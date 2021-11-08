Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 8, 2021

Nicholas (Nicky) Anderson, Dowdstown, Ardee, Louth / Longford



The death occurred, Suddenly, at his home, on Saturday, November 6 of Nicholas (Nicky) Anderson, Anderson, Dowdstown, Ardee, Co Louth / Longford. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Joan, sisters Kathleen and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Carmel, daughter Helen, son David and grandson Ryan, brothers Michael, Kevin and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace. House strictly private. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Ellen Leddy (née O'Connor), Barry Road, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her four sons, on Saturday, November 6 of Ellen Leddy (née O'Connor), Barry Road, Kenagh, Longford and formerly Glenastar, Ardagh, Co Limerick. Predeceased by her late husband Brendan (Leddy's Bar, Ballymahon). Deeply regretted by her partner George. Her sons, Danny, Brendan, Michael and Kevin. Her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, daughters in law. Her beloved grandchildren Daniel, Calum, Ava, Emma, Ciara, Conor, Keeva and Sadhbh, nieces and nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday, November 8 at 11am in St Dominic's Church Kenagh, followed by burial in St. Molua's Church Cemetery, Ardagh Co. Limerick. House private please.

May Stokes (née O'Leary), 76 St Michael's Rd, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her home surrounded by her family, on Friday, November 5 of May (better known as Big Mama) Stokes (née O'Leary), 76 St Michael's Rd, Longford Town, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Tom, son Ned, granddaughters baby Kathleen and baby Shauna, grandsons Francis and Paddy. May will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons Tommy, Willie, Pa, Martin, Noel, Mikey, John and Kevin, daughters Julia, Lena, Mary and Hanna, brother Shames, sisters Dyna and Nellie, brother-in-law Ned (Granard), sister-in-law Ann, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and her friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May She Rest In Peace. Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Sunday, November 7 from 4pm until 7.30pm, followed with removal to St Mel's Cathedral, Longford for prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 8 at 1pm followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing and mask wearing at all times.

Josephine Donlon (née Casey), Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Friday, November 5 of Josephine Donlon (née Casey), Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, by her sisters Annie-Mai, Mary and Cathy and by her brother John.

Josephine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,her husband Patsy , daughters Jean Rowe (Wexford) and Leisa (Lehery), son Mark (Dublin), sisters Liza and Margie, brothers Bernie and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Suneetha, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Chris, Eve, Darragh, Ben, Khali and Dylan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Aiden O'Halloran, Woodlands, Abbeycartron, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Friday, November 5 of Aiden O'Halloran, Woodlands, Abbeycartron, Longford and formerly Askillaun, Foxford, Co. Mayo, (ex-member of An Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Attracta, infant sister Dorothy and brother Brendan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Helen, son Aidan, daughters Cathy and Joanne, daughter-in-law Lauren, brothers and sisters Nuala, Vincent, Kathleen, Imelda, Seán, Rita, Pauric, Micheál and Enda, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athlone Road, Longford, N39 K381, this Sunday evening, November 7 from 3pm until 5pm. Removal from Kelly’s Funeral Home on Monday morning, November 8 to Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am, Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live – please go to www.longfordparish.com

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family home private to family and close friends only please.

Brendan Corcoran, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford / Kilcloon, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Moyglare Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co Kildare, on Friday, November 5 of Brendan Corcoran, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford / Kilcloon, Meath. Brendan, predeceased by his loving wife Miriam, deeply regretted by his daughter Ciara, sons; Paul and Colm, son-in-law Alvaro, daughters-in-law Irene and Flavia, grandchildren Sarah, Eoin, Emma, Darragh, Vittoria, Nicole and Stella, sister Maura, Sister-in-law Liesel. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Due to government advice the capacity of the church is limited. Removal to The Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Kilcloon on Sunday evening, November 7 arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, November 8 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Brendan's funeral cortège will travel from his home at 6:40pm to the church. Friends and neighbours are very welcome to line that route in a safe and socially distanced manner as a mark of respect.

Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of North West Hospice, Sligo, on Saturday, November 6 of Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen, Bridie and Margaret. Michael will be sadly missed by his brothers Kevin and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.May Michael's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 9 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill.

Michael's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private, please.

Michael (Merlyn) O'Reilly, Terenure, Dublin / Ashtown, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully under the loving care of the staff at St James’s Hospital, on Sunday, November 7 of Michael (Merlyn) O'Reilly, Terenure, Dublin / Ashtown, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Rita and loving dad to Merlin, Sarah and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Mary and Emma, grandchildren Hannah, Tori, Emily, Mikey, Izzy, Alex, Yasmin, Leon and Natalya, brother John, extended family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning, November 9 in St Joseph’s Church, Terenure at 10am, (arriving at 9.45am) followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fighting Blindness

Michael's funeral Mass may be viewed at the following link on Tuesday at 10am https://www.stjosephsterenure.com/live-mass/

Brian O'Reilly, Deerpark, Headford, Galway / Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, November 5 of Brian O'Reilly, Deerpark, Headford, Co Galway and formerly of Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Frances, daughter Niamh Strike (South Africa), sons Bryan (Clane), Nial (Salthill), Garrett (Cambridge, UK), Pierce (Sligo) and Shane (Headford), son-in-law Tony, daughters-in-law Eilish, Siobhan, Angela, Lyn and Lesley, grandchildren Joanne, Pierce, Louise, Jack, Simon, Sean, Kieran, Timothy, Adam, Tristan, Rebecca, Jessica, Stephanie, Colin, Jason and David, grandchildren-in-law Colm and Anna, great grandchildren Cian, Eoin, Anna and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Brian was a proud Cavan man and an All Ireland Football Winner with Cavan in 1952. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Brian will leave his home on Monday afternoon, November 8 (at approximately 12.30 pm), to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Headford, for Requiem Mass at 1 pm. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. Brian's funeral will take place according to current Government guidelines. Mass can be viewed live on Headford Parish Facebook page or www.churchtv.ie/headford . The family greatly appreciates your sympathy and support at this sad time. Family flowers only by request. Donations if desired to The Galway Hospice. Brian will arrive home on Saturday, November 6 at approximately 1.15pm.

Pat McElroy, Farangarriffe, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of college View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, November 5 of Pat McElroy, Farangarriffe, Arva, Cavan. Loving husband and best friend of Roisin and beloved father of Miriam, Eileen, Kevin and Edel. Pat will be remembered fondly and sadly missed by his sister Liz Cahill (UK), his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his many kind neighbours and good friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Cortege leaving Lakelands Funeral home Dublin Road Cavan on Monday morning, November 8 at 10.15am to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Arva for funeral mass at 11am restricted to family and neighbours please followed by burial in Coronea cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu, if so desired to Alzheimer's society Cavan. Funeral home and Family home private please.

Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route, in a safe and socially distanced manner, as a mark of respect.

James (JJ) Smith, London, England and Lisinanagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in a London Hospital, on Tuesday, November 2, of James (JJ) Smith, Lisinanagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosaleen, son James, daughter Elizabeth, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Terry and Bernard, sisters Rose, Maureen, Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

John Sutherland, Toome, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London, on Thursday, October 28 of John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

