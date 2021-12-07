Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, December 7, 2021

William Carthy, Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Castlegar Nursing Home, Galway, on Monday, December 6, 2021 of William Carthy, Lislea, Ballinalee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Hugh and Rose, by his sisters Mary and Aileen and also by his brothers Pat, John and Hugh. William will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister-in-law Margot (Dundalk), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 8 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 8.45pm. Mass of the Resurrection in the Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee at 11am on Thursday, December 9 and interment afterwards in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee.

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please.

Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 of Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford and late of Wloclawek, Kujawsko-Pomorski, Poland. He will be missed by his ex-wife Jolanta Warecka-Tutorska, daughter Marlena, son Jay, his brother Wieslaw, in-laws, granddaughters Maja, Milani and Emily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, December 11 at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, Connaught Gardens, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Marian Gray (née McCabe), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Mountnugent, Cavan

The death occurred, at Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, December 5, 2021 of Marian Gray (née McCabe), Clonelly, Moyne, Longford / Mountnugent, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Tommy. Sadly missed by her relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga on Wednesday, December 8 at 11am followed by burial in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. If in attendance please follow Covid guidelines and the directions from the stewards.

James McGovern Snr, School Lane, Rathowen, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family, on Monday, December 6, 2021 of James McGovern Snr, School Lane, Rathowen, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons James (Jnr), Andrew and Francis, sister Patsy, brother Pat, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May James Rest In Peace.

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Leney on Wednesday, December 8 at 12.30pm, followed by burial in The Rock Cemetery, Multyfarnham.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Celine Fallon (née Greene), Carrowmanagh, Longford, N39 E2P6



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 of Celine Fallon (née Greene), Carrowmanagh, Longford, and formerly of Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, County Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her parents Kathleen and Harry, sisters Colette and Anne and brothers Harry and Pat.

Deeply regretted and dearly missed by her loving family Mark, Regina and Deirdre, daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Maurice and Steven, grandchildren Nicole, Tara, Kaitlyn, Evan, Lauren, Daire, Caoimhe and Diarmaid, brothers Pete, Tom and Mike, sisters Helen, Marie and Olive, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home at Carrowmanagh this Sunday evening, December 5 from 5pm until 8pm and on Monday evening, December 6 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning December 7 to Saint Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live, go to https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough and click on live stream. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to government guidelines and adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, County Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucy, infant brother Charles and brother-in-law John Vaughan.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Vaughan (London), Elizabeth (Dublin) and Brigid Warburton (Dublin), brothers Jimmy, Finbar and Sylvester, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his special friends in Canada The McVicker family - Marieanne, Barry and Tina, who looked after him so well over a long number of years and a large circle of friends here and in Canada. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 6 at 9.30pm Irish time, in Vancouver. The Mass will be streamed live, log on to Live-Stream | Holy Rosary Cathedral Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 7 in Chilliwack, Vancouver. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Frances Monahan (née Connaughton), Ballinagall, Granard, Longford / Oldcastle, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Friday, December 3, 2021 of Frances Monahan (née Connaughton), Ballinagall, Granard, Longford and formerly of Ballinacree, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Predeceased by her dear husband Richard. Loving mother of Helen and Claire. Frances will be deeply missed by her heartbroken family, brothers Sean, Alo, Brendan and Finian, sons-in-law Francesco and Fintan, grandchildren Charlotte and Cian, sister-in-law Geraldine, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Monday, December 6 from 5pm to 7pm adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 7 at St Mary’s Church, Granard, at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at Barrack Street, Granard, on Tuesday morning at 11.45am on route to St Mary’s Church, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation. Frances’ family would like for those who knew her to light a candle or say a prayer for Frances in the coming days. House private please. Frances’ Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

