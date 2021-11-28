Deaths in Longford - Sunday, November 28, 2021

Kathleen Campbell (née Smyth), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, November 27, 2021 of Kathleen Campbell (née Smyth), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Hughie and Bridget Smyth, sister Margaret (Maguire) Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sisters Mary Rose (Reilly) Belmullet, Noleen (McIlroy) Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Kathleen will repose this Monday evening, November 29 in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, from 6pm followed by prayers at 8pm. Walk through only, please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 30 in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, at 1pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.drumlishparish.ie . The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. House private at all times, please.

James (Jimmy) Kennedy, Lettreen, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family at Mullingar General Hospital and previously in the exceptional loving care of Sinead and staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Friday, November 26, 2021 of James (Jimmy) Kennedy, Lettreen, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Anne, sons Seamus, Declan and Marcus, daughter Annette, daughters-in-law Serena, Gemma and Deirdre, son-in-law Aidan, his ten grandchildren, brothers Padraig, Vincent, Mark and Kenneth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home on Sunday, November 28 from 5pm until 7pm, with walk through only. Removal to the Parish Church on Monday, November 29 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those attending the funeral please continue to adhere to covid regulations by refraining from hand shaking and continue to wear face masks. Those wishing to view Jimmy's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Mass will also be broadcast on the local parish radio frequency 108FM.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association. House strictly private please. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, County Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucy, infant brother Charles and brother-in-law John Vaughan.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Vaughan (London), Elizabeth (Dublin) and Brigid Warburton (Dublin), brothers Jimmy, Finbar and Sylvester, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his special friends in Canada The McVicker family - Marieanne, Barry and Tina, who looked after him so well over a long number of years and a large circle of friends here and in Canada. May He Rest In Peace.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Helena and dear father of Paul, Gráinne and Róisín and a devoted grandfather of Kieran Óg and Aodhla. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Stephen, brothers Noel and Vinny, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening, November 29 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Tuesday morning, November 30 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Gerard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning, November 30 by following the LINK. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;