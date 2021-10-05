Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 5, 2021

James Kiernan, Leixlip, Kildare / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Woodlands, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Saturday, October 2 of James Kiernan, Leixlip, Co Kildare and formerly of Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Rose, and baby son Joseph, brother John Joe and sister Bridget. James (Jim), beloved husband of Patricia, dear father of James and a devoted, loving grandfather of Hannah and Patrick. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, brother Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Tuesday, October 5 from 6pm to 8pm. House strictly private. Removal from his home to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on the morning of Wednesday, October 6 at 10.30am, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Due to government restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 50%, but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Wednesday morning.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Alzheimer Society of Ireland. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

Jack Nelson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Saturday, October 2 of Jack Nelson, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford / Dublin. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, parents David and Anita, brothers Ross and Cian, sisters Sarah and Holly, extended family and friends.

May Jack Rest In Peace. Jack will repose at his home at Toneymore, Abbeylara, on Wednesday, October 6 from 4pm to 7pm, for family and friends. A cremation service will take place on Thursday, October 7 at Glasnevin Crematorium at 12.20pm. This service can be viewed on the crematorium webcam. Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the cremation service is restricted to 50% capacity.

Sean Brennan, Culloge, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Knockloughlin, Longford / Mullahoran, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, October 3, of Sean Brennan, Culloge, Edgeworthstown and Knockloughlin, Co Longford, formerly Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Theresa and John and his sister Bronagh. Sadly missed by his loving sons Sean and Niall, their mother Kathleen and his partner Marcella. Brother's Pat, Terry, Aidan, Seamus and Kevin sisters Annamay, Della, Rose, Catherine and Josephine, uncle, aunt's, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Culloge, Edgeworthstown, (N39XA44) on Tuesday, October 5 from 4pm until 9pm. House private at all other times. Removal from his home on Wednesday morning, October 6 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to Government and HSE Covid-19 guidelines the Church is restricted to 50% capacity. Sean's Funeral Mass can be viewed on (link to follow). Those who would like to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolence section on rip.ie. Sean's family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Longford Hospice c/o undertaker or any family member.



Sean McGowan, 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Leitrim / Kinlough, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, October 2 of Sean McGowan, (Electrician), 18 Ard na Cuain, Dromod, Co Leitrim, formerly Melvin Fields, Kinlough, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his devoted wife and best friend Imelda, daughters Yvonne (Killyclogher, Omagh), Andrea (Carrick-on-Shannon) and Joanne (Jamestown), sons-in-law David, Niall and Jason, adored grandchildren Hannah, Ciara, Ella, Erin and Emmet, brothers Gerry, Jim, Vincent, Brendan, Desmond, and Martin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Sean will repose at his home on Tuesday, October 5 from 3pm until 8pm for family, neighbours and close friends. Sean’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday, October 6 at 3.15pm to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for Cremation service at 5pm.

Sean’s Cremation service will be streamed live on the link below www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go the live stream and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021 No flowers by request please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Kidney Association c/o of Padraig Burke, Funeral Director or any family member. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, Lakelands Crematorium is limited to 50% capacity.

Julia Geelan (née Cunningham), Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Mullahoran, Cavan

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff at Rose Lodge Nursing Home, Killucan, on Friday, October 1 of Julia Geelan (nee Cunningham) formerly of Cloonmorris, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim and Mullahoran, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and dear mother of Mark and Sharon, sadly missed by her son, daughter, son in law Douglas, daughter in law Halyna, sisters Helen, Marion and Margaret, brothers Eugene, Patrick, Henry and Larry, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Julia Rest in Peace.

Funeral arriving at St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola on Tuesday, October 5 for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. In compliance with current Covid-19 government guidelines on public gatherings church is restricted to 50% capacity. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Dementia Research Ireland c/o McGowan Funeral Directors. Julia’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Kathleen Theresa Leith (nee Doyle), 10 Blackberry Walk, London Road, Cirencester, England

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Hyperion House Nursing Home, on Sunday, September 5, of Kathleen Leith, (nee Doyle). Kathleen was born on July 15, 1942 in Clonmucker, Kenagh. Predeceased by her parents Michael Doyle and Bridget Doyle (nee McLynn), her sister, Marie Sleven (nee Doyle) and her brother, Patrick Doyle.

Kathleen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, James, her children, Kate and Adrian, her step-children, Allan, Andrew and Sarah, her brothers, Michael and Oliver Doyle, her sister, Josephine Clarke (nee Doyle), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace. The service and committal will take place on Friday, October 8 at Cheltenham Crematorium, Oak Chapel, at 2pm. The Service will be live streamed, please go to https://watch.obitus.com using the Username rayi3150, and password 337313. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Donations welcome instead of flowers to Parkinsons UK via the link www.muchloved.com

Teresa McGovern (née Wynne), Garryfluigh, Ballinamore, Leitrim / St Margaret's, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Clearbrook Nursing Home, Dublin 11, on Sunday, October 3, of Teresa McGovern (nee Wynne), Garryfluigh, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / St Margaret's, Dublin. Sadly missed by her sons Michael and Patrick, daughters Denise and Fionnuala, grandchildren Karl, Jack and Erin Mesha, her husband PJ, daughters in law, sons in law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her daughter's residence in Ratoath, Co Meath on Monday October 4 for family and close friends from 7pm to 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 5 in St Patrick’s Church, Corlough, Co Cavan at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government restrictions and in accordance with HSE guidelines Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends.

The Mass will be streamed live on CorloughTempleport Parish Facebook page. The family appreciate your sympathy and understanding at this time.

Anne Dunne, Clonlost, Killucan, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the Nurses and Staff of Teach Solás surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 2 of Anne Dunne, Teach Solás, Park Road, Co Longford and formerly of Ballycor, Clonlost, Killucan, Co Westmeath.

Daughter of the late Peter and Lily, pre-deceased by her brother Martin, sadly missed by her sisters Marie, Betty, Geraldine and Sinead, brothers Pete, Pat and Tom, aunt Jennie, brothers in law, sisters in law, and her special friend Barry, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. May Anne Rest in Peace.

In keeping with the current government guidelines Anne’s funeral Mass will take place this Tuesday, October 5 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Turin with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. A live webcam will be available to view the funeral Mass on http://taghmonturinparish.ie/ The family would like to thank you for your consideration at this time.

Private messages of condolence can be left at https://brendanennisfunerals.ie/funeral-notices

Brian (Benny) Dunne, Oghill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred on Sunday, October 3, 2021 of Brian (Benny) Dunne, Oghill, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Bridget and dear father of Bernard, Frank, Sharon and Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, his brother Paddy, son in law and daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Tuesday, October 5 from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, October 6, in St Michael’s Church, Potahee, at 12 noon. Burial in adjoining cemetery. May he rest in peace.

