Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 8, 2021

John Joe Ward, Rockpeyton, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at his residence, on Monday, December 6, of John Joe Ward, Rockpeyton, Legan, Longford. Sadly missed and loved by his sister Mary Tierney, brother Tom, brother-in law Liam, sister-in-law Carmel, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, his best friends Pat Byrne, Tom and John Doyle, relatives and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

John Joe will repose in Kelly's Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford on Thursday, December 9 from 5pm until 7pm with prayers at 6.30pm. John Joe's funeral cortege will leave the residence of his sister Mary on Friday morning, December 10 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Legan for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killglass graveyard. House private please. Family flowers only. In accordance with current guidelines and to keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and wear a face mask.

Bridget (Bridgie) O'Brien (née Slevin), Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the excellent care of the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home, Ballyleague in her 99th year, on Tuesday, December 7, of Bridget O’Brien (Bridgie) nee Slevin, Corner Shop, Lanesboro, Co Longford and late of Cornakelly, Dromard. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Bridgie will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons Joe and Seamus, daughters Mary (Sid) and Martina, her daughters in law Martina and Aileen, sons in law Chris and Enda, grandchildren, Cían, Cóilín, Maura, Ciarán, Orla, Éanna, Seamus, Gráinne and Chloe great grandchildren Lauren, Lily, Molly, Emily and Ethan, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her family home on Church Road, Eircode N39 TD88, from 2pm until 8pm on Wednesday, December 8. In accordance with guidelines this will be a walk through only please. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, on Thursday, December 9 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Lanesboro Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. Family flowers only please. The mass will be streamed live https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough and click on live stream.

Eugene Gorman, Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, on Tuesday, December 7, of Eugene Gorman, Croshea, Edgeworthstown, County Longford. Sadly missed by his loving family, brother John, sisters Bridie, Mary, Lilly, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, Eugene’s funeral mass will take place in St Mary's Church Ennybegs at 12 noon on Thursday, December 9 with burial afterwards in St Eimear's cemetery Ballinalee. Thank you for your consideration at this time.

Brigid Smith, Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, on Monday, December 6, 2021 of Brigid Smith, Aughawelia, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Peter and Mary Kate, and her brother Tommy. Brigid will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sisters Mary, Marcella, Anne, Frances and Kathleen, brothers Peter, Liam, John and twin brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Wednesday, December 8 from 5.30pm to 8pm, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations. Funeral Mass on Friday, December 10 at St Mary’s Church, Bruskey, at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in Mullaghboy Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member. House private, please. Brigid’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://vimeo.com/654246270

Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, Main Street, Drumsna, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 of Thomas James (Tommy) McLoughlin, (Publican and Undertaker) Main Street, Drumsna, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Thomas James and Monica, siblings Kevin, Emmett, Aloysious, Brendan and Maureen. Beloved husband of Teasie and father to Tanya Allen, Tamara Harte and Tamsin, sadly missed by his wife and daughters, his sons in law Paul and Paddy, Tamsin’s partner David, his brothers Christy and Oliver, his sisters Kathleen, Monica and Nancy, his grandchildren Aoibhínn, Thomas and Harvey, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Tommy will repose at his home on Thursday, December 9 from 4pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral cortege will leave his home on Friday, December 10 at 11.30am to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Annaduff Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings, Tommy’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in the church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Thomas J Trayers, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the fantastic nurses and wonderful staff in Glencar, Laurel Lodge, after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, December 6, 2021 of Thomas J Trayers, The Pigeons, Athlone, Westmeath, retired Detective Sergeant An Garda Síochána and Peace Commissioner. Formerly Curragh, Glenamaddy, Co Galway. Tom is predeceased by his cherished son Fergal and his beloved brothers, John (Glinsk), Paul (Ballybofey) and Michael (Curragh) and his brothers in law Liam Connolly (Fuerty) and Michael Coyne (Glenamaddy). Tom will be sadly missed and remembered always by his devoted wife Philomena and his daughters Maria, Fiona, Sharon and Elaine, his brother Vincent (Castleblakeney), sisters Mai Connolly (Fuerty) and Bridie Conneally (Athleague), his grandchildren Mary, Caroline, Annie, Emily, Oisin, Carrie, James and Luke, his sons in law Barry Sheehan, Andrew Coghill, Willie McCormack and Brian Kilmartin, his brothers in law Joe Keaveney (London) and Martin Joe, sisters in law Catherine, Ronnie, Eileen, Margaret and Maureen, nephews, nieces, cousins and his colleagues and friends. Rest in peace, your earthly service is done.

Tom's funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang, on Thursday, December 9 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Temple-a-valley Cemetery. A live stream of the Funeral mass will be available on Tang Parish Facebook page. "My soul soars forever more above you Galway Bay".

William Carthy, Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway, on Monday, December 6, 2021 of William Carthy, Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Rose, by his sisters Mary and Aileen and also by his brothers Pat, John and Hugh. William will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister-in-law Margot (Dundalk), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 8 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 8.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 11am on Thursday, December 9 and interment afterwards in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please.

Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 of Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford and late of Wloclawek, Kujawsko-Pomorski, Poland. He will be missed by his ex-wife Jolanta Warecka-Tutorska, daughter Marlena, son Jay, his brother Wieslaw, in-laws, granddaughters Maja, Milani and Emily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, December 11 at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, Connaught Gardens, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Marian Gray (née McCabe), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 of Marian Gray (née McCabe), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga on Wednesday, December 8 at 11am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. If in attendance please follow Covid guidelines and the directions from the stewards.

James McGovern Snr, School Lane, Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Monday, December 6, 2021 of James McGovern Snr, School Lane, Rathowen, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons James (Jnr), Andrew and Francis, sister Patsy, brother Pat, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May James Rest In Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Leney on Wednesday, December 8 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

