2pm at St Michael's Church, Potahee, with interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Please observe all current government guidelines regarding the wearing of face masks, no hand shaking and social distancing.

Frank’s funeral cortege will travel out the Crossdoney Road, passing his residence at Lacken Lower and will travel past Scarvy Bridge and up Lacken Road to the church. House Private. Family flowers only and donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit at Cavan General Hospital.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link https://vimeo.com/655700701

Please respect current health guidelines regarding social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Mountbellew, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, December 11, of Tom Hughes, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim and and formerly Mountbellew, Co Galway. (Retired Superintendent, An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Delia, sisters Peggy, Eileen, Breege and Molly. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Breege, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Etienne, grandsons Thibaud and Aubin, sisters Sheila, Kathleen, Ann and Joan, brothers Michael, Paddy, John, Gerry and Willie (Mountbellew) brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Tom’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday morning, December 14 at 11.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St Mary’s Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link Tom’s Funeral Mass

The church is limited to 50% capacity. Tom’s family are very conscious of the risks of Covid-19, therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and to please refrain from hand shaking. Tom’s family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired to Irish Parkinson's Association. House private, please.

Janet Madge Walker (née Wilcox), Corncrake Meadow, Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of Costello's nursing home, Ballyleague, on Friday, December 10, of Janet Madge Walker (née Wilcox), Corncrake Meadow, Abbeyshrule, Longford and formerly Worthing, West Sussex. Predeceased by her previous husbands David Edwards and Norman Walker. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Judith, her son-in-law Gabriel Sleator and the many people whose lives she touched. In light of the current Covid-19 trends a private funeral service will take place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, at 12 noon on Tuesday, December 14. This service will be streamed live at http://lakelandscrematorium.ie/ click on live stream password is Lakelandsfuneral2021

Margaret Kilroy (née Moran), Mullingar, Westmeath / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, in the care of staff at Newbrook Nursing Home, on Friday, December 10, of Margaret Kilroy (née Moran), Newbrook Nursing Home and late of Mullingar and Lanesboro. Loving mother of Olivia (Melbourne), adored Granny of Aaron, Sophie and Theo and mother-in-law of Phil. Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces (especially Janette and Patricia), nephews, relatives and many exceptionally loyal friends. Predeceased by her husbands Sean Kilroy and Marty McNally and baby infant Elaine, by her sisters Hannah and Sr Evelyn, by her brothers Fr Pat, Phonsie and John. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 13 at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King Mullingar followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie Messages of condolence may be paid to Margaret's family on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Jim Williamson, Main Street, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his son, under the care of the staff at St James' Hospital, on Thursday, December 9, of Jim Williamson (Pharmacist), Main Street, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Sandra and parents Eileen and Ted. Deeply missed by his son Jack, sister Patricia, ex-wife Maura, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Special gratitude to the staff of Cavan General, Beaumont, St Luke's and St James' Hospitals and Esker Lodge Nursing Home, who tirelessly cared for Jim throughout his 15 years battle with prostate cancer. He will be missed by masses and remembered in perpetuity.

Jim will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan, on Sunday, December 12, open to the public from 5-8pm. Removal the following morning, Monday, December 13 at 11am, with procession via route Killeshandra-Carrigallen-Arva, allowing people who wish to stand out. Funeral Mass taking place in Sacred Heart Church Arvagh at 12pm with cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

House Private, please. No flowers, please, donations in lieu of flowers to St Luke's and St James' Hospitals, if so desired. The funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link (link to follow). Please continue to comply with Covid 19 government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

Bernadette (Berni) Regan (née McHugh), Cloone, High Road, Kinlough, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the North West Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, December 9, of Bernadette (Berni) Regan (née McHugh), Cloone, High Road, Kinlough, Leitrim. Beloved wife and soul mate of Barbour, adored mother of Tara, Aoife and Keely, much-loved nanny of Levi, Zack and Sienna, son-in-law Ricky. Will be sadly missed by her mother Gertie, mother-in-law Mae, her sisters Veronica, Denise and Theresa, brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Friday, December 10 from 2pm - 8pm, Saturday, December 11 from 2pm - 6pm. Removal to Church of Ireland, Kinlough, Sunday, December 12 for 11.30am funeral service. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium immediately following the funeral service. Due to Covid restrictions, the church will be restricted to family and close friends. Please follow Covid guidelines at all times.

House strictly private to family and close friends on morning of funeral. Those who would like to show their support to Berni's family may do so along the roadside as the funeral cortège travels to the Church on Sunday morning for 11.30am service. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Words of sympathy can be left by the traditional manner.

Laurie Marie Reilly (née Doorley), Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at The Mater Hospital Dublin, on Wednesday, December 8, of Laurie Marie Reilly (née Doorley), Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan. Dearly loved wife of Terry, and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters Monica and Pauline (Graham), son Sean (Janice), grandchildren Joe, James, Alice, Adam and Cara, brother Laurance (Teresa), Roscommon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home Dublin Road, Cavan this Saturday evening, December 11 from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Sunday, December 12 to arrive at St Joseph's Church Loughduff for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Loughduff cemetery. Family Flowers only Please. In accordance with HSE & Government guidelines please adhere to social distancing rules. House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;