Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Mary Costello (née Casey), Briskill Cross Lower, Newtownforbes, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, November 14, of Mary Costello (nee Casey), Briskill Cross Lower and formerly Warren, Boyle and No 10 Teffia Park, Longford.

She is predeceased by her mother Teresa and brothers John and Jim. Mary will be forever missed by her heartbroken family, husband Patrick, sons Edward, Patrick, Adrian, Derek, Andrew, Paul and Niall, daughters Sandra and Jackie, daughters-in-law Fiona, Philomena, Bernie and Deirdre, brothers Michael, Roy and Gerry, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eamon and Kathleen, adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, aunt Lily Casey, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends. We have lost, but heaven has gained, One of the best this world contained. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will leave her home at 10.35am on Wednesday, November 17 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in local cemetery. To protect everyone at this difficult time, Mary's home will be private at all times please. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

John Joe O'Reilly, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family and partner, Mary Brennan, on Saturday, November 13, 2021 of John Joe O'Reilly, Kilbride, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his loving daughter, Yolande and parents, James and Brigid. John Joe will be sadly missed by Mary, daughters Brenda, Joanna, Nicola, son John and their mother Mary. grandchildren Jake, Daniel, David and Rachel, sons in law, Mark and Paul, John's partner Sandra, sister Ria, brother Seamus, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Finnegan's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, (H12 RF78) on Monday evening, November 15 from 6.30pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 16 at 12 noon in St Bernard's Church, Abbeylara. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects by standing along the roadside as John Joe's cortege travels to St Bernard's church on Tuesday morning from Cavan, via Ballinacross, Kilbride, are welcome to do so.

House strictly private, please. Sympathisers are asked to please adhere to social distancing measures both in Finnegan's funeral home and for the burial Mass.

Thomas (Tom) Brady, Broad Road, Arva, Co Cavan

The recent death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in the presence of his family and close friends, on Saturday, November 13 of Thomas (Tom) Brady, Undertaker & Publican, Broad Road, Arva, Co Cavan. Tom will be very sadly missed by his sisters, Eilish (his twin), Sr Miriam (SSL), Bernadette Hanrahan (Newfoundland) & Rita Condron (Tullamore), his brother Bart, sister in law Pauline, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, good neighbours, all his relatives & many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Rd, Cavan, on Monday evening, November 15 from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 7pm. Face masks are required & social distancing measures will be in place. Tom's remains will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning, November 16 at 10.30am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Christopher's Hospice, Cavan c/o McMahon Funeral Directors, Farnham Rd, Cavan. The Funeral Mass will be broadcast live and can be viewed on the following link. https://vimeo.com/645811007

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland / Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Monday, November 15 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 16, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed with a private burial of Ashes in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings at all times.

Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, November 6 of Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Mary, his sister Ann Flanagan and his brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean (Ardagh) and Leo (Dublin), his sisters Marie Dempsey (Manchester) and Gemma Leahy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Betty and Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, special nephew Ray and good friend Miguel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in peace. House private to family and neighbours please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Dennis Dolan, Shasnacurry, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, November 15, of Dennis Dolan, Shasnacurry, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Michael, Sadly missed by his brothers Owen, Peter, Joe, Gerry and Tom and sisters Bridie, Mary, Patricia and Margaret and nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his nephew's home Enda and Pauline Dolan, Greaghfarnagh, Drumshanbo, on Wednesday, November 17 from 3pm till 8pm, house private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Thursday, November 18 at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations, if desired, to the North West Hospice, care of Dolan's Funeral Service or any family member. Please adhere to HSE guidelines at all times. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;