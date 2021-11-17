Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Terry Comaskey, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Co Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Tuesday, November 16, of Terry Comaskey, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father John and mother Maura. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Seamus and Sean, sisters Mary, Carmel and Breege, sisters in law Jeanie, Margaret and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Doreen Kavanagh (née Wilson), Kilcock, Kildare / Ballinalee, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Tuesday, November 16, of Doreen Kavanagh (nee Wilson), late of Ballinalee, Co Longford. Retired staff of St. Patrick's Hospital, Steevens Lane, Dublin.

Doreen, predeceased by her brother Albert, will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Morgan & Albert, adoring granddaughters Libby & Meg, sister Helen, partner Paul, Morgan's partner Gina, close friend Karen & family, sister-in-law Pat, niece Jennifer, nephew David & her many friends.

Reposing at Ward's Funeral Home, Sandyford Village (D18C8P7) Thursday, November 18 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service for Doreen will be held Friday, November 19 at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross (D6WX296) followed by cremation.

James (Jimmy) Kelly, Ballyfermot, Dublin / Clondalkin, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Monday, November 15, of James (Jimmy) Kelly, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Ballyfermot and Clondalkin, Dublin. Beloved husband of Noeleen and dear father of Lorraine, Sharon, Kevin and the late Garreth; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Gavin, daughter-in-law Raya, his children’s partners Martin and Maria, brothers John, Peter, Ray and John, sisters Hannah Margaret, Martina, Louise and Elizabeth, mother-in-law Maisie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Thursday evening, November 18 between 6pm and 8pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Friday afternoon, November 19 to The Temple at Newlands Cross Crematorium for a Funeral Service to Celebrate his Life at 1:50 pm. James’ Funeral Service may be viewed online by following this LINK.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to are welcome to leave a personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com .

Always remember to look up at the night sky, and watch out for the stars.

Noreen Cummins (née Mee), Aughmagree, Kilteevan, Roscommon / Glenamaddy, Galway



The death occurred, peacefully in the devoted care of the staff at Costello’s Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Monday, November 15, 2021 of Noreen Cummins (née Mee) Aughmagree, Kilteevan, Roscommon and formerly of Glenamaddy, Co Galway. Adored wife of Billy and much loved mother to Thomas, Sheila, Damien and Eamon. She will be very sadly missed by her family, brothers Gerald and Eamonn, sisters Moire, Sheila and Margaret, daughters-in-law Olive, Amanda and Teresa, son-in-law Shane, grandchildren Ben, Maria, Níamh, Karl, Emily, Sarah, Darragh, Riley and Noah, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May Noreen rest in peace.

Noreen will repose at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Wednesday evening, November 17 from 5pm until 6.30pm allowing friends to pay their respects (walk through only) followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, Kilteevan (via Creevy). Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, November 18 at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilteevan Cemetery. The Cummins family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that Noreen’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Thursday, November 18 at 12.30pm by clicking HERE.

Mary Costello (née Casey), Briskill Cross Lower, Newtownforbes, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, November 14, of Mary Costello (nee Casey), Briskill Cross Lower and formerly Warren, Boyle and No 10 Teffia Park, Longford.

She is predeceased by her mother Teresa and brothers John and Jim. Mary will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, husband Patrick, sons Edward, Patrick, Adrian, Derek, Andrew, Paul and Niall, daughters Sandra and Jackie, daughters-in-law Fiona, Philomena, Bernie and Deirdre, brothers Michael, Roy and Gerry, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eamon and Kathleen, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunt Lily Casey, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends. We have lost, but heaven has gained, One of the best this world contained. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will leave her home at 10.35am on Wednesday, November 17 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in local cemetery. To protect everyone at this difficult time, Mary's home will be private at all times please. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, November 6 of Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Mary, his sister Ann Flanagan and his brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean (Ardagh) and Leo (Dublin), his sisters Marie Dempsey (Manchester) and Gemma Leahy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Betty and Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, special nephew Ray and good friend Miguel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in peace. House private to family and neighbours please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Dennis Dolan, Shasnacurry, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, November 15, of Dennis Dolan, Shasnacurry, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael, Sadly missed by his brothers Owen, Peter, Joe, Gerry and Tom and sisters Bridie, Mary, Patricia and Margaret and nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his nephew's home Enda and Pauline Dolan, Greaghfarnagh, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday, November 17 from 3pm till 8pm, house private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 18 at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, care of Dolan's Funeral Service or any family member. Please adhere to HSE guidelines at all times. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

