Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 10, 2021

Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Lanesboro, Longford / Letterkenny, Donegal



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Galway University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 8, of Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Greengardens, Lanesboro, Co Longford and Castlebane Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Predeceased by her father Charlie and brother Andrew. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love her family, husband Michael, daughters Ann-marie and Louise, sons Declan and David, mother Maeve, sisters Ann, Carol, Angela, Dee and Fiona, brothers Martin, Cathal, Eugene and Michael, grandchildren Daniel, Katelyn, Ruby, Ned, Penny, Brogan and Lauren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, December 10 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The Family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. House private to family and friends only please.

Phil Gallagher (née Farrell), Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her daughters Mary and Vera, on Wednesday, December 8, of Phil Gallagher (née Farrell), Convent Court and formerly of Lanesboro Street, Roscommon and late of Lisnacusha, Lanesboro, Co.Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe and by her sisters and brothers. Phil will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughters Mary Connell (Castlebar) and Vera Hannon (Roscommon), sons-in-law Liam and Vincent, grandchildren John, Karen, Lorna, Jennifer, Liam Óg, James and Kevin, great-grandchildren Seán and Cassidy, sister-in-law Anna (Glasgow), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, devoted carers and friends. May she rest in peace.

Phil’s funeral cortege will leave her residence (F42 NC44) on Friday morning, December 10 and will proceed to The Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon and arrive (via the Church car park gate) for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in St. Coman’s Cemetery, Roscommon. Please note that the Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the parish radio 105.9fm and will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/roscommontown

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Mayo Hospice or Roscommon Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, November 6, of Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Mary, his sister Ann Flanagan and his brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean (Ardagh) and Leo (Dublin), his sisters Marie Dempsey (Manchester) and Gemma Leahy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Betty and Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, special nephew Ray and good friend Miguel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, December 10 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Saturday, December 11 from his home at Killin Mills leaving at 11.45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will take place privately and will be confined to family members and close neighbours only. Burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private to family and neighbours please.

Laurie Marie Reilly (née Doorley), Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at The Mater Hospital Dublin, on Wednesday, December 8, of Laurie Marie Reilly (née Doorley), Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan. Dearly loved wife of Terry, and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters Monica and Pauline (Graham), son Sean (Janice), grandchildren Joe, James, Alice, Adam and Cara, brother Laurance (Teresa), Roscommon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace. House strictly private please. Family flowers only. Funeral arrangements later.

John Joe Ward, Rockpeyton, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, on Monday, December 6, of John Joe Ward, Rockpeyton, Legan, Longford. Sadly missed and loved by his sister Mary Tierney, brother Tom, brother-in law Liam, sister-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his best friends Pat Byrne, Tom and John Doyle, relatives and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

John Joe will repose in Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford on Thursday, December 9 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. John Joe's funeral cortege will leave the residence of his sister Mary on Friday morning, December 10 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killglass graveyard. House private please. Family flowers only. In accordance with current guidelines and to keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and wear a face mask.

Brigid Smith, Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, December 6, 2021 of Brigid Smith, Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary Kate, and her brother Tommy. Brigid will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sisters Mary, Marcella, Anne, Frances and Kathleen, brothers Peter, Liam, John and twin brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Wednesday, December 8 from 5.30pm to 8pm, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 10 at St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House private, please. Brigid’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/654246270

Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, Main Street, Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 of Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, (Publican and Undertaker) Main Street, Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Thomas James and Monica, siblings Kevin, Emmett, Aloysious, Brendan and Maureen. Beloved husband of Teasie and father to Tanya Allen, Tamara Harte and Tamsin, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, his sons in law Paul and Paddy, Tamsin’s partner David, his brothers Christy and Oliver, his sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, his grandchildren Aoibhínn, Thomas and Harvey, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Tommy will repose at his home on Thursday, December 9 from 4pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday, December 10 at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Tommy’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in the church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 of Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford and late of Wloclawek, Kujawsko-Pomorski, Poland. He will be missed by his ex-wife Jolanta Warecka-Tutorska, daughter Marlena, son Jay, his brother Wieslaw, in-laws, granddaughters Maja, Milani and Emily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, December 11 at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, Connaught Gardens, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;