Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 15, 2021

Rosemarie Kenny (née Martin), ‘Calcar’, Major's Well Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14, 2021 of Rosemarie Kenny (nee Martin), ‘Calcar’, Major's Well Road, Longford town, formerly of Killogenhan, Fardrum, Athlone. Predeceased by her beloved husband John and by her darling daughter Moira. Rosemarie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Joan, sons Eugene, Brian and Clement, brother Brian, daughter-in-law Margaret, sons-in-law Simon and Dermot, grandchildren Brian, Molly, David, Jean and Emma, sisters-in-law Cathleen and Mary, nieces , nephews, extended family and friends. Forever in our hearts.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, October 17 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, October 18 at 11am in St. Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions the capacity of the Cathedral is limited to 50% .The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to St Christopher’s Services, Longford , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sr Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford / Donegal

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Mountpleasant Lodge, Nursing Home, on Thursday, October 14 of Sr Mary (Bridie) Brennan (La Sainte Union Sister), Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by her brother Vincent, her sister Philomena, her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her La Sainte Union Community. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone, on Monday, October 18 from 10am with removal at 10.30am to St. Mary's Church, Athlone, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in The Bower Cemetery.

Joseph (Josie) Byers, Drumbee, Kilnaleck, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 90th year, on Wednesday, October 13, of Joseph (Josie) Byers, Drumbee, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan and St Joseph's Nursing Home, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Jean Stewart (Killoe), nieces Anne (Stuart) and Jackie, nephews Arthur (Loretta) and Martin, grand-nephews Ewan and Graeme, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Resting at Briody's Funeral Home, Kilnaleck, on Saturday evening, October 16 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral service on Sunday, October 17 in St. Patrick's Church, Kildrumferton at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Patrick's Church repair fund c/o Briody's Funeral Home. Church capacity will be restricted to 50% in line with current Government and HSE guidelines. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines at all times. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

Josephine (Josie) McGovern (née Stretton), Church Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit, on Wednesday, October 13, of Josephine (Josie) McGovern (nee Stretton), Church Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Drumbibe, Aughnasheelin. Predeceased by her beloved daughter Deirdre (Meehan). She will be so sadly missed by her devoted husband Seddie, her daughters Mary & Briege, her sons Frank & Gerry, sister Peggy McKeon (Keshcarrigan), sons-in-law Brendan & Kevin, daughters-in-law Jackie & Rosie, her adored grandchildren Shane, Aisling, Niamh, Conor, Tadgh, Olivia & Javier, her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence for family, neighbours and close friends on Thursday, October 14 from 4pm to 7pm. Removal from her home on Friday morning, October 15 arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery. Family flowers only please; donations, in lieu, if desired, to the Patient Comfort Fund, Ballinamore Community Nursing Unit c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors, Ballinamore. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore . Due to current Government guidelines, attendance at both the residence and funeral Mass will be restricted to family and close friends. The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Viktorija Preisatiene (née Severdak), Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, October 12 of Viktorija Preisatiene (née Severdak), Prospect Woods, Longford Town, Longford. Viktorija will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, father Vladimir, mother Regina, sister Erika, son Elijus, husband Andrius, niece, nephew, brother-in-law Alex, relatives, Denis and friends. Tegu ji ilsisi ramybéje.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, October 15 from 6pm until 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, October 16 at 11am in St Mel’s Cathedral, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions, the capacity of the Cathedral is limited to 50%. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Dermott Gray, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Monday, October 11 of Dermott Gray, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his first wife Marian and by his infant grandson Matthew. Dermott will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Jean, sons Derek, Martin and Niall, step-daughters Leona and Tona, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Tina and Verona, son-in-law Peter, Tona’s partner Martin, sisters Joan and Bernadette, brother Tony, grandchildren Caitlin, Tom, Ellie, Emma, Molly, Leah, Abbey, Jack, Grace, Kayla and Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, October 14 from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday, October 15 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Cathedral is restricted to 50% capacity. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. The family home is private to family and close friends, outside of reposing times, please.

Ann Furlong (née Rogers), Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford / Ballymitty, Wexford



The death occurred, peacefully, at The Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, surrounded by her loving family, on Tuesday, October 12 of Ann Furlong (née Rogers), Aughamore, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly Ferefad, Longford and Ballymitty, Wexford. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Angela, sisters Mary and Patricia, niece and nephew.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband Liam, sisters Kathleen, Philomena, Angela and Carol, brothers James, Gerard, their husbands and wife’s, brothers-in-law Padge, Seamus and their wife’s Betty and Mary and Gussy (Australia), nieces, nephews, Aunt Nan, cousins, relatives, good neighbours both in Wexford and at home and dear friends.May She Rest In Peace.

The funeral cortege will leave Kelly’s Funeral Home on the Athlone Road (Eircode N39 K381) on Friday, October 15 at 11.30am approximately, for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, County Longford at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances the Mass will be restricted to half the capacity of St Mary’s Church. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough and click on live stream. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Theodora Scutt (née Powys), Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Abbey Haven Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Monday, October 11 of Theodora Scutt (nee Powys), (Author) Drumnamore, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly of Dorset, England. Predeceased by her husband Bernard.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister; Ann Powys (Portugal), her cousin; Peter Potocki (France), relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest on her lightly, O Earth, lightly she rested on thee.

Cremation will take place on Friday, October 15 at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Leslie Naylor, Essex, UK and formerly Longford town

The recent death occurred, peacefully, on Monday September 20, 2021 of Leslie Naylor, Essex UK and formerly Longford town.

Predeceased by parents George and Eileen, Sister Nuala, brother Harold, sisters Hilda and Hazel. Leslie is survived by his wife Chris and sons Stephen and Paul, daughter in law Lisa and adored grandchildren Luke, Alex and Emily, Brother Edwin sisters Mona and Olivia brother in law Keith his wife Janice, nieces and nephews, cousins, large circle of friends and neighbours. Forever in our thoughts.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;